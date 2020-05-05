Julia Roberts would have worn layered tulle to the 2020 Met Gala: fug or fab?

If these were normal days, I would have been up at about 4 am to cover the Met Gala nonstop for eight hours today. “The First Monday In May” was yesterday, and that was when every fashionable celebrity and model was due to attend the 2020 Met Gala. The gala was postponed this year early on, and my guess is that there will not be a Met Gala this year at all, because I really can’t imagine Anna Wintour trying to organize something for, like, November? Especially since we don’t know what the pandemic is going to look like this fall.

All of which to say, I did enjoy the fact that I’m not a giant ball of stress today, but I am longing for that rush of new fashion and red carpet drama. Thankfully, some celebrities have been posting photos of what would have been their Met Gala looks this year (note: this is different than Billy Porter’s Met Gala Challenge, which Hecate covered). Julia Roberts posted this photo which – I would assume – was probably from an early fitting in February or March in New York. And can I just say? I would have RIPPED Julia on this gown. The tulle, the layers, the black-and-white… it’s not a good look at all. Bish would have looked like Beetlejuice. The theme of this year’s gala was supposed to be “About Time: Fashion and Duration”, inspired by Virginia Woolf and the theories of the French philosopher Henri Bergson. WTF do tulle ruffles have to do with Virginia Woolf?!?

Amanda Seyfried also showed off her Met Gala look – this looks on-theme to me.

Vogue’s Twitter also ran some throwback photos to highlight their piece which was sort of the “oral history” of the Met Gala. Look at the terrible slip-dress John Galliano made for Princess Diana!!

When I’ve searched back through my memory banks to my favorite Met Gala looks of all time, I keep coming back to Anne Hathaway’s beautiful gold Ralph Lauren at the 2014 gala (the one with the China theme).

MET Gala 2015 'China: Through The Looking Glass' - Arrivals

21 Responses to “Julia Roberts would have worn layered tulle to the 2020 Met Gala: fug or fab?”

  1. LadyMTL says:
    May 5, 2020 at 9:45 am

    I think one of my favorite Met Gala looks was Rihanna’s HUGE yellow robe-gown from 2014. It was perfectly on theme (the designer was Chinese as well) and was fabulously over the top and extravagant…it’s the Costume Gala, I love seeing the celebs who really go for it.

    Reply
  2. josephine says:
    May 5, 2020 at 9:46 am

    Julia’s dress looks cheap. And people are going to rip the narcissim of posting the pic, assuming that she’s complaining about not getting to go when most people have real problems. I didn’t even realize she was one of the people who usually attended the Gala. Doesn’t seem like something she would do.

    Reply
  3. Laalaa says:
    May 5, 2020 at 9:48 am

    I love Julia’s dress! #sorrynotsorry

    Reply
    • FrenchGirl says:
      May 5, 2020 at 9:50 am

      Me too

      Reply
    • Saartjie says:
      May 5, 2020 at 10:07 am

      Me too. And I would go so far as to say she is referencing the vintage black and white Valentino she wore to the Oscars in 2001 – its a stretch I know, but if so it does fit the theme.

      Reply
  4. Audrey says:
    May 5, 2020 at 9:50 am

    The FUG girls did some fun retrospectives yesterday.

    Reply
  5. Christin says:
    May 5, 2020 at 9:53 am

    JR’s gown looks like a 1980s Pretty in Pink dressmaking attempt. It’s as if someone hit the mall bargain racks for a strapless black mini and then added three crinolines on the outside. I’m picturing the dyeing and cutting of those bouncy crinolines as the angst-driven dressmaker was determined to show Blaine and the haters what they missed!

    I’m waiting for her to just go all out and wear another homemade message t-shirt and blazer.

    As for Diana in a slip dress – oh my.

    Reply
  6. Becks1 says:
    May 5, 2020 at 9:56 am

    LOL I love her dress from what I can see of it. It looks very old school red carpet Julia.

    Reply
  7. ks says:
    May 5, 2020 at 9:57 am

    I love Julia’s dress!

    Reply
  8. minx says:
    May 5, 2020 at 10:02 am

    I guess I like JR’s dress, which irritates me because I can’t stand her. But Anne Hathaway’s was so elegant…

    Reply
  9. Canadian Becks says:
    May 5, 2020 at 10:02 am

    How does Amanda Seyfried keep foxes out of the hen pen- the wire is not even stretched down to the dirt ground, which a predator could easily tunnel through. It would be nice to have fresh eggs during this time.

    Reply
  10. Lady Jane says:
    May 5, 2020 at 10:11 am

    I think my favourite Met Gala dress was one worn by SJP made by Alexander McQueen who went with her that year

    Reply
  11. MellyMel says:
    May 5, 2020 at 10:13 am

    I actually love Julia’s dress, but I’m a sucker black and white. I’m sad we didn’t get the Met Gala this year…it’s so much looking at the outfits. However, I get so annoyed every year by ppl who don’t stick to the theme, so I won’t have to deal with that I guess. I kinda hope they reschedule it to November or something, since that seems like a popular month for rescheduled events, but if there is a second wave, they’ll probably just try again for next year.

    Reply
  12. EM says:
    May 5, 2020 at 10:17 am

    I love Julia’s dress, and I’m not sorry about it! Also: I am so jealous of that bathtub!

    Reply
  13. Spicecake38 says:
    May 5, 2020 at 10:21 am

    I like her dress,she looks pretty.

    Reply
  14. Kebbie says:
    May 5, 2020 at 10:37 am

    It looks identical to Mandy Moore’s Emmys dress. Like to the point I’m wondering if it’s the same one? Mandy’s was Carolina Herrera.

    https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/a12262630/mandy-moores-emmy-awards-dress-2017/

    Reply
  15. Busyann says:
    May 5, 2020 at 10:39 am

    Isnt this the same dress Meghan wore for something? Vanity Fair? I dont remember but this…seems familiar.

    Reply

