“Scott Disick got support from Sofia Richie to go to rehab” links

Scott Disick and his kids are joined by girlfriend Sofia Richie for an outing in Downtown Aspen

Scott Disick had support from Sofia Richie to go to rehab – he recently checked into rehab for a few days but left the facility after his photos (in rehab) were published. Now he’s still looking for another treatment facility. [Just Jared]
More analysis on the Prince Andrew situation. [LaineyGossip]
How annoying are Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin? Very. [Dlisted]
I really disliked this 2007 Met Gala look on Cameron Diaz. [Go Fug Yourself]
The craziest celebrity baby names ever. [Pajiba]
Prayers for Ruth Bader Ginsburg! [Jezebel]
The Human Rights Campaign endorsed Joe Biden. [Towleroad]
Amanda Bynes’s rep says that Amanda is not pregnant. [Starcasm]
Emma Stone’s Met Gala looks. [RCFA]

  1. Case says:
    May 6, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    Out of all the folks on that ridiculous show, I weirdly find him quite likable most of the time. Hope he gets the help he needs.

