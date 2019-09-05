A Handmaid’s Tale sequel is coming to Hulu with Aunt Lydia as a protagonist

*SPOILERS FOR THE HANDMAIDS TALE*

Hulu will produce a sequel series to The Handmaids Tale. Actually, let me back up, Margaret Atwood has written a sequel book to The Handmaids Tale, called The Testaments, that comes out September 10th. I had no idea there was a sequel coming out, but I’ll talk a little bit more about that below. Anyway, there is a sequel coming out, Hulu has already bought the rights to develop it into a series and they already have casting news. My goodness time flies in Gilead! The new series will revolve around three protagonists: a woman raised in Gilead, a Canadian teenager and Aunt Lydia. Wait, Aunt Lydia’s a protagonist? How?

Hulu and MGM will develop Margaret Atwood’s new novel The Testaments for the screen, the partners told TIME exclusively. Bruce Miller, showrunner for the Emmy-winning television adaptation of The Handmaid’s Tale, is involved in discussions about how to best approach the new material. It’s unclear at this stage what form The Testaments will take — whether it will be folded into the existing Hulu series or developed as a separate work. Atwood, who appears on the cover of TIME this week, will release the highly anticipated follow-up to her 1985 dystopian novel on Sept. 10. The new book jumps forward in time about 15 years after the famously ambiguous end of The Handmaid’s Tale, where protagonist Offred boarded a van that would take her to an unknown fate. The first season of the Hulu series, which premiered in April 2017, stuck closely to many of the major arcs of the original novel. The finale ended with the same image of Offred facing uncertainty about her future as in the book. But as the show has continued — Hulu has picked up a fourth season — its writers have had to develop the narrative beyond Atwood’s original story. The Testaments will help. The book is told not from the perspective of Offred, but instead from those of three other women connected to Gilead: a young woman raised in the oppressive society; a Canadian teen who learns she was actually born there; and Aunt Lydia, a major villain in both the original novel and the show. In season 3 of The Handmaid’s Tale, Lydia finally got her backstory — one that showed her grappling with romantic rejection and shame in her life before the regime took over. The new book takes an even deeper dive into her mind, one more conflicted about Gilead than it may appear on the surface.

[From TIME]

I have a huge problem with Aunt Lydia. I get there are layers to her. In season two, when June asked her to be Nicole’s godmother, I thought she’d redeem herself, but I can no longer forgive her for anything. Her backstory made her worse in my eyes. I can’t wait to see what happens to her and that is due to Ann Dowd, who is just marvelous in everything she does, but I can’t accept Aunt Lydia as a protagonist. In that same Time article, Atwood spoke about Aunt Lydia surviving being stabbed. I’d thought it was another cheap shot the show took to inexplicably bring back a fan favorite character like they did with Emily/Alexis Bledel (I still cry over the scene when she walked into that hospital in Canada). But no, it was Atwood herself who saved Aunt Lydia. The show told her about Aunt Lydia getting stabbed and she told them, “You absolutely cannot kill Aunt Lydia, or I will have your head on a plate.” Since she was already working on her book featuring Aunt Lydia at that point, it makes sense she’d fight to spare her. Plus, I’d wear a threat from Margaret Atwood like a badge of honor. I’ll bet it’s framed in the writers room. Bryce Dallas Howard is supposed to play the former Gilead woman and Mae Whitman will play the Canadian teenager who finds out she was born in Gilead. No one will confirm if Dowd will continue as Aunt Lydia, which just means we need Atwood to issue another threat.

So, about the sequel: as I said, I didn’t know there was one in the works. I just pre-ordered it, though. This is only notable because although I love many of Atwood’s books, The Handmaids Tale was not my favorite, I don’t think I even finished it. But I’ve really gotten into the series. I guess a lot of people didn’t like last season, but I did. I completely agree that they are retelling certain stories but the twists were enough to keep me in. I very much wanted Serena to switch sides but when she confirmed who she was and then ended up getting her just desserts, I was so completely satisfied. I loved what they did with the Waterfords story in general. And then June goes all Henry V? I loved it. But yes, the show is right on the edge of going stale, I really don’t know how they will wrap it up. And as much as I am enjoying the unexpected, if I don’t get a scene of Luke’s face when Hannah actually does get off the plane, I’ll never forgive any of them. Maybe I should get Atwood to issue a threat for that too.

And before we go, I want to make sure we’ve all seen this. I’m calling it, this is our sequel: