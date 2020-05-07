Duchess Kate Zoom’d into a morning show to talk about kids & photography

Earlier, I was nice about the Duchess of Cambridge’s new project, which is basically a photography competition for the best photos of the lockdown/crisis. I still think it’s a good idea, and it’s a good way to support the arts and artists during this time, plus it will (hopefully) genuinely change the way we see ourselves during this time. But of course, there’s also another side – it’s funny to me that Kate just had to launch this photography project hours after Meghan and Archie’s video! Of course Kate didn’t scramble to launch something last minute – she always knew that the Sussexes would get attention on Archie’s first birthday, so she planned to have something ready to go for the day after Archie’s birthday. Again, these couples can’t stop, won’t stop stepping on each other’s newscycles. And that’s what makes it fun.
Anyway, to promote the photography project, Kate dusted off her bizarre fake-posh accent and Zoom’d into ITV’s This Morning show. Kate actually cracked me up here because you can really tell that she’s a little bit punch-drunk from lockdown:
For this interview, Kate wore a dress by Raey, plus Catherine Zoraida gold fern drop earrings. She chatted about homeschooling her kids and how George wants to do Charlotte’s projects rather than his own reading projects. She also joked about the photos she took of Louis, including the messy finger paint pics, and joked: “I should’ve taken a photograph of what I looked like after as well! Luckily, that wasn’t documented but I was pretty much, I looked like Louis at the end of those.” Here’s another clip:
(Update: the second video was taken down, so I’m using Twitter stuff.)
Wow is this lockdown the most work she’s done in years?!
I don’t call it work. It’s more like getting people to pay attention to her. imo
It’s possible that she doesn’t think about the Sussexes at all. She is doing what she has to and wants to. Good for her.
If Meghan did this on Louis’ birthday she’d be accused of hijacking the child’s birthday. Kate does this near the time of Archie’s birthday it’s OK.
Lol. Sure…
Sure Maria, I’m sure W&K and the stolen media guy are completely unaware of Archie’s first birthday and the Save the Children video.
They didn’t steal the media guy. They hired him so they could copy the Sussexes.
Same thing to me. All of their new attempts at looking engaged with social media are stolen from the Sussex playbook. Even the official BRF sites are following the Sussex playbook now.
Stolen person? He doesn’t have a mind of his own?
I find it hilarious when W&K stans try to pretend W&K aren’t stealing all of their ideas from Harry and Meghan now, just like William tried to steal the Hubb kitchen funds and other Sussex initiatives.
Turns out another project has left the pathetic remaining Foundation, likely to follow Harry and keep him as their patron. Can’t wait until the financials come out about Wm’s shenanigans.
Not likely, as Kaiser said she knew the Sussex would release something for Archie’s birthday. Yet they are always crying victim on and on when anything whatsoever happens on a day they have a post. Too much history of KP doing this for it to be coincidental.
Last I read Meghan and Archie’s video raised $55,000 for the charity. Has anyone else seen the numbers? How much money has this new project of Kate’s raised for her foundation?
The SussexSquad Archie Day birthday group has raised over 40,000 for other charities too.
@Lizzie that is great that Archie’s video raised so much money!
Of course that is what is happening but we can’t admit that
It feels like she’s doing a lot more after the Sussexes left. I think I’ve heard her voice in the last few months than the last 9 years. Anyways, I do think the photo competition is a great idea and is something linked closely to her.
I’m not that fussed that it came after Archie’s birthday; seeing the Sussexes as a happy unit was more than enough. KP can have all the attention that they want now – they’re welcomed it!
I don’t see her as doing a lot more, just popping up on webinars and doing “surprise” appearances.
Prince Charles was doing the same type of “surprise” appearances for years in addition to all his other responsibilities.
She’s figured out that she’s much better at doing these 5 minute zoom chats and setting up online contests and struggle surveys than she is at meeting people in person, being engaged in work and conversations and setting up initiatives that deliver real impacts on people’s lives.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Charles told them to get to work, especially because they’ve lost 2 working royals now and the Cambridges are the only working royals in their generation.
They’ve had 9 years of doing nothing, now is the time to get to work especially as they could become PPoW as soon as tomorrow.
Bless. She’s trying so hard to look engaged. She hates this.
Such a Sloaney way of speaking. But yah, umm… So true uh…. But, no …
I must be bored, this is the first time I’ve ever clicked on a video of Kate talking and wow is that painful! I could only take 15 seconds
Honest question do you think she uses her so called fake posh accent with William and her family or its just for the cameras. If it really is fake(i have no idea dont know what she sounded prior to hanging with the royals and aristos.) do you think they tell her to cut it out.lol
Yes, it is fake. No one in the royals has this weird accent, nor does anyone in the Middleton family. This accent is pure Kate invention.
Then that just makes it more silly…why doesnt she just do the proper plummy accent.
She probably thinks she is. This is a woman who still cannot give a proper speech after 10 years on the job or pronounce ‘palliative’ correctly when she pretends to work with Hospice charities.
I was wondering the same thing! I don’t know enough about English accents to know how unusual/fake hers is.
In my opinion Kate doesn’t think much about Sussex. She has her room without Sussexdrama (William is different things). I glad she is doing more work. Good for Her.
This comment is so good you had to post it twice!!
Really glad to see that she’s adjusted her camera angle.
I know!! That’s the best thing about the video!
The school posted public info about how the school is doing lesson plans, online teaching, etc. Kate doing the teaching? LOL. The nannies are plunking the kids in front of the computers and working with them. Kate’s busy shopping online for more brand new, Little House on the Prairie dresses to wear for her 5 minute internet appearances. And getting her hair done, because that looks like a new dye job.
Dye job with extensions to match? Her hair looks too long and full for it to just be a matter of styling and pushing it forward. It’s funny but not surprising to see what she’s prioritizing.
In a stay-at-home pandemic no less. Had to get the hair done and buy another ugly new dress for five minutes of internet time.
Again this is fine, no salt. She’s not doing something extraordinary by going on tv and talking about her kids and homeschooling and taking photos like whatever. This is her job. I ain’t mad at it.
I don’t actually hate her voice. I don’t get all the comments sayings its awful and maybe that’s because I’m from the Midwest so my accent is the worst of them all lol but it sounds fine. I’m sure she made it up in the beginning but its natural to her now if she talks like that constantly which she probably does. It sounds fine, it sounds like a voice. The only kind of voice that truly annoys me is when “baby voice” comes into play.
I always feel like she’s deeply uncomfortable with any public-facing work, which is…a shame, given her future role. I think she’s shy and just not really a people person, which I can totally sympathize with, but watching her interviews makes me a little uncomfortable because it seems like she is always searching for what to say and can’t wait to be done.
Funny she never appears shy when she’s around men she likes. Or when she was flashing boys through the window at school so much she was called MiddleBum and reprimanded by teachers. Kate isn’t shy or an introvert, that’s just another excuse stans use to try to deal with her completely unprofessional behavior for 10 years on the job. She can get all the help in the world, as Diana did, but she chooses not to. Because she’s lazy and doesn’t care about charity or the world around her.
Nah, she’s not shy (that claim only popped up after her start as DoC); she just clearly doesn’t like the work that comes with her role. She has no problem chatting it up with celebrities or showing off at red carpet events.
Like someone already said, this project is nothing extraordinary. Send pictures, the best ones are going to be part of virtual exhibition. We have few minutes of her talking with those two from itv. People here are in the middle of the nervous breakdown. To be so worked up about something so small.