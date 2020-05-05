“The Netflix trailer for ‘Space Force’ starring Steve Carell is here” links

Here’s the first trailer for Space Force, starring Steve Carell. [Pajiba]
Taika Waititi will make a Star War, or a Star War-adjacent. [LaineyGossip]
Blake Lively was never on-theme at the Met Gala. [JustJared]
Rate the Met Gala looks from Ocean’s Eight. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Neil Gaiman & Amanda Palmer have split up. [Dlisted]
Looks from the 2003 Met Gala. [GFY]
Donald Trump threw a tantrum about the Lincoln Project’s new ad. [Towleroad]
Kate Beckinsale does some stretches. [The Blemish]
Joe Jonas is getting a big head? [Seriously OMG]
The Space Force film looks good. I’ve always felt Steve Carell would make an excellent Mike Pence when the inevitable film about the Trump administration is made. Maybe it’s because (to me at least) Mike Pence looks like he would sound like Brick Tamland when he opens his mouh.
“I love Lamp. I love Mother. I love Trump.”
“Blake Lively was never on-theme at the Met Gala.”
Pretty much. Met Gala and her marriage are what keeps her somehow relevant.
I don’t know how I feel about Taika making a Star Wars movie. Star Wars has a very specific look and feel in order for it to seem in-universe, and Taika’s films also have a specific look and feel that are VERY different from that. I love his work, particularly Jojo Rabbit, but…I think he’s meant for standalone, independent features, not movies that are part of a larger universe. I know a lot of people loved Ragnarok and while it was a good and funny movie on its own, it didn’t fit the Thor universe well at all. I know it’s not a lot of people’s favorite, but I liked the more serious and Shakespearean tone of the first two Thor films, and Ragnarok kinda made a joke of it all. It undercut almost all emotional moments with humor and felt more like Guardians than Thor (I love Guardians, but again — didn’t fit with the rest of the Thor universe up to that point).
Everything in the Star Wars universe, from Clone Wars to Rogue One to the newest trilogy, has still FELT like Star Wars to me, even with different creators. I don’t think Taika will uphold that. I didn’t like his Mandalorian episode and felt like the Stormtrooper humor, while a funny bit, just didn’t fit.
He directed the season finale of The Mandalorian, which was incredible. That episode is superior to all of the SW prequels. It’s great news, and will be an amazing improvement to the franchise.
He’s a Wes Anderson, Tim Burton knock off. Maybe SW will be the thing that gets him to stretch and try something different and not a rip off.
I’m kinda surprised by how I’ve turned into disliking Taika. I used to like him until the whole split from his wife for his younger Thor assistant thing. Made a name trying to be some unique guy but he’s just a typical Hollywood tool.
Can’t wait for Space Force! It looks funny.
I liked a lot of the gowns from Ocean’s 8.
Ol’ Dumpy Streisand Effected himself by raging at that video, it’s now been seen by millions.