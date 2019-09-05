Spencer Pratt says Kaitlynn Carter was cheating on Brody Jenner with Miley Cyrus

Well, here’s shocking news: Spencer Pratt is stirring up sh!t to piss off his friend cum “mortal enemy” cum reconciled(?) buddy, Brody Jenner. Last Monday’s episode had all the things we want from The Hills: New Beginnings – chaos, drama and heart-to-hearts. Oh, and outbursts, specifically Kaitlynn Carter’s outburst about how nobody has any business talking about her relationship(s). You know, the relationship with Miley Cyrus that Kaitlynn’s been broadcasting on Instagram and putting on display in very public places? Yeah, that one. And Spencer agrees, which almost makes me want to change my opinion. But he couldn’t stop there, he decided to twist the knife and told the world that Kaitlynn and Miley were a thing before the split with Brody.

On Kaitlynn: It’s tough for me to listen to Kaitlynn complain about people talking about her allegedly open relationship with Brody when we know she had a thing going with Miley. She already had something going on with her when these scenes were filming—maybe not physically, but definitely emotionally. No one’s judging you for whatever it is you and Brody do when he’s not sleeping in his car. We just don’t want people to lie about their lives. Maybe you shouldn’t have gone on television. It’s called a reality show, hon. And the reality is that Brody’s been talking about your sex life on his podcast for years. My favorite is when she’s like, “Brody and I were wild, young, crazy kids.” Was that last week? Because you and Brody have only been together a minute. Are you older and more mature now that you’re chilling on Miley’s yacht? On Kaitlynn demanding people have “common decency:” I would love to know Liam Hemsworth’s thoughts on Kaitlynn’s recent displays of “common decency.” You know what I call “common decency”? Getting it on at your Italian villa and not in front of the paparazzi.

[From Cosmopolitan]

Granted, I am not as familiar with the Miley/Kaitlynn relationship as Kaiser is, but from the efforts they took to put it in our faces, I am surprised they are so concerned with how we interpret the timeline. Personally, if they want to sell me that they only hooked up post splits, I’ll buy it. It’s possible they fell for each other emotionally and that gave both of them the reason they needed to leave their others, it’s happened before. As for Spencer’s other response, let’s just say if I need a lesson on decency, I’m probably not asking either of them for advice.

But this also just further shows how Spencer will go after anyone for attention. Brody doesn’t care that Kaitlynn’s running around with Miley or when it all happened, so why should Spencer? I know, I know – why ask questions when I already know the answers.