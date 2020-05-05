Who nailed Billy Porter’s at home #MetGalaChallenge?

Were we not living in the Year of COVID Cancellations, yesterday would have been the Met Gala. That’s a bummer for us here at CB because it’s such a fun night to cover. Personally, I think the last couple of Met Gala’s were among some of their best. However, because the Gala had to be indfinitely postponed due to the pandemic, Vogue very wisely partnered with the divine Mr. Billy Porter and together, the issued a challenge for those at at home: the #MetGalaChallenge.

With this year’s annual #MetGala (normally held on the First Monday in May) postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are mourning what is typically one of the glitziest red carpet events of the year. The star-studded affair was supposed to be held on May 4 this year and in the past, it has produced some iconic red carpet looks. For those still craving the glamour and extravagance that usually comes with the night, however, we are teaming up with @theebillyporter on a new Instagram challenge that pays tribute to the night’s peacocking spirit: Meet the #MetGalaChallenge. The task is simple: recreate your favorite red carpet look from a past #MetGala at home. Which ensemble you replicate, and what you use to make it, is entirely up to you—think outside of the box!

Those wishing to officially participate had until Sunday, May 3rd to submit their creations. And oh my GAWD, were they amazing. So, ladies and gentlemen, without further ado, may we present to you, the 2020 At Home Met Gala. First up, Mindy Kaling recreating Jared Leto’s Gucci look for the 2019 Camp theme, with accompanying severed head:

Also representing the 2019 Camp theme was filmmaker Eugene Lee Yang and his version of Zendaya’s light-up Cinderella look:

Not to be outdone by his The Try Guys castmate, comedian Ned Fulmer, took on Rhianna’s papal mini dress from 2018′s Heavenly Bodies:

Another take on the Rhianna look was bartender Sanja Nestorovic who recreated the gown out of newspaper:

Sanja actually recreated 11 Gala looks, each one as impressive as the next. Check out her Insta for the others. Designer Andrew Wang himself commented on her recreation of the gown he designed for Kylie Jenner.

Possibly the best use of a bath towel I’ve ever seen, this creative young lady recreated Diane Kruger’s Prabal Gurung gown from the Heavenly Bodies gala:

Possibly the cutest entry was this little ball of sparkly wonder recreating the Celine Dion masterpiece for last year’s Camp red carpet:



This family found a way to incorporate the challenge into a homeschool lesson as they recreated Rita Ora’s 2017 Marchesa look for the Rei Kawakubo/Commes des Garcons theme:

Returning to last year’s Camp theme were these two masterpieces made out of recycled materials:

And, of course, you can’t really discuss last year’s Camp Gala without going full Gaga:

Not to be too much of a jerk, but this year’s theme was About Time: Fashion and Duration and was to be chaired by Meryl Streep, Emma Stone and Lin-Manual Miranda. While I enjoy all of those people, fashion is not the first thing I think of when they come to mind. So between the “whut?” theme and the chairs, I think I preferred this years’ virtual offering better.