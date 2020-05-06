“Scott Disick got support from Sofia Richie to go to rehab” links

Scott Disick had support from Sofia Richie to go to rehab – he recently checked into rehab for a few days but left the facility after his photos (in rehab) were published. Now he’s still looking for another treatment facility. [Just Jared]
More analysis on the Prince Andrew situation. [LaineyGossip]
How annoying are Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin? Very. [Dlisted]
I really disliked this 2007 Met Gala look on Cameron Diaz. [Go Fug Yourself]
The craziest celebrity baby names ever. [Pajiba]
Prayers for Ruth Bader Ginsburg! [Jezebel]
The Human Rights Campaign endorsed Joe Biden. [Towleroad]
Amanda Bynes’s rep says that Amanda is not pregnant. [Starcasm]
Emma Stone’s Met Gala looks. [RCFA]
Out of all the folks on that ridiculous show, I weirdly find him quite likable most of the time. Hope he gets the help he needs.
Me too. I wish him well.