Britney Spears is very upset that her father ‘jeopardized’ her relationship with her sons

As we discussed, Britney Spears removed her two sons from her home after her father Jamie Spears abused Sean Preston, with Jayden witnessing it. Apparently, Jamie Spears broke through Sean Preston’s locked door to get to him, and when Jamie got his hands on Sean, Jamie shook him violently. Kevin Federline and his lawyer are crediting Britney with getting the boys out of that situation immediately, and Kevin and his lawyer are on top of all of the legal filings and restraining orders. But how does Britney feel about all of this?
Britney Spears is upset with her father Jamie following his alleged altercation with her 13-year-old son Sean Preston, a source close to the singer tells PEOPLE.
“Both of Britney’s boys are very well-behaved and well-mannered. What happened with Jamie and Sean was very unfortunate and definitely not right,” says the source, who adds that their alleged fight on Aug. 24 began after Sean “locked himself in a room” after his grandfather asked him to do something “he wasn’t interested in doing.”
Jamie, 67, “got very angry,” and according to The Blast, then broke down the door. “There was physical contact that made Sean scared and upset,” says the source. “Britney got upset as well and ended their visit with Jamie.”
The 37-year-old singer — who now shares about 10 percent of custody of her kids with ex-husband Kevin Federline — “can’t believe that her dad would jeopardize her relationship with her boys,” adds the source. “Britney is always terrified that she will lose custody.”
A rep and a lawyer for Spears did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE. Jamie also did not respond to calls for comment. The day after the alleged altercation, Federline, 41, filed a police report at the Ventura County Sherriff’s station with his lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan. “Kevin got extremely angry when he heard what happened,” says the source. “His reaction does seem appropriate.” According to Kaplan’s testimony as recorded in the police report, Spears’ 12-year-old son Jayden was also present during Jamie and Sean’s fight.
Sean “locked himself in a room” after his grandfather asked him to do something “he wasn’t interested in doing.” It’s called being 13? Jesus, I locked myself in my room constantly at 13 and 14. My parents never broke through a f–king door and assaulted me. You know why? Because parents and grandparents are the ADULTS and adults don’t abuse or terrorize their children or grandchildren. This whole situation is just so… messy. It’s always been clear that Britney needs a lot of help, and Jamie was always credited with being such a steadying hand, but at this point, I 100% believe that a huge chunk of this larger mess is simply down to Jamie’s controlling, toxic nature.
I’m glad Britney had the sense to get them out of there.
I don’t think Jamie is to blame 100%. That’s quite naive. And Toxic? He did go through something medically serious lately. He’s taken on a lot, and done a great job. We don’t hear anything much from Federline…he’s kept tight lipped because he’s got so much to lose here after six years or so. (Much speculation on my part re: Federline)
Like how Bush41 was included in #MeToo after ONE accusation. He got old and most likely had dementia. As did my grandfather who was a true southern gentleman with dementia. Even after he did say to me that he’d, “pinch my titty”…🙄
There’s so much yikes in this comment. Medical conditions and dementia are seriously zero excuse for bad, abusive behaviour, and it’s really concerning that you are shrugging off a man – a relative asking to grope you because you think that’s something that dementia creates.
Also, one accusation is enough for #metoo. One assault is too many. This is such a bad take.
@Sunshine, what even? Jamie isn’t 100% to blame for breaking down a door and assaulting a 13 year old? Maybe Sean was being a little shit, but as the adult in the situation it is Jamie’s responsibility to not ATTACK A CHILD.
Wow, Sunshine. Wow. I don’t have the patience to unwrap all that.
Jamie having mental issues and acting like a controlling weirdo because of a medical issue does not negate the facet that he laid his hands on a CHILD and the child needed to be removed from his presence. Period.
Good for Britney and I hope Kevin does give her the credit. I also hope that in light of all this, that her conservator-ship is settled so she can provide a safe environment for her kids.
Britney always looks so sad to me. She looks like she is in her 40s. Whatever is going on with her, her father and her children it just sounds deeply sad.