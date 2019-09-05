Oprah is going on a nine-city wellness tour starting next year

Embed from Getty Images
If you were sad that you weren’t one of the lucky WW members who got to hang out this summer with Oprah at her home in Maui, don’t worry! She’s going on tour! People has more:
On Wednesday, the media mogul announced her first national arena tour in five years, Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus, presented by WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined). Joined by high profile guests, Winfrey, 65, will bring a full day wellness event to nine U.S. cities beginning in January 2020.
“What I know for sure is we can all come together to support a stronger, healthier, more abundant life — focused on what makes us feel energized, connected and empowered,” Winfrey said in a statement. “As I travel the country, my hope for this experience is to motivate others to let 2020 be the year of transformation and triumph — beginning first and foremost with what makes us well. This is the year to move forward, let’s make it happen in 2020!”
Should you be lucky enough to snag tickets, here’s what you can expect:
On each stop, attendees will spend the day with Winfrey as she shares her wellness journey and guides them to develop their own action plan through motivating conversations, the latest in wellness research and interactive exercises.
Each city will feature a different lineup of guests and experiences. Each stop will also feature a signature interview with Winfrey and some of the biggest celebrities, headline-makers and game-changers.
The dates and locations are:
Saturday, Jan. 4: Ft. Lauderdale, FL — BB&T Center
Saturday, Jan. 11: St. Paul, MN — Xcel Energey Center
Saturday, Jan. 18: Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
Saturday, Jan. 25: Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
Saturday, Feb. 8: Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
Saturday, Feb. 15: Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
Saturday, Feb. 22: San Francisco, CA — Chase Center
Saturday, Feb. 29: Los Angeles, CA — The Forum
Saturday, March 7: Denver, CO — Pepsi Center
If you are a WW member, you get the first chance to get tickets: Monday, Sep. 9 at 10 a.m. local time. From Tuesday, September 10, at 10 a.m. until Thursday, September 12 at 10 p.m. local time, American Express Card Members can purchase tickets. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 13 at 10 a.m. local time.
These tickets are going to go fast. I’m glad that Oprah is holding her tour on Saturdays to ensure that more people will have the opportunity to go. Maybe she’ll schedule a second leg in the spring to try to get to more cities. I’m curious about who her guests will be and about the different “experiences” that she has planned: It doesn’t sound like she’s going to be “talking at” attendees the entire time, which is great. No one wants to sit and listen to someone lecture for a couple of hours on end, even if that person is Oprah.
View this post on Instagram
Have plans for 2020? How about joining me for #Oprahs2020VisionTour! I'm hitting the road to bring this wellness event across the country to help make 2020 your year of transformation and triumph. We’ll come together (with some of my friends) to support each other for a stronger, healthier, and more abundant life. Head to ww.com/Oprah or tap the link in my bio for more info on tickets and join the party! 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 #OWandWW
View this post on Instagram
How many stories did you grow up watching that were centered around a black boy’s experience? There are so few. That’s why when @octarell_again pitched @davidmakesman to me, I had to listen—and it was the best pitch I ever heard. The series stars the amazing @akilimcdowell as David, a young boy in Florida trying to make it out of his poor neighborhood. Watch the premiere Wednesday, August 14 at 10|9c on @owntv and get ready for some black boy joy. #DavidMakesMan
She must have all new types and brands of snake oil to pitch.
I’m just glad she’s doing this rather than running for president.