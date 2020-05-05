Prince Louis ‘will be introduced to lots more traditions now that he’s two’

One of things that has bothered me about Prince William and Prince Harry’s massive falling out is that William and Kate could be setting a toxic course for their own children. Let’s say everything plays out like William and Kate want, and within the next decade, the Queen dies and Charles becomes king for… however long. William becomes the Prince of Wales and then king. During that time, George will be getting tons of attention as the next in line. All while… Charlotte and Louis have been taught by their parents that the spares can be used to protect the crown. Lou and Charlotte will see – from their parents’ actions – that they are disposable to the monarch’s wants and needs. Those are the real “family traditions” of the clinically dysfunctional Windsor family. But sure, Us Weekly wants us to focus on the other family traditions:

Rising through the ranks! Prince Louis will have the chance to take a closer look at some family traditions since celebrating his 2nd birthday, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. The little prince was showered with love from Prince William, Duchess Kate and his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, on his birthday, even though his parents had decided to cancel his party amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now that he’s turned 2, the youngest Cambridge will get to participate in some of the fun things his older siblings do, like playdates and baking with Kate, 38.

“It’s something she likes to do with George. Louis will be introduced to lots more traditions now that he’s 2,” the insider adds. “He’s had lots of practice and loves to join in when the family make supper. Kate and William are so happy to be easing him into the more heartwarming aspects of royal life.”

Not only have Kate and William been working hard to keep their kids entertained during quarantine, but they’ve also taken up some extra responsibilities to help out the rest of the royal family “in every way possible.” The insider says that Queen Elizabeth II has turned to the duke and duchess for help arranging schedules and spreading positivity throughout the palace.

“The wonderful thing about Kate and William is that they remain focused and calm even during their most challenging times,” the source tells Us.

Did Louis have to stay in his room with Nanny Maria while Kate baked with George? That’s how they made it sound! I don’t understand how they’re easing the smaller kids into the traditions, aren’t they in the kitchen too? Anyway, vague and sugary tabloid story is vague, sugary. As much as I want to believe that Kate treats all of her kids equally and will continue to do that throughout their lives, I kind of feel like she’s not going to have a choice in how this goes down. Everybody will treat George differently and pay attention to him more.

14 Responses to “Prince Louis ‘will be introduced to lots more traditions now that he’s two’”

  1. Taylor says:
    May 5, 2020 at 7:59 am

    What did they do to deserve such generous media spins? Both the American and British publications write about them like saints. I don’t expect trashing, but the perfect white nuclear family must really sell.

    Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    May 5, 2020 at 7:59 am

    Yeah, it sounds like he’s been locked away in the nursery for the past two years. I doubt that’s the case, but it sounds weird. In “normal” families the youngest is usually part of “traditions” like baking from the get go, because what else are they going to be doing?

    This just seems like an attempt to paint the cambridges as super normal – they bake! they make dinner! they have playdates! and now Louis does too!

    As for the way Louis will be treated…yeah, its inevitable. Sussexit actually could have been beneficial for Louis and Charlotte, setting a path for the non-heirs to be active and productive while not being entirely dependent on the royal life for their purpose.

    But instead…..

    Reply
  3. JanetDR says:
    May 5, 2020 at 8:03 am

    That is so oddly worded! How is a child not seeing or participating in baking or cooking? Oh wait….

    Reply
  4. Aurora says:
    May 5, 2020 at 8:05 am

    I wonder how much dirt the press has on the Cambridges? They went from “we’d like our kids to have a private life” to “LOOK AT OUR KIDS!!!” faster than you can say “rose bush”.

    Reply
    • Brit says:
      May 5, 2020 at 8:13 am

      Yep. They have dirt and that’s why they bow down to the press. Harry and Meghan were smart because the press don’t have anything on them because they have thrown everything at them already. At this point everyone knows Harry and Meghan’s Relationship especially with the tabloids, Is non existent and they have no access. So they are free in that sense because they have been firm in everything they stand for.

      Reply
    • Sofia says:
      May 5, 2020 at 8:18 am

      Exactly Aurora. I remember when the Cambridges were filing injunctions over photographs of the kids and didn’t KP or something release a statement asking for privacy when George was born? But when the Sussexes try to do it for their non titled, 7th in line child, they get outrage.

      Reply
    • damejudi says:
      May 5, 2020 at 8:38 am

      This has got to be comment of the week!

      Reply
    • Belli says:
      May 5, 2020 at 8:46 am

      But that won’t last forever. The kids will get older, become less cute. The Cambridges won’t be able to go “look at our adorable children and ignore what’s going on in the background” when they’re all teenagers.

      Reply
  5. Brit says:
    May 5, 2020 at 8:15 am

    Williams affair is going to come out sooner or later because pimping out the kids is not making these papers money or making people care about the Cambridge’s. Let’s see the reaction if and when Archies birthday pictures are released because that will be a media storm.

    Reply
  6. Chelle says:
    May 5, 2020 at 8:23 am

    Translation: henceforth, he will be trotted out in getups similar to those worn by Lil Lord Fauntleroy.

    Reply
  7. Jen says:
    May 5, 2020 at 8:25 am

    Doing things with your family is now a “royal tradition?” Okay then.

    Reply
    • Tia says:
      May 5, 2020 at 8:32 am

      Apparently we are all royal (since I know few parents who don’t do *some* things with their kids) and don’t know it.

      Reply
  8. Awkward symphony says:
    May 5, 2020 at 8:26 am

    @AURORA
    “I wonder how much dirt the press has on the Cambridges? They went from “we’d like our kids to have a private life” to “LOOK AT OUR KIDS!!!” faster than you can say “rose bush”.”

    Bingo! It’s quite obvious how they are on a leash and have to constantly give in to British tabloids. Just look at how they release things after tabs write up articles about their breakup in 2007, kate copying Meghan’s style..etc.
    There will come a day when they cant pay up and the kids are too small to do more than the odd photoshoot which if you look at it in terms of coverage only george and louis are the most talked about+get most engagement on SM so it’ll be hard for them to rely on that or it’ll lose its effect!

    Reply
  9. Chaine says:
    May 5, 2020 at 8:42 am

    Traditions like getting thrown under the bus by your older brother?

    Reply

