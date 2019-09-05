Carrie Underwood is writing a fitness book to help lead people ‘toward a positive lifestyle’



Carrie Underwood is currently on a quick break during her Cry Pretty Tour 360. She’s also getting ready to host the CMA Awards on November 13. It makes sense that Carrie used the lull to announce Wednesday that she’s writing her first book, FIND YOUR PATH: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life (Holy subtitle, Batman!):

Underwood, 36, will introduce readers to her Fit52 program, as well as delve into her personal journey and how she navigated the “pressure to look perfect,” according to the press release. “Fitness and healthy living have been a passion of mine for years,” the mother of two said in a statement to PEOPLE. “It took time to find my way and navigate my wellness journey, and this book will provide tips and tools to help the reader find what is practical and sustainable in his or her everyday life for all 52 weeks of the year, and help lead them toward a positive lifestyle.”

People notes that Carrie founded the fitness brand, CALIA, so this seems like a natural extension of that work. The article also stresses that the book isn’t going to be a typical diet book:

Rather than focusing on a fad diet or workout program, she wants people to find a routine that’s easily incorporated into their daily lives. The goal? She wants to guide her fans on a lifelong path to health.

Accordingly, Carrie is also going to “get personal,” and will talk about “her passion for sports as a kid, to the pressure to look perfect and fit the mold as she launched her career after winning American Idol, to eventually discovering the importance of balance and the meaning of true health.”

Carrie’s fitness routine is “simple and practical,” according to senior editor Jessica Sindler. I’m sure that many of Carrie’s fans will jump at the chance to follow Carrie’s wellness routine when the book comes out next year from Dey Street Books. (The same HarperCollins imprint is releasing Lindsey Vonn’s memoir, too, and I just discovered that it published the graphic novel about President Obama and Vice President Biden teaming up to save the world.) Getting back to Carrie, I am so wary of and uninterested in celebrity-created/touted diets. As the press release specifically says that Carrie’s routine doesn’t involve any “fads” and isn’t focused on a specific diet, maybe hers will be one that people will find helpful.