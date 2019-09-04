“Homophobe Kevin Hart pretends to not understand homophobia” links
  • September 04, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Homophobe Kevin Hart pretends to not understand homophobia. [Towleroad]
Say what you will, but Virgo Queens get it done. Today is Beyonce’s 38th birthday (“38th”) so when will we recognize Bey Day as an international holiday? [LaineyGossip]
Diplo bought all of the Popeyes’ chicken sandwiches. [Dlisted]
Was Bobby Brown in a car crash or was it all fake? [Starcasm]
Death enjoys catering. [Seriously OMG]
I wish Nicole Kidman’s Ralph & Russo gown was fully lined? [Tom & Lorenzo]
The fashion struggled at the America’s Got Talent premiere. [JustJared]
Conan O’Brien tried to buy Greenland. [Pajiba]
Elle Fanning in Dolce & Gabbana, a label which I wish people would cancel. [RCFA]

2 Responses to ““Homophobe Kevin Hart pretends to not understand homophobia” links”

  1. BeanieBean says:
    September 4, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    The Conan links were fun!

  2. Nicegirl says:
    September 4, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    When is Kaiser’s Virgo ♍️ bday?

