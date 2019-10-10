Tyler Perry plans to build a shelter for trafficked girls and boys and battered women

Embed from Getty Images
Tyler Perry held the grand opening of his movie studio in Atlanta over the weekend. Tyler had earlier addressed the controversy around working in Georgia in light of its abortion ban: He said “Atlanta has been the dream… this whole state and city has been amazing to me and I wouldn’t trade that for anything.” At the time, he also noted that he’d invested $250 million in the studio, so I can appreciate that for him, at least, walking away from his dream of having his own studio in a city he loves would be impossible. If he didn’t have the studio, or the ties to the city, I imagine it would have been easier to stay away. He also voiced his opposition to the law, which has been temporarily blocked while a lawsuit against it moves forward.
Back to the studio: I was trying to wrap my head around its 330-acre size, 12 sound stages, and massive, life-size sets. I wondered just how much free space Tyler might have left and how he might use it. Turns out, he has a fantastic idea:
Tyler Perry‘s next big project hopes to bring help to people who need it most.
The pioneering filmmaker, writer and actor just opened a brand new movie studio in Atlanta, making him the first African-American to own a major studio outright. But achieving such a huge career milestone doesn’t mean he’s done trying to strive for the better.
“You know what, right now I’m dreaming about how do I build this shelter for trafficked girls, boys and battered women,” Perry, 50, told Essence at the grand opening of his studio on Saturday.
Perry previously opened up to Gayle King on CBS This Morning about his dream, explaining that he hopes to incorporate the shelter into his bra[n]d new 330 acre film studio in Atlanta.
“Having a compound that is a beautiful place right here somewhere on this 330 acres, where they’re trained in the business and they become self-sufficient, they live in nice apartments, there’s daycare, there’s all of these wonderful things that allows them to re-enter society and then pay it forward again. That’s what I hope to do soon,” he said.
This is such an incredible gesture, and I’m in awe that Tyler is using his wealth to, in part, help others who have suffered intense trauma. Tyler was sexually abused by multiple adults and physically abused by his father when he was a child, so he knows the necessity of a safe space and support to start healing from abuse. I hope that his studio is successful, sure, but I hope even more that he is able to create the positive, healing, affirming shelter that he wants to create. That will make such a difference in the lives of the people who have the opportunity to stay there.
I read many comments on instagram on how dangerous putting so many ‘damaged’, abused, addicted and troubled people together could be especially with do many rich movie stars going in and out.
🙄
Honestly, this is just infuriating. This is the commentary? I am sure, that if he does this, the shelter and such will be in a seperate and secure section of a massive property. It’s not like he’s going to shove them in the middle of a sound stage. I am sure that he will consult with some experts and work out ways to do this. And even if there are some initial issues, he can work on this and improve it as he moves forward. I can’t stand it when people are instantly negative about people trying to do positive things. It’s like nothing is ever good enough and the knee jerk reaction is to rip attempts at good deeds to shreds.
It is a wonderful idea, but also maybe the entertainment industry is not the best setting to put victims of sex trafficking.
That’s great about the shelter. No shade.
Too be nuanced, it would be great if he supported unions, so people trying to rebuild their lives after trauma can enjoy livable wages, benefits, and support. I could also do without the misogynoir in his movies. (Here’s a good starting place if you’ve never considered criticisms regarding Perry: https://www.theroot.com/tyler-perry-lee-daniels-built-careers-on-black-women-s-1791134272)
A lot of people love his movies. I get it. Heck, my father loves Tyler Perry movies (granted, he’s a sexist octogenarian) — and representation is important. I’m just unwilling NOT to push back on two things I care deeply about: supporting the working class and the eradication of misogynoir.
I was pretty shocked about how markedly negative and unsupportive comments have been towards Tyler Perry. Whether you like his art or not, he seems to be a legitimately good person. People yesterday were complaining about his sexism in movies, and now he talks about building a shelter to protect battered women and children. And what do we have? Two comments right away, both negative/critical.
Society truly can’t accept a black man who’s had the door shut on him over and over building his own opportunities huh.
👏👏👏👏
To quote James Baldwin: “If I [love / respect] you, I have to make you conscious of what you don’t see.”
Look, I get it. And life is complicated. So there is another side to this.
Some articles to consider:
1) http://www.rolereboot.org/culture-and-politics/details/2014-03-tyler-perry-faux-empowerment-black-women/
2) http://www.crunkfeministcollective.com/2013/05/29/tyler-perry-hates-black-women-5-thoughts-on-the-haves-and-have-nots/
I’m not bitter. I’m not a hater. I think the studio is a great achievement. Everyone is clapping for Tyler Perry. But we, the category of black women who are fighting for true social equality and lifting the veil on the sneaky ways misogynoir rears its ugly head — for those of us sick of the boxes that many white people and a lot of black men try to shove us into — Perry still has some work to do. (We all do.) And oftentimes, the people who need to hear these different takes the most don’t read, much less know about the sites, where these things are discussed. So, we bring it up in “mixed company.”
I’m not saying he is a terrible man. I’m thrilled he is providing jobs for black folks (though not impressed with his anti-union stance). I’m also encouraging folks to examine the other side of the coin.
I wish we had a Like button.
I AGREE!
What I will say about Tyler Perry is this…
I will be SO HAPPY when I can CONSISTENTLY celebrate Black Excellence without the sweet being tainted with the VERY bitter…
I love Tyler Perry and always have.