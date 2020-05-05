Michelle Obama on the Trump presidency: ‘A lot of our folks didn’t vote’

It really just occurred to me that Barack Obama still hasn’t delivered a post-presidency book! He’s still working on that sh-t. What in the world has he been doing? Golfing, yachting, playing basketball? Probably. I don’t begrudge Barack and Michelle Obama their peaceful post-presidency lives. They more than earned the right to NOT participate in the political rat infestation of Washington. But of course, tons of professional political operators wish that the Obamas would say or do more during the Trump presidency.
While Barry has been sneaking cigarettes and golfing, Michelle Obama did get her memoir done: Becoming was a HUGE success in 2018-19, selling more than 10 million copies. As part of their Netflix deal, the Obamas also produced a documentary called Becoming, all about Michelle’s book tour and her conversations with young women about her tenure as FLOTUS and the life lessons she’s learned along the way. Here’s the trailer:
This, to me, felt very Oprah-like. I mean that as a compliment, because Oprah is Oprah and it’s very hard to get her sort of aspirational/inspirational vibe complete with legitimate empowerment and that particular kind of New Age-y double-speak. Anyway, to promote this documentary, Michelle chatted with the Daily Beast. There’s one part of this piece that I wanted to discuss:
The remarkable, and some might argue the disappointing, thing about Becoming is that the headlines are few and far between. While Trump is casually referenced from the first minutes and the mood of the country scores the film’s entire conversation, it’s not until roughly two-thirds through the film that she addresses her negative feelings about his 2016 victory directly. Twice, she talks about how painful it is to her that black voters didn’t turn out to vote for Hillary Clinton, calling the decision not to vote more painful to her than those who voted for Trump.
“It takes some energy to go high, and we were exhausted from it. Because when you are the first black anything…,” she said, referencing anecdotes from her Becoming book. “So the day I left the White House and I write about how painful it was to sit on that [inauguration] stage. A lot of our folks didn’t vote. It was almost like a slap in the face.”
“I understand the people who voted for Trump,” she continued. “The people who didn’t vote at all, the young people, the women, that’s when you think, man, people think this is a game. It wasn’t just in this election. Every midterm. Every time Barack didn’t get the Congress he needed, that was because our folks didn’t show up. After all that work, they just couldn’t be bothered to vote at all. That’s my trauma.”
Don’t get me wrong, I’m completely mad at the people who didn’t vote or the people who threw away their votes on idiot third-party candidates like Yo Mama, Harambe and Jill Stein. I’m massively disappointed in ALL of those people, of course I am. But… I also completely blame Trump voters, and I don’t understand why Michelle is giving them such an easy pass, and why she’s refusing to draw the mirror up to THOSE voters. Those Trump voters went in there and decided to knowingly cast their vote to an agent of chaos, to a fascistic narcissist, to a sexual predator, to one of the biggest racists to ever run for president.
I find it weird – and kind of insulting? – that Michelle is focusing on the black people who didn’t vote in the last election. That sh-t doesn’t exist in a vacuum – voter suppression was massive in 2016, and it will be massive in 2020, and suppression efforts usually target the youths and the communities of color.
Um… correct me if I’m wrong, but didn’t black women come out in droves for Hillary? I thought she got a massive amount of POC vote in general.
that’s what I thought
I think exit polls showed there was a dropoff in the AA vote for Hillary, when compared to Obama. But, I also think it’s important to note that 2016 was the first election since they truly gutted the voting rights act. As a white woman I would not dare to note the dropoff in the AA vote without also noting that. We’ll see what happens that Michelle Obama did that. I think it’s going to be controversial. Personally, if she was going to ignite controversy, I’d rather she did it Hillary-style. As in; maga’s = deplorable.
Not in Michigan they didn’t, at least not in the numbers they did for Obama.
Who’s to say ‘our folks’ means black people& not just Democrats generally?
Or US citizens in general…
My take also. But there was also massive fraud and vote suppression. The electoral “college” failed to do its one job. The reason it exists is to theoretically know better and do the right thing. Hillary won the popular vote. I think the EC needs to go.
If I’m understanding her correctly
Trump voters = a lost cause
Non-voters = people who can be persuaded to vote in 2020
I don’t hate that. She’s not giving Trump voters a pass, she’s just not giving them her time.
@also ali: Exactly.
Agreed. She is never going to get a MAGA hat wearing Trump devotee to vote Biden. She may well be able to get people who didn’t vote last time out for him. I think she is very sensible not to start fights that she can’t win but which would throw up a lot of dust that would obscure her real message and focus on those areas where she can make a difference.
Also, this means that if Trump starts attacking her he will clearly be the aggressor. His fanatics might not care but undecided voters might – the thing about ‘going high’ is that while it is the right thing to do, it also works really well to show up a deranged bully.
But also: Hillary won the popular vote, so a lot more people voted for her. If I’m not mistaken she won that popular vote by a pretty high margin.
Why is nobody trying to end the damn asinine, antiquated. Electoral College?
I’d love to hear Michelle and/or Barak speak out about that. It’s really the greatest voter suppression tactic, and it’s no coincidence that it really disenfranchises POC, who are often less likely to live key electoral college swing states. If the electoral college gave more voting power to CA or NY, the white folks would’ve long ago started a crusade against it. It’s only been preserved because it benefits white folks.
The GOP profits from the Electoral College. There is no way they will let it change.
That she can empathize with Trump voters, but not understand why people did/do not vote is telling. It’s a failure of our political system that voter turnout all around is so low, and she of all people should know that. But it is especially not the fault of black people that Trump was elected. What a gross and disingenuous thing to say.
I think she was sitting on a pile of subtext with the comment about understanding Trump voters. Meaning: she understands there are millions of racist, sexist, jingoistic, ethnocentric a-holes who would be drawn to Trump. She’s not giving them a pass – she’s recognizing that birds of a feather flock together.
Yeah. Probably. But this ain’t a subtext nation.
I’ll stan Michelle forever. She’s a real First Lady.
The Democratic Party’s commitment to shooting itself in the foot is simply remarkable. They’ll keep losing elections as long as they keep blaming their biggest supporters and champions for not doing enough. And frankly Michelle blaming black men and women and excusing trump voters and supporters tells you all you need to know about her.
I remember a few days after the last presidential election someone asked Colin Kaepernick did he vote and responded no despite his platform to influence change. Many black people like him chose to sit out the last election and those are the people Michelle are speaking to, not those who are/were systematically suppressed from voting.
That’s true, he was very anti-Hillary. You know who else? Eddie Glaude Jr. currently sitting his puffed up ass in Princeton, from where he also has a cushy MSNBC commentator job. I turn the station off every time they put that peacock on. So yea, if that’s who she’s directing this at, she’s right. That’s fair.
I think she’s referring to the famed Obama coalition- he was able to energize a mix of demographics into not only supporting him but actually showing up to vote. That definitely includes minority voters but my immediate thought when reading her comments was the youth vote, since they are notorious for not actually showing up on voting day.
Interesting take. So “our people” = people who support us, and what she is saying is we have to make everyone who supports us feel energized to vote.
“I also completely blame Trump voters”, yes they truly are the worst but I don’t think that people who didn’t vote should be given a pass either. Yes, I understand that voter suppression, particularly of black people is a massive problem. But 60 million people didn’t vote. 60 million looked at the choices – an intelligent, experienced, highly capable woman or a stupid, egotistical, conman racist – and chose to sit it out. I think they have a lot of responsibility for this mess too. I hope they’ve learned a valuable lesson and turn out in droves this time to vote Blue, even though it is Biden.
Thanks Kaiser! I’m so exhausted for being blamed for everything. The reality is the majority of white women voted for Trump even after p***ygate yet, she’s disappointed in us? Why must we always go high, be the better person, two wrongs don’t make a right, carry the torch? For what? What has it gotten us? Two wrongs don’t make a right but neither does a wrong and a right! Its’s not black people’s job to dismantle white supremacy. It’s white people’s job. If you want to be a ally then get on your job!
The black vote was down in some of the larger cities. Yes, it’s everyone civic duty to vote. Period. However, with that said, Hilary & Company didn’t do a good job in selling herself or a vision to certain groups. Here, I don’t just mean black people. I voted for her but she wasn’t necessarily an aspirational candidate.
Also, because of her longevity in the public eye and in the political landscape, Hilary has a lot of good things she accomplished and a lot of bad things or things where she simply f*cked up aka comments made in the 90s about black people [read men / probably meant drug dealers / crime lords] as being super predators. Regardless of who she meant, there are crime lords and gang syndicates across every race and ethnicity. My point like that is that those things aren’t easily forgotten or forgiven., e.g., basket of deplorables. Also, Hilary’s silent partner in crime was Bill Clinton. Sure, black folks liked him but he’s also remembered for traveling back to AK, when he was governor but running for President, to stand witness as a mentally disabled black men was being put to death in the electric chair—which Black people feel is a silent message to whites saying “see, I’ll keep these n-word in check for you; I’ll keep you safe from them.” Also; there was all the drug stuff, 3-strike laws and the disparity in sentences re: crack vs cocaine—which essentially meant black/brown folks predominantly in the former category and longer sentences versus white (middle and upper classes) in the latter categories and less stringent sentences, probation and/or remanded to drug rehab facilities. Black people were literally begging for help as their families and neighborhoods were being torn apart by this. Not only do people remember this but people in their 20s were and are learning more about because they were and have been reading the book, The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander.
So, on it’s face, Michelle Obama is correct. Our people didn’t vote. However, neither did Hilary nor her surrogates speak to that time in a credible way or in a way that asked for understanding or forgiveness by our people.
Peace.