Elon Musk & Grimes welcome their first child together, a boy named X Æ A-12 Musk

Good news, I suppose: Grimes and Elon Musk have welcomed their baby. Elon is already father to five sons from a previous marriage, and wouldn’t you know, he and Grimes ended up with another boy. I guess he’ll never get a daughter? Elon is 48 years old and Grimes (real name: Claire Boucher) is 32 years old. Elon ended up confirming Grimes’ birth in a tweet-thread about a beef he has with the EPA, and other Twitter users asked him about the baby. He confirmed that Grimes had given birth to a boy, and when asked to provide a photo, he posted this:
Then he posted a real photo:
But the real kicker was the baby’s name. Everyone was holding their breath for this mess, and Elon and Grimes delivered:
X Æ A-12 Musk
I hope he was joking! Meanwhile, this was not even the biggest tweet-thread Elon has been involved with in recent weeks. In late April, as Nazis were storming state capitals and holding signs borrowed from concentration camps, Elon tweeted this:
FREE AMERICA NOW
Is he dumb or something? The answer is yes.
I know everyone marvels in his genius and I’m sure he is very gifted and intelligent. He still gives me bad vibes though and I can never looks at him the same after his ex wife’s account of their marriage, which paints a picture of a controlling jackass.
I dunno, he comes off like an unstable billionaire who’s enormous wealth has just confused and disorientated him and he has no grounding in reality
Ugh, I really can’t stand this man. He’s a perfect example of what happens when a white male genius is coddled and told he’s special all his life. He believes that he’s got the world figured out and won’t shut up about it.
I have an IQ of 170, but I was never fawned over. People have always found it hard to believe that a girl could be a “genius.” And I put genius in quotes because having a high IQ doesn’t necessarily mean you’re super-smart and it definitely doesn’t mean that every thought that enters your head is brilliant or even worth sharing. There is an infinite number of things that I’m not an expert on, but I bet Elon Musk thinks he knows something about everything.
I don’t know my IQ, but the most intelligent people I have ever met in my life, have this in common: they know when to shut up, they know whent they can talk and they don’t talk about stuff they don’t know.
That’s all I have.
Sigh. I can’t believe I ever found this guy attractive. In fact I’d forgotten about his ex-wife and older kids because he’s been sort of cemented into my brain as such a man-baby to me.
Congratulations to the couple, but my goddess, are they insufferable.
He’s not dumb. I believe a portion of his bonus is tied to stock price. He wants to get that money.
The whole “No physical possessions/I won’t own a house thing” is perhaps the greatest example (and there are many examples) of how minimalism comes from a place of privilege that I have ever seen. Gross.
That has got to be a joke. Right? Right?? I am not a fan of too many rules but I am soo glad you can’t name your kid stuff like that here in Germany.
I want to be nice: the baby is cute.
Two delusional people find each other, think it’s great, but I wish they would go be out of touch away from my eyeballs.