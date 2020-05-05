“The Netflix trailer for ‘Space Force’ starring Steve Carell is here” links

Here’s the first trailer for Space Force, starring Steve Carell. [Pajiba]

Taika Waititi will make a Star War, or a Star War-adjacent. [LaineyGossip]

Blake Lively was never on-theme at the Met Gala. [JustJared]

Rate the Met Gala looks from Ocean’s Eight. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Neil Gaiman & Amanda Palmer have split up. [Dlisted]

Looks from the 2003 Met Gala. [GFY]

Donald Trump threw a tantrum about the Lincoln Project’s new ad. [Towleroad]

Kate Beckinsale does some stretches. [The Blemish]

Joe Jonas is getting a big head? [Seriously OMG]