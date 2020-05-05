Will Duchess Meghan somehow relaunch her blog The Tig this year?

Is there anything left to learn from the Duchess of Sussex’s now-defunct blog The Tig? I think the fact that she created a lifestyle blog is interesting – she created it when “having a vanity lifestyle blog” was quite the trend for celebrities, many of whom were following (and tweaking) Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop. I hate to give Gwyneth credit for that, but she really did start it. Blake Lively tried it (and failed) and Reese Witherspoon tried it and succeeded. But Meghan gave up The Tig months before she and Harry announced their engagement. There were stories about how she kept all of her trademarks, but that’s just a business decision so no one else will call their blog “The Tig.” Anyway, now that Meghan and Harry are living their post-royal lives in LA, what are the chances that Meghan restarts The Tig?

Is Meghan Markle about to take on Gwyneth Paltrow? A royal insider claimed that Markle is going to relaunch her formerly successful lifestyle blog The Tig, which will compete with the likes of Paltrow’s Goop. “I think Meghan is going to have another Instagram,” Royal expert Myka Meier told the Royally Obsessed podcast last week. “I think she’s going to do a Goop, like a new version of The Tig … I really think that’s coming. I have a friend with a little bit of insider knowledge, and I think she’s already working on something,” Meier continued. “I think we will be seeing something very interesting and creative with masterminds from all over the world coming together to bring something inspiring soon.” The Tig, which Markle shut down in 2017 before marrying Harry, covered all things fashion, beauty, food and travel — and was very similar to Goop. Markel, like Paltrow, could rake in millions from the relaunched brand, which would help with her and Harry’s finances.

My guess is that “insider knowledge” of a new blog or Instagram is probably vague enough to be true. I’ve believed for months now that Meghan and Harry were preparing to launch their post-royal lives with a series of big announcements in and around June (that was the original plan). The idea was to fold everything together – they would tell “their side” to Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durant for the (authorized!) biography, they would announce their new Archewell charity/foundation, they would fold in several announcements about a production company and documentary series, and yes, they would launch a new Instagram and perhaps even a blog too. I don’t think that we’ll get a repeat of The Tig, but the essence of The Tig will probably be felt.