Britney Spears is very upset that her father ‘jeopardized’ her relationship with her sons

As we discussed, Britney Spears removed her two sons from her home after her father Jamie Spears abused Sean Preston, with Jayden witnessing it. Apparently, Jamie Spears broke through Sean Preston’s locked door to get to him, and when Jamie got his hands on Sean, Jamie shook him violently. Kevin Federline and his lawyer are crediting Britney with getting the boys out of that situation immediately, and Kevin and his lawyer are on top of all of the legal filings and restraining orders. But how does Britney feel about all of this?

Britney Spears is upset with her father Jamie following his alleged altercation with her 13-year-old son Sean Preston, a source close to the singer tells PEOPLE. “Both of Britney’s boys are very well-behaved and well-mannered. What happened with Jamie and Sean was very unfortunate and definitely not right,” says the source, who adds that their alleged fight on Aug. 24 began after Sean “locked himself in a room” after his grandfather asked him to do something “he wasn’t interested in doing.” Jamie, 67, “got very angry,” and according to The Blast, then broke down the door. “There was physical contact that made Sean scared and upset,” says the source. “Britney got upset as well and ended their visit with Jamie.” The 37-year-old singer — who now shares about 10 percent of custody of her kids with ex-husband Kevin Federline — “can’t believe that her dad would jeopardize her relationship with her boys,” adds the source. “Britney is always terrified that she will lose custody.” A rep and a lawyer for Spears did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE. Jamie also did not respond to calls for comment. The day after the alleged altercation, Federline, 41, filed a police report at the Ventura County Sherriff’s station with his lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan. “Kevin got extremely angry when he heard what happened,” says the source. “His reaction does seem appropriate.” According to Kaplan’s testimony as recorded in the police report, Spears’ 12-year-old son Jayden was also present during Jamie and Sean’s fight.

Sean “locked himself in a room” after his grandfather asked him to do something “he wasn’t interested in doing.” It’s called being 13? Jesus, I locked myself in my room constantly at 13 and 14. My parents never broke through a f–king door and assaulted me. You know why? Because parents and grandparents are the ADULTS and adults don’t abuse or terrorize their children or grandchildren. This whole situation is just so… messy. It’s always been clear that Britney needs a lot of help, and Jamie was always credited with being such a steadying hand, but at this point, I 100% believe that a huge chunk of this larger mess is simply down to Jamie’s controlling, toxic nature.