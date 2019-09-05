Salma Hayek: ‘In America they used to tell actresses they expired at 30′

InStyle went all-out for their 25th anniversary issue, the September issue. They did a series of interviews, videos and profiles of women who had covered InStyle in the past, especially ladies who had covered the mag multiple times over the years. The interviews focused on reflecting back on where they were and what they were doing in their lives in the ‘90s, the ‘00s, the ‘10s. Honestly, I enjoy these kinds of pieces. Salma Hayek’s piece is very self-congratulatory, like she’s the first woman to ever work as an actress into her 40s and 50s, although I get where she’s coming from and how much the expectations have changed. Some highlights from her profile:

Actresses don’t expire: “I shot my first InStyle cover when I was 29, in 1998. It’s very dear to me because I was the first Latina on a What’s Hot Now issue. What I remember most about my 20s is that I didn’t want to be 30. [laughs] In America they used to tell actresses they expired at 30. That’s why I was scared. Now I don’t care about getting older. When I turned 40 and then 50, I didn’t mind at all. I am just so happy that this cover exists as evidence that there was once a time when I could go braless! That doesn’t happen anymore.

Appearing on the cover in 2009: “In 2009 I got The Color Issue! It’s ironic. Some magazines in the early 2000s wouldn’t put me on their covers precisely because I was a woman of color. I was also 42. Remember that I was told I would expire at 30? Here I am, 42 years old and still on the cover of magazines. By then I had found the love of my life [French business mogul François-Henri Pinault], I had a child [Valentina], I had gotten a Golden Globe for producing Ugly Betty, and I had won a Daytime Emmy for directing The Maldonado Miracle. Life was great.

Doing a comedy: “This cover came out around the time I did Grown Ups with Adam Sandler. My entire career I had wanted to do comedy, but I couldn’t get hired to do it. Adam gave me my first shot. Now it’s part of what has kept me working. There’s nothing I enjoy more than comedy. I have a couple more comedies coming out soon.

Being an activist: “I’ve been an activist for women for more than 25 years. A long time ago it was not a popular thing to do. It was hard to raise money or to get anything done. Things have changed a lot for women in Hollywood since then. We are still getting paid less than men by a lot. But it’s getting better little by little. Now, at 53, I’m getting to play the best parts of my life.

Moving to America: “Looking back at my career, I realize how big of a risk it was to come to the United States in the first place and start again as an actress. I could have stayed doing soaps in Mexico — I was doing really well there. But my dream was to do film. And I’m a big risk-taker. I’ve learned that when you have clarity about what you really want in life and you commit to giving it your best, things usually work out for you in the end.