Duchess Kate Zoom’d into a morning show to talk about kids & photography

Earlier, I was nice about the Duchess of Cambridge’s new project, which is basically a photography competition for the best photos of the lockdown/crisis. I still think it’s a good idea, and it’s a good way to support the arts and artists during this time, plus it will (hopefully) genuinely change the way we see ourselves during this time. But of course, there’s also another side – it’s funny to me that Kate just had to launch this photography project hours after Meghan and Archie’s video! Of course Kate didn’t scramble to launch something last minute – she always knew that the Sussexes would get attention on Archie’s first birthday, so she planned to have something ready to go for the day after Archie’s birthday. Again, these couples can’t stop, won’t stop stepping on each other’s newscycles. And that’s what makes it fun.

Anyway, to promote the photography project, Kate dusted off her bizarre fake-posh accent and Zoom’d into ITV’s This Morning show. Kate actually cracked me up here because you can really tell that she’s a little bit punch-drunk from lockdown:

The Duchess of Cambridge shares an insight into homeschooling Prince George and Princess Charlotte as she talks to @Schofe and @hollywills about her new photography project, #HoldStill2020 with @npglondon For details of how to get involved, head to our app! pic.twitter.com/alR4SHk2Tt — This Morning (@thismorning) May 7, 2020

For this interview, Kate wore a dress by Raey, plus Catherine Zoraida gold fern drop earrings. She chatted about homeschooling her kids and how George wants to do Charlotte’s projects rather than his own reading projects. She also joked about the photos she took of Louis, including the messy finger paint pics, and joked: “I should’ve taken a photograph of what I looked like after as well! Luckily, that wasn’t documented but I was pretty much, I looked like Louis at the end of those.” Here’s another clip:

(Update: the second video was taken down, so I’m using Twitter stuff.)

„Luckily that wasn’t documented but I looked like Louis at the end“. 😂#DuchessofCambridge 📸 ITVpic.twitter.com/S0a4B4uTDY — Christin Zi (@PackhamGown) May 7, 2020

Launched by The Duchess of Cambridge, #HoldStill2020 is an ambitious community project to create a unique photographic portrait which captures the spirit, hopes, fears & feelings of the UK as we continue to deal with the Coronavirus outbreak. To take part: https://t.co/ThpWw6yObz pic.twitter.com/4rm62Un4Bq — Portrait Gallery (@NPGLondon) May 7, 2020