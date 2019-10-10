Rihanna talks racism, guns, her ninth album & solidarity with Colin Kaeperkick

Rihanna covers the November issue of Vogue. The editorial is pretty good, and the interview is even better. Allegedly, Rihanna is mostly promoting her Fenty fashion line and Fenty Beauty, her mega-successful makeup line. But within the cover story, we also learn that her ninth album is close to being completed and that she’s got a lot of other stuff on her plate. She also talks in depth about American politics, how Donald Trump is THE WORST and a lot more. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

When the new album will come out: “No, oh my God, they’re gonna kill you for that! And they’re going to kill me more! I’m talking the Navy—my scary fans. But they’ve earned it. They got me here.”

She turned down the Super Bowl halftime show in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick: “Absolutely. I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

On gun control in America: “It is devastating. People are being murdered by war weapons that they legally purchase. This is just not normal. That should never, ever be normal. And the fact that it’s classified as something different because of the color of their skin? It’s a slap in the face. It’s completely racist. Put an Arab man with that same weapon in that same Walmart and there is no way that Trump would sit there and address it publicly as a mental health problem. The most mentally ill human being in America right now seems to be the president.”

On Ken Cuccinnelli saying the Statue of Liberty was for Europeans only: “The fact that his defense was talking about Europeans coming into America? I mean, not only were you immigrants, you were the worst kind. You came in and murdered the real Americans.”

Whether she feels outside the fray because she lives in London: “I don’t feel outside the fray. When I see something happen to any woman, a woman of any minority, kids, black men being murdered in the streets—I can’t remove myself from that.”

Her boyfriend Hassan Jameel. “Yeah, I’m dating. I’m actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy.” (Yes, she wants kids. “Without a doubt.”)

Growing up: “I’m definitely feeling a shift. I’m growing up. There’s things that I’m paying attention to that I’ve never paid attention to.” Like what? “Like supplements. And working out. And hearing about my bones.”