Emily ‘Karen’ Giffin offered a faux-apology for her vitriol against Duchess Meghan

As we discussed, the Karens Are Not Alright. The Karens got their panties in a major twist about the absolutely adorable Save the Children video of the Duchess of Sussex reading to baby Archie. The video was two-fold: it fulfilled a promise to show some kind of photo or video of Archie on his birthday, and it helped raise money and awareness for Save the Children. But of course it was never going to be that simple, especially with the flock of Karens eager to criticize every single thing about the joyful video. How dare Meghan read the book? How dare she allow Harry to film her and Archie? How dare Meghan exist while biracial?? That’s always what it amounts to – there are just so many people angry with everything the video says about the Sussex family: that Harry is proud of his family, that he delights in them, that he doesn’t regret walking away from the toxic Windsors, that Meghan and Harry are raising a sweet, cute little boy, and on and on. Anyway, author Emily Giffin was one of those Karens. This is what she posted on Instagram just after the Save the Children video went up:
Man oh man does “Something Borrowed” author Emily Giffin hate Meghan Markle pic.twitter.com/bjnoDNTY9p
— Kaitlin Menza (@heykmenz) May 6, 2020
Several outlets ran stories about it. First she changed her account to “private” and then she posted a faux-apology. Then they made her IG private again. But here’s what she said in her “apology”:
“I enjoy following celebrities and analyzing them with my readers. I post dozens of IG stories a day in a very honest, unfiltered way, as if I’m confiding directly with close friends. Further, I’m very interested in the British monarchy. I always have been. See the link in my bio for an essay I wrote in the days before Meghan and [Prince] Harry wed. To be clear, I absolutely loved that a biracial, American woman was marrying into the Royal Family. It seemed a wonderful, happy thing for everyone. I celebrated their wedding by hosting a gathering here at my home and posting many, many photos. Further, I was appalled by any signs of racism against her.”
Giffin clarified that her opinions of Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, shifted following their January announcement about exiting their roles as senior members of the royal family. “Over recent months my feelings about BOTH Harry and Meghan changed. But I can say from the bottom of my heart that my criticism of Meghan has never had anything to do with her race,” she wrote. “Further, I understood why she wanted to leave the monarchy and carve out her own path. I do, however, find fault with the way BOTH she and Harry handled things, and those feelings bled over in later posts, including the ones today.”
The writer insisted that her negative remarks about the former actress were not meant to be perceived as racist. “I can see how some of my posts may have felt mean-spirited, and could be construed as having racial undertones. It was not my intent, but I understand that intent and impact are two very different things. And I am truly sorry for that negative impact.”
Racist insists that the racist sh-t she said wasn’t racist. It’s a tale as old as time! Personally, I just hate giving these people air, but as long as we are paying attention to the high-profile haters, here you go. This woman sucks, she’s delusional and she was clearly proud of her racist horsesh-t before she got called out. Personally, I hate that Meghan’s sheer existence has been a case study/litmus test for all of these racist white women showing their racist asses.
So comfortable and confident in her misogynoir that she a) posted what looked like a private conversation and b) did so with a new book coming out next month. Her publisher must have had a fit. Personally I think it’s great she got all this heat, because a lot of people who have read her books were appalled by what they saw. She definitely lost some potential income yesterday.
A lot of people in the online book club I’m in are huge fans of Griffin’s work. After yesterday’s shenanigans, dozens of these women have decided against purchasing Griffin’s new book. Serves her right.
I was a big fan of her earlier books, but just went into Goodreads and gave one star ratings to all her books (even the ones I did like.) It is a small thing, but it made me feel better. Now to watch the video again to cleanse my palate, loved every minute of Archie and Meghan!
Laura!
We must attend the same church- Our Lady of Perpetually Petty? Because I did the same. Damn. Thing.
She wasn’t a good author to begin with. She wrote fun beach reads which I am guilty of enjoying. Never again. What a swamp human.
Excellent Fifi! Pretty sad for Megan to return home only to be on the receiving end of still MORE bitchery. Ugh.
@Laura Cee and Crowhood Excellent work! Applauding you from across the pond; that’s so wonderfully, deliciously petty.
She’s not going to need a dictionary to understand the definition of ‘karma’, is she?
I don’t really blame you guys, but at the same time, I really really hate fake reviews. It just causes so much unnecessary confusion, and I loathed all the men who got their panties into a bunch and left bad reviews on like Black Panther or Captain Marvel. There has to be another way to stick it to these people.
I think people need to go on her SM and TELL HER just WHY they are NOT going to buy her new book. Make her *very* aware of why sales will not be there.
There is something strange about men and women so bold to attack another woman simply by existing on their professional social media profiles.
The Female Lead posts about Meghan on this LinkedIn account and the amount of hate is crazy.
“I can see how some of my posts may have felt mean-spirited, and could be construed as having racial undertones.”
If you run into one jerk, you ran into a jerk. If you run into jerks all day, you’re the jerk. Same thing applies to racists. If everyone is calling you racist.. you might be racist. This is not even an apology what was the point of this? Also as a white woman, she is NOT the decider to say what is racist and what isn’t. That irks my nerves.
Oh and your awful rant about someone “could have seemed mean spirited?” Stfu. What about that wasn’t mean spirited?? Like this is the worst.
Another thing. Why does she feel like she allowed to have an opinion on how M&H handled things? She doesn’t know! No one knows!! We don’t know! No one but the RF and a few select folks know what really happened, so how on earth does she feel like she entitled to an opinion. If she was following the royals as close as she said she was she should have seen the vicious, targeted racist attacks against The Duchess but apparently she chose to ignore that and instead go on a rant about a woman reading a book to her child.
Karen.. go on somewhere.
Well now i don’t have to feel bad anymore about disliking Emily Griffin’s books. I read two of them and intensely disliked them.
She only apologized because women with blue checks were going in on her and she doesn’t want to be ostracized from her community. She can’t help herself though. She’ll do it again.
So she posts multiple IG stories every day? That’s reality star behavior. Why would she consider herself that fascinating?
Yep, and she was outed by one of the blue checks on Twitter. As Beach Dreams perfectly stated above, Emily was too comfortable and confident in her misogynoir.
Now people are coming out of the woodwork with stories of Emily’s history of bully behavior.
She’s not my most favorite author ever but I do enjoy her books and had her next book on my list to buy. As soon as I saw this last night I was like “well not buying that book now.” Because that video of Meghan and Archie was adorable and there was nothing wrong with it. She can STFU and take her Karenness somewhere else.
I feel rather stupid saying this, but I am still so shocked by this woman’s Twitter rant. I had no idea who she was until yesterday and am just aghast at the multivalent hate she spewed about the most innocuous and sweet video. The comments on the other post related to this were spot on about Karen’s motives, but it is nevertheless a(nother) breathtaking exposure of her true, repugnant self. I fully expect an Arielle Charnas-esque non-apology about her behavior.
@Zuri Not stupid at all. I too am shocked and aghast at the way the best of humanity (Meghan) seems to bring out the worst of humanity (Karens, Nazis, racist arseholes). But then, isn’t that the point of true goodness – that the darkness seeks to overcome it? I’m not trying to portray Meghan as an otherworldly saint: she’s human, and beautifully flawed, and makes mistakes, and learns from them. But she is bold, courageous, lives and loves wholeheartedly, advocates, never lets her convictions and beliefs be led astray; and her detractors cannot bear to see her unbowed. I think we should take this as a salutary lesson in the triumph of the human spirit versus those whom we definitely do not want to emulate or celebrate.
I read on another site that this writer is known to be mean and a bully, so that checks out. People are so unhinged about Meghan, and then they wonder why fans are so defensive/protective. People can see what’s going on and how it’s only gotten worse and not better. I don’t believe in institutions like royalty/monarchy and I’m not a stan, I’m just an ordinary celebrity-watcher who is inclined to like Harry and Meghan because I like the image they project and I like what they’re about. Because everything they do is blown up into a huge contrived controversy, it makes the people who like them lean into defending them more vigorously than they might otherwise. No one deserves to be treated like this. Meghan and Harry’s economic and social privilege, as we can see, does not protect Meghan from racism, bullying and misogyny. It really feels like people are still just INCREDULOUS that he picked her and not whatever white woman they think would have been more appropriate. These unhinged meltdowns smack of outrage that Meghan has “wormed her way” into a space she doesn’t belong.
Yeah, this writer has a real history of being real problematic. A few years ago she created a ruckus when she and her husband went after an Amazon reader who gave her a one star review – -she posted nasty things about the reviewer on her facebook page, then same thing, when her people started going after the reviewer Emily wouldn’t back down, then when it got out of hand she did fake apologies, etc. She’s pretty gross. The living definition of unaware privilege. I haven’t read her in a long time.
A tale as old as time makes me break out in song (I loathe musicals lol). I’m guessing Meghan’s the beast. Takes a beast to see others as beasts. Sit down saltless saltine, and eat your sugar-free marshmallow sitting on a paper plate in a snowstorm.
If it walks like a Karen and talks like a Karen, well ……….
Rabbit?
Made me laugh, thank you!
Duck!
It’s GIFFIN, not Griffin. And yeah, she sucks.
I don’t understand why all the hate towards Meghan. What has she done that is so awful? She was pushed out of the BRF and they still hating on her? Can this woman just exist ? I thought the video was sweet and I donated to this wonderful charity because of her as I had no idea about this charity.
The video is super sweet, Meghan seems very connected to her child and is simply amazing. Why can we just celebrate the fact that she is doing something wonderful to help a charity?
She DWBed – Duchessed While Black. Unfortunately, that’s enough for some ‘people’.
May have been construed as mean spirited? She said that M was unmaternal, a phony, and said “Go Away Meghan.”
How is that NOT mean spirited?
Her posts aren’t the posts of someone “disappointed” with Meghan. they’re the posts of someone who hates her. I said my piece in the other post so you all don’t need to read another huge diatribe from me but yeah. She’s awful.
They’re the posts of someone may have been ordered by her publisher to do a public recanting. With people cancelling orders for her new book right and left, her open racism is costing her and the publisher money.
@Becks, saying “go away Meghan” on her son’s birthday is more than just mean spirited. She is hateful.
“Karen” in all her mediocrity rears it’s ugly head yet again. She deserves everything she gets.
She is a known bully. She has always posted mean stuff about women she doesn’t like. She used to post a lot about Angelina Jolie because she wants Bad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston back together.
What an idiot. I don’t trust anyone who can unashamedly admit that they’re so interested in the British monarchy they actually write essays about these people. GET A LIFE. Her opinions are as bad as her books.
My name is Karen and I object to being labeled as racist or bigoted by association.
I’m a big H & M fan and I’m appalled at the vitriol they endure on a daily basis. It’s not okay to target anther group to express your outrage.
Have you guys formed an alliance with the Beckys? How about the Chets. A coalition could help your cause.
Of course, historically there are also the Heathers. Am I leaving anyone out?
You left out Chads.
You’re right!
#cancelSNL. Pete Davidson has made that fine name mud.
#notallBeckys lol
(seriously the Karen nonsense cracks me up as a Becky because….it is what it is. It actually helped me think, “am I a Basic Becky?” And I kind of am, in terms of my lifestyle and fashion, but I don’t think I am in terms of how I view racism and racial issues.)
@Becks1. And no one actually looks at someone named Rebecca or Karen and assumes they must be actually be Beckys or Karens.
Or with the Jans?
Felicia?
It is absolutely okay to target racists and express outrage. In fact, everyone should be doing it.
I believe Kazzzz agrees we should call out racists and express outrage, she’s just saying she dislikes that her name is now associated with being a racist. I agree with her. I don’t know where the “Karen” thing originated but I have a friend named Karen who is the sweetest person. I think it sucks that random people’s names are now associated with such gross behavior.
Agreed, but at the expense of innocent people who haven’t hurt anyone?
It’s my name and I like it. Does that mean that as a Karen I have to be lumped in with the worst of humanity?
I’m always blown away by adults calling people names, it seems pretty immature to me. Why cant people Express their opinion without resulting to childish name calling.
That shrew is everything she accused Meghan of being: fake, phony, forced. And she’s an author that can’t even spell Meghan.
Canceled.
Oh she knows how to spell Meghan’s name just fine. Misspelling Meghan’s name is another tactic the haters use to show their disrespect.
I was thrilled with I found her first book, long ago, way before she sold movie rights. I loved ithe book and that she lives (lived?) in my city. I’ve tried to read several others since then but didn’t really love any of them. Sporadically reading interviews with her over the years left me with the feeling that success really went to her head. I don’t really follow any celebs directly on social media – I let Celebitchy do the filtering for me, but that she was so overtly ugly on SM surprised me.
TL;DR – She really should follow the old Southern adage “If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all.”
She is a writer, she, of all people, should know her way with words and how they might impact.
Gotta love these racists. Always more offended by people calling them racists than what they actually say and do to prove they are racists. She’s always been a bit unhinged, but I’d forgotten she existed. I guess I hoped after that Amazon debacle that she and her equally offensive spouse would have disappeared into the ether. I was wrong.
I have no idea who this woman is and I have never read any of her books, but she acts like a spoiled, tantrum-throwing 5 year old. Anyone who gets off on publicly demeaning someone they don’t even know has got to have some tangled wiring in their brain. She is an ugly, UGLY person and I’m glad she’s finally being exposed as the racist cow she truly is.
You don’t like how she handled things? let’s pretend Karen isn’t lying about that. How does it translate into Meghan being a BAD mother? They’re angry she had a baby, they were hoping she wouldn’t or would miscarriage.
Did Meghan destroy the monarchy? Was she friend with a paedophile? NO. They find Meghan very existence insulting, they don’t want her to breath to be happy. In Beckys, Karens and Susans world black, brown people are supposed to envy them, to look up to them, not the other way round and they can’t handle that Meghan is a duchess. Not only she’s racist but she is stupid too, she has a book coming. Great way to screw everything, well done Karen.
Meghan didn’t stay in her place or encourage Harry to remain in the stale monarchy like a “good” white woman would. Giffen and her type conveniently forget that Harry was already having issues with the monarchy before he met Meghan, but she gets blamed because she is biracial.
Giffen outed herself as one of these people unhinged about miscegenation. It’s weird that she thought that Meghan should have yelled with joy that the baby said ”dada”. That’s some real projection of how she would handle it if she had bagged Harry. The video is an intimate slice of life that made Giffen uncomfortable in a sick way. Now she’s mentioning Harry because her original comments make her look like a mean girl pissed off that a proper white woman isn’t pushing his babies out.
With Archie saying, “Dada,” it’s like she thinks it was Archie’s first word or something.
Oof, she seems lovely.
I don’t usually do this but … she’s just jealous, right? There is no other explanation even if you take the racism into consideration. And I get it, Meghan’s successful, happy, married with a cute baby, gorgeous . Hell, I’d like some of that even though I can’t complain about my life at all and don’t even want kids. But this rage is something else.
Whatever Karen. And she is a Karen in every sense of the passive aggressive white supremacist meaning of the nickname Karen.
The only reason she posted this apology is because she was getting called out by blue checks on Twitter. Had they not called her out or if it was just Meghan fan twitters she would not give out an apology.
And you can tell she doesn’t mean a single word because she won’t accept responsibility. Note how she uses “May have” instead of “I did”
Reads like her publisher ordered her to apologize.
That’s the least her publisher could do – it’s all over every newspaper, tabloid and magazine today so she’s having to face a huge, very public and well-deserved backlash for both her original vitriol and subsequent fauxpology.
I will give this racist guttersnipe’s fauxpology a single, mild compliment: the intent vs. impact part is an important point. She absolutely meant to tear Meghan down, so it’s all bull, but a lot of these types of celebrity statements only focus on the lack of bad intentions when it’s the impact that matters.
Anyone who has ever tried reading to a child of Archie’s age can see that the duchess is VERY GOOD at reading to him. When he tries to turn the pages the other way, she is patient, then steers it back to the reading, in a talented balancing act between playing and teaching. It’s clear that both parents are active participants in his life. Archie is a lucky boy to have be raised by such loving parents.
@Janice, that’s what it seems to me. From my experience with my big, squirmy toddler nephew, I feel Meghan handled him expertly.
(and even if she didn’t handle him, I know even as a non parent that kids can be a handful and it’s really normal!)
Sit down, Karen. In fact, all the Karens of this world can have a seat; you’re a herd of toxic (white) cows.
Yeah, I understand the anger, but Karen is the name of actual people, not everyone can be that bad.
Emily Giffin is a liar. She made a video making fun of the name Archie when he was named, which was Months before they announced their independence. She poked fun, seemingly unnerved that “Archie” is a name with no royal connection. The name “Zara” has no royal connection either. Neither does Beatrice or Eugenie or Mia. Victoria wasn’t even a recognized name until Queen Alexandria Victoria was crowned.
And like everyone said Harry and Meg’s decision to leave was based on exactly this, Bullying from whypipo
BTW, my ex supervisor, Karen, had a blond bob. I still keep in touch because In spirit she is such an Oprah
agreed in general, but wanted to point out that Beatrice and Eugenie do have royal connections. I’m not sure where they fall, one of Victoria’s names or one of her daughters or something, but they are royal names.
This woman is disgusting. Period.
Why on earth does she think that we would either want to have a personal conversation with her or be privy to the contents of her head (which must be truly frightening)? One of the worst “fauxpologies” I’ve seen (sorry, can’t remember which CBer came up with that stellar portmanteau, but am nicking it). Racist woman racistly triggered by beautiful woman of colour and gorgeous (and huge!!) son displays psychotic arsehattery. The End.