Duchess Meghan is a champagne-drinking, bunion-hiding diva, as always!

The Mail is just going all-in on the Duchess of Sussex smears. They’re partying like it’s November 2018, which is coincidentally when other royal households began to leak information against Meghan and smear her in the press constantly. I kind of wonder if Kensington Palace has been giving directives to their friendly tabloid journalists to attack Meghan and Harry harder during the quarantine. If we’re talking about Meghan and Harry, that means we’re not talking about William & Kate’s attempted power grab, or how Charles flew to Scotland when he had the virus, or how the Queen has been incredibly slow to respond to a crisis. Something to think about.
Anyway, the Mail has an “exclusive” from an unnamed videographer who claims that he was part of a photoshoot with Meghan before she even met Harry, and she was acting like a “demanding diva” and, like, drinking champagne and asking the photographer not to take pics of her bunion-y feet. DIVA! Apparently, coworkers called her “princess.” Again, there’s a ton of dog-whistle racial microaggressions in the quotes and the general vibe of this story. It’s just yet another hit piece. Who cares.
Meanwhile, there’s some more information about Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan, and the Making of a Modern Royal Family by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. From Harper’s Bazaar:
The book comes from two people who’ve interacted closely with the Sussexes and covered their many activities through the years: BAZAAR.com’s royal editor, Omid Scobie, and Emmy-winning producer and writer Carolyn Durand. The authors tout their work as the “definitive story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” written with the intent to “tell an accurate version of their journey and finally present the truth of misreported stories that have become gospel simply because of the amount of times they have been repeated.”
“So much has happened since we embarked on this project two years ago—there have been twists and turns that I think no one expected; not even Harry and Meghan, who have by their own accounts struggled with their realities,” Scobie tells BAZAAR.com of writing Finding Freedom. “But along the way I have watched a couple remain faithful to their own beliefs and stand strong in the face of adversity. This book will tell the definitive version of their life together, away from the noise of headlines and mistruths. Though their story has largely taken place behind palace walls, their journey to create a life of purpose and freedom is something I think we can all relate to.”
The book is already #1 in pre-orders. Which goes a long way towards explaining why outlets like the Daily Mail and the Sun are ramping up their attacks and smears on the Sussexes – those outlets are still trying to solidify a picture of Harry and Meghan as these terrible, selfish divas. Those outlets are terrified that people might, in the long run, take the Sussexes’ side and support the Sussexes’ endeavors and more.
Regarding the ongoing fight about whether this book is “authorized” or not. I love these pedantic arguments, I really do. Of f–king course it’s authorized, and of course Harry, Meghan, Omid and Carolyn will continue to insist that it’s not authorized. Meghan and Harry clearly authorized their friends to speak to the authors, and I still maintain that Harry and Meghan both spoke to the authors too, although of course everyone will maintain that none of it was an official, on-the-record interview. The Daily Beast had a somewhat interesting piece on the linguistic game the Sussexes are playing here, but the result is the same: the Sussex supporters got the Bat-signal and everyone understands that this is Harry and Meghan’s side of the story.
Their reporting is reaching an all time low. What’s next? She once farted during an interview and it smelled terrible?…THAT’S how off-putting this kind of reporting is.
I’ve mentioned it on this site before but people really need to watch Dave perform his song Black live at the Brits. He adds on another verse and mentions how the press treats Meghan.
That performance was spine tingling.
What a coincidence considering the discussion from the last few days that no one from Meghan’s pe-royal life had a bad word to say about her…
“Those outlets are terrified that people might, in the long run, take the Sussexes’ side and support the Sussexes’ endeavors and more.”
I think people are already, aren’t they? these two just keep showing up and putting in the work. There will always be a subset of the population that hates them just because they love Kate and Will and cannot handle anyone taking the spotlight from them (Plus that pesky issue of race of course), but I’m guessing most people see the good in what they are doing. At least I hope so, anyway.
“ Which goes a long way towards explaining why outlets like the Daily Mail and the Sun are ramping up their attacks and smears on the Sussexes“
They’re not smearing “the Sussexes”. They’re just smearing Meghan. Harry is a poor little innocent 30-something boy who has been led astray by the demanding bi-racial diva temptress. Once he realizes the error of his ways he will be welcomed back to the fold with a shining redemption narrative while Meghan’s reputation will be left in shreds.
I read a disgusting comment re M&H – along the lines of ‘you know what they say, when you go b ack…’ As if the sixth in line had been brought down by a woman of colour’s sinister erotic charms. Absolutely vomitous. But the people who support such vile rhetoric believe what David Icke regurgitates, and that Bill Gates wants to microchip us, and that 5G masts are evil coronavirus transmitters, and think the orange one is coherent. They’ve lost in the life stakes, the credibility stakes, the success stakes – bigly.
I will never understand if you know it’s a smear campaign against Meghan; why would you even print anything from the daily mail? I know, I know, you want the clicks, but you’re just as bad as them. I was raised when you know better, you do better, but money and clicks rule the world, not our integrity anymore, even during a pandemic.
You could – oh Gawd, about to go full Godwin here – say the same thing about Nazi rhetoric from the 1920s onwards, though. How can you combat it if you DON’T repeat it and challenge it on every occasion you possibly can??
You know what? after this whole mess with coronavirus dies out, I really, really wanted to see Meghan, the troll. I know it is never going to happen, but I would love Meghan and harry to have this youtube series on “tropes that need to die” where they go through sketches based on DM hate campaign.
Highlights:
Evil Me-gain making a girl cry and trying to kill girl with flowers.
Me-gain bullying Fragile Harry
Me-gain screaming she wants a tiara.
Me-gain demanding avocados for breakfast.
Of course, we will never see that, but I do wish Meghan and Harry at least saw the hilarity of the narrative that has been pushed. ( I know this is important , they have a son and receive enough hate and death threats, but the headlines are so stupid that you also gotta laugh.)
