Duchess Kate launches a photography competition for portraits in lockdown

I’ve been thinking a lot about photography and the quality of video-conferencing during the lockdown. There have already been some startling photos – taken by professional photographers – of American life during lockdown, but I can’t help but think that if there were more photos and high-quality videos of what life is really like during a pandemic, perhaps there wouldn’t be as many crazy-ass anti-lockdown protesters who don’t believe that all of this is REAL. Speaking of, the Duchess of Cambridge has launched a new photography competition in association with her patronage with the National Portrait Gallery. They want submissions of British life in lockdown during a pandemic:
Kate Middleton announced a new photography project on Thursday that asks people to send in photos that capture the spirit, the mood, the hopes, the fears and the feelings across the U.K. amid the coronavirus crisis. In collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery, the royal mom of three is inviting people from all over the U.K. to submit a photographic portrait that they have taken during these extraordinary times. Participants are also encouraged to provide a short written submission to outline the experiences and emotions of those depicted in their photograph.
The most poignant portraits will be selected for an exhibit called, “Hold Still,” which will be shown in a virtual exhibition in early summer.
“We’ve all been struck by some of the incredible images we’ve seen which have given us an insight into the experiences and stories of people across the country,” Kate says in a statement. “Some desperately sad images showing the human tragedy of this pandemic and other uplifting pictures showing people coming together to support those more vulnerable. ‘Hold Still’ aims to capture a portrait of the nation, the spirit of the nation, what everyone is going through at this time. Photographs reflecting resilience, bravery, kindness – all those things that people are experiencing.”
The project will focus on three core themes: Helpers and Heroes; Your New Normal; and Acts of Kindness. Kate, who is patron of the National Portrait Gallery, will take part in the curation of the exhibition, which she and the National Portrait Gallery hope to be able to show around the U.K. when the time and circumstances allow. Completely free and open to all ages and abilities, the images can be captured on phones or cameras and each image will be assessed on the emotion and experience it conveys rather than its photographic quality or technical expertise.
The collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery came from discussions between Kate and the museum. “It is something she is really driving,” a royal source says. “It focuses on the human story of lockdown and their experiences. It hopes to capture a moment in time.”
It’s a good project? And of course Kate is getting credit for being the “driving force” or whatever, like she’s the only person in the world who thought “we should do portraits in lockdown,” like every single magazine editor across the Western world hasn’t had the same idea. And this goes to what I was saying before: the more this catastrophe is shown for everyone to see, in all of the vulnerability and fear, the more “real” it will be for people. I think most of these “call me a Grandma Killer” a–holes simply don’t think any of this is REAL. Or they’re “bored” with it and so they want to move on.
Completely free & open to all ages and abilities, #HoldStill2020 will capture a snapshot of the UK at this time, creating a collective portrait reflecting resilience & bravery, humour & sadness, creativity & kindness, and human tragedy & hope.
Take part: https://t.co/yn9rmErfVv
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 7, 2020
The Royal Foundation is going to be bankrupt. While some of their projects are well-meaning none are revenue-generating. By contrast Meghan and Harry’s projects like Invictus, grenfell cookbook And Smartworks manage to combine philanthropy and commerce in a way that generates revenue and makes their patronages self-sufficient.
I wonder if the over-the-top announcement for Earthshot was about attracting money for the Foundation rather than just the prizes. They need to have the Foundation seen as something viable and Kate’s survey and William being photographed with footballers doesn’t cut it.
William’s probably relieved that he doesn’t have a deadline for Earthshot anymore but can continue to privately solicit funds for it.
This is cool. I think these tasks are great for kids. Taskmaster (the best show on youtube) is doing daily challenges that have spawned some incredible creativity.
This is a good idea and completely appropriate for her in her role as patron.
… is it a good project? I like the spin, but my first thought was, who is this actually helping? It’s probably because I’m not artistically inclined or whatever. Maybe photographs really do help people understand things.. Or maybe I would think it was a cool project to launch after thousands of people a day were dying.
Art doesn’t have to have a direct effect to be important. Photography can be incredibly powerful to capture complex issues and make them accessible to everyone, no matter the lanuage. Have you seen this year’s World Press Photo? Incredible, I stared at it for a long time. Their entire archive is a treasure, I highly recommend it. And I’m not really an art person myself.
This is a great thing and fits.
I believe you! It just does nothing for me, personally. Though I do believe in the power of music.
Everyone has their thing, I completely understand that. Modern art is not something I enjoy or understand at all.
Art and culture are actually what helps people during trying times: books, music, movies, tvshows, photography…
I
I think it is a good project. It is almost certainly conceived and developed by the National Portrait Gallery. It is not unusual to have portrait and photo competitions developed by museums. Kate is most likely used to launch the initiative and to help it get attention. She puts her name to it as patron, which gets attention and she gets good PR. That’s how it works.
This is a very nice idea.
Also, please ALWAYS use that photo where the little girl is giving Princess Keen the LOOK
It’s a good project. The National Gallery is handling the details so it will be done well. Kate brought attention to it because of her title. All as it should be.