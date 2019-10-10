Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 14, designed a jewelry collection, with the profits going to charity

Years ago, Angelina Jolie collaborated with jewelry designer Robert Procop on a line of jewelry, the profits of which went to charity. Looking back on the charitable collab, I kind of loved it – Angelina’s jewelry-style definitely seems retro and ‘70s, like if she had her way, she would wander around in caftans and big, chunky cocktail rings and big, chunky drop earrings. Angelina doesn’t need the most precious gemstones – her collection included citrines, aquamarines, peridots and other semi-precious stones. Well… you know how Zahara Jolie-Pitt has been attending all of the Maleficent premieres? You know how Zahara, who is just 14 years old, has been decked out in couture on every red carpet? Well, it turns out that Zahara was quietly modeling HER jewelry line with Robert Procop too.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt is following in her mom’s footsteps! The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, 14, debuted her Zahara Collection jewelry line in collaboration with jeweler Robert Procop at the Los Angeles premiere of Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil on Sept. 30. Walking the red carpet with Jolie, 44, and five of her six brothers and sisters (Pax, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox), Zahara wore three emerald-cut pieces from her self-titled line: three-tiered earrings, a bracelet and a matching ring. The teen paired her yellow jewels with a strapless black satin gown. She pulled her braided hair into a half-up, half-down style. The Zahara Collection — available at select Saks Fifth Avenue locations and other exclusive retail partners across the U.S. and Australia starting in November — also includes white and pink quartz jewels and pink sapphire pieces, according to a press release. “All proceeds from the Collection will benefit the Los Angeles-based House of Ruth Shelters, which provided transitional housing for battered women and children,” the press release says. In 2012, Zahara’s famous mom designed a jewelry collection called Style of Jolie in collaboration with jeweler to the stars (and the man behind Jolie’s 16-carat engagement ring from Pitt) Robert Procop. For the line, the actress chose citrine, a yellow variety of quartz, as the featured gemstone in her line — just like Zahara!

As I’m going through the photos of all the premieres, it’s difficult to find super-clear shots of Zahara’s jewelry. It looks somewhat like the stuff Angelina designed, only Angelina absolutely prefers “big and chunky” whereas Zahara’s taste is to go smaller. Which makes sense because she’s young and when I was that age, I preferred smaller jewelry too. I think most women find their taste in jewelry changes as they get older anyway. So… I like that Zahara has got her own thing. It makes me feel like she’s the Jolie-Pitt kid interested in fashion and style and all of that.

