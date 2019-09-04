“Homophobe Kevin Hart pretends to not understand homophobia” links

.@lilnasx speaks the truth about his choice to come out while at the top. More of The Shop on @HBO now! pic.twitter.com/wETNaPUU5t — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 4, 2019

Homophobe Kevin Hart pretends to not understand homophobia. [Towleroad]

Say what you will, but Virgo Queens get it done. Today is Beyonce’s 38th birthday (“38th”) so when will we recognize Bey Day as an international holiday? [LaineyGossip]

Diplo bought all of the Popeyes’ chicken sandwiches. [Dlisted]

Was Bobby Brown in a car crash or was it all fake? [Starcasm]

Death enjoys catering. [Seriously OMG]

I wish Nicole Kidman’s Ralph & Russo gown was fully lined? [Tom & Lorenzo]

The fashion struggled at the America’s Got Talent premiere. [JustJared]

Conan O’Brien tried to buy Greenland. [Pajiba]

Elle Fanning in Dolce & Gabbana, a label which I wish people would cancel. [RCFA]