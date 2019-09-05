Oprah is going on a nine-city wellness tour starting next year

Embed from Getty Images

If you were sad that you weren’t one of the lucky WW members who got to hang out this summer with Oprah at her home in Maui, don’t worry! She’s going on tour! People has more:

On Wednesday, the media mogul announced her first national arena tour in five years, Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus, presented by WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined). Joined by high profile guests, Winfrey, 65, will bring a full day wellness event to nine U.S. cities beginning in January 2020. “What I know for sure is we can all come together to support a stronger, healthier, more abundant life — focused on what makes us feel energized, connected and empowered,” Winfrey said in a statement. “As I travel the country, my hope for this experience is to motivate others to let 2020 be the year of transformation and triumph — beginning first and foremost with what makes us well. This is the year to move forward, let’s make it happen in 2020!”

Should you be lucky enough to snag tickets, here’s what you can expect:

On each stop, attendees will spend the day with Winfrey as she shares her wellness journey and guides them to develop their own action plan through motivating conversations, the latest in wellness research and interactive exercises. Each city will feature a different lineup of guests and experiences. Each stop will also feature a signature interview with Winfrey and some of the biggest celebrities, headline-makers and game-changers.

[From People]

The dates and locations are:

Saturday, Jan. 4: Ft. Lauderdale, FL — BB&T Center

Saturday, Jan. 11: St. Paul, MN — Xcel Energey Center

Saturday, Jan. 18: Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Saturday, Jan. 25: Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Saturday, Feb. 8: Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Saturday, Feb. 15: Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Saturday, Feb. 22: San Francisco, CA — Chase Center

Saturday, Feb. 29: Los Angeles, CA — The Forum

Saturday, March 7: Denver, CO — Pepsi Center

If you are a WW member, you get the first chance to get tickets: Monday, Sep. 9 at 10 a.m. local time. From Tuesday, September 10, at 10 a.m. until Thursday, September 12 at 10 p.m. local time, American Express Card Members can purchase tickets. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

These tickets are going to go fast. I’m glad that Oprah is holding her tour on Saturdays to ensure that more people will have the opportunity to go. Maybe she’ll schedule a second leg in the spring to try to get to more cities. I’m curious about who her guests will be and about the different “experiences” that she has planned: It doesn’t sound like she’s going to be “talking at” attendees the entire time, which is great. No one wants to sit and listen to someone lecture for a couple of hours on end, even if that person is Oprah.

Embed from Getty Images