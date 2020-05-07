Emily ‘Karen’ Giffin offered a faux-apology for her vitriol against Duchess Meghan

As we discussed, the Karens Are Not Alright. The Karens got their panties in a major twist about the absolutely adorable Save the Children video of the Duchess of Sussex reading to baby Archie. The video was two-fold: it fulfilled a promise to show some kind of photo or video of Archie on his birthday, and it helped raise money and awareness for Save the Children. But of course it was never going to be that simple, especially with the flock of Karens eager to criticize every single thing about the joyful video. How dare Meghan read the book? How dare she allow Harry to film her and Archie? How dare Meghan exist while biracial?? That’s always what it amounts to – there are just so many people angry with everything the video says about the Sussex family: that Harry is proud of his family, that he delights in them, that he doesn’t regret walking away from the toxic Windsors, that Meghan and Harry are raising a sweet, cute little boy, and on and on. Anyway, author Emily Giffin was one of those Karens. This is what she posted on Instagram just after the Save the Children video went up:

Man oh man does “Something Borrowed” author Emily Giffin hate Meghan Markle pic.twitter.com/bjnoDNTY9p — Kaitlin Menza (@heykmenz) May 6, 2020

Several outlets ran stories about it. First she changed her account to “private” and then she posted a faux-apology. Then they made her IG private again. But here’s what she said in her “apology”:

“I enjoy following celebrities and analyzing them with my readers. I post dozens of IG stories a day in a very honest, unfiltered way, as if I’m confiding directly with close friends. Further, I’m very interested in the British monarchy. I always have been. See the link in my bio for an essay I wrote in the days before Meghan and [Prince] Harry wed. To be clear, I absolutely loved that a biracial, American woman was marrying into the Royal Family. It seemed a wonderful, happy thing for everyone. I celebrated their wedding by hosting a gathering here at my home and posting many, many photos. Further, I was appalled by any signs of racism against her.” Giffin clarified that her opinions of Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, shifted following their January announcement about exiting their roles as senior members of the royal family. “Over recent months my feelings about BOTH Harry and Meghan changed. But I can say from the bottom of my heart that my criticism of Meghan has never had anything to do with her race,” she wrote. “Further, I understood why she wanted to leave the monarchy and carve out her own path. I do, however, find fault with the way BOTH she and Harry handled things, and those feelings bled over in later posts, including the ones today.” The writer insisted that her negative remarks about the former actress were not meant to be perceived as racist. “I can see how some of my posts may have felt mean-spirited, and could be construed as having racial undertones. It was not my intent, but I understand that intent and impact are two very different things. And I am truly sorry for that negative impact.”

Racist insists that the racist sh-t she said wasn’t racist. It’s a tale as old as time! Personally, I just hate giving these people air, but as long as we are paying attention to the high-profile haters, here you go. This woman sucks, she’s delusional and she was clearly proud of her racist horsesh-t before she got called out. Personally, I hate that Meghan’s sheer existence has been a case study/litmus test for all of these racist white women showing their racist asses.