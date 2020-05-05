Elon Musk & Grimes welcome their first child together, a boy named X Æ A-12 Musk

Good news, I suppose: Grimes and Elon Musk have welcomed their baby. Elon is already father to five sons from a previous marriage, and wouldn’t you know, he and Grimes ended up with another boy. I guess he’ll never get a daughter? Elon is 48 years old and Grimes (real name: Claire Boucher) is 32 years old. Elon ended up confirming Grimes’ birth in a tweet-thread about a beef he has with the EPA, and other Twitter users asked him about the baby. He confirmed that Grimes had given birth to a boy, and when asked to provide a photo, he posted this:

Then he posted a real photo:

But the real kicker was the baby’s name. Everyone was holding their breath for this mess, and Elon and Grimes delivered:

X Æ A-12 Musk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

I hope he was joking! Meanwhile, this was not even the biggest tweet-thread Elon has been involved with in recent weeks. In late April, as Nazis were storming state capitals and holding signs borrowed from concentration camps, Elon tweeted this:

FREE AMERICA NOW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

Is he dumb or something? The answer is yes.

My gf @Grimezsz is mad at me — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020