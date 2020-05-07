Duchess Kate launches a photography competition for portraits in lockdown

I’ve been thinking a lot about photography and the quality of video-conferencing during the lockdown. There have already been some startling photos – taken by professional photographers – of American life during lockdown, but I can’t help but think that if there were more photos and high-quality videos of what life is really like during a pandemic, perhaps there wouldn’t be as many crazy-ass anti-lockdown protesters who don’t believe that all of this is REAL. Speaking of, the Duchess of Cambridge has launched a new photography competition in association with her patronage with the National Portrait Gallery. They want submissions of British life in lockdown during a pandemic:

Kate Middleton announced a new photography project on Thursday that asks people to send in photos that capture the spirit, the mood, the hopes, the fears and the feelings across the U.K. amid the coronavirus crisis. In collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery, the royal mom of three is inviting people from all over the U.K. to submit a photographic portrait that they have taken during these extraordinary times. Participants are also encouraged to provide a short written submission to outline the experiences and emotions of those depicted in their photograph. The most poignant portraits will be selected for an exhibit called, “Hold Still,” which will be shown in a virtual exhibition in early summer. “We’ve all been struck by some of the incredible images we’ve seen which have given us an insight into the experiences and stories of people across the country,” Kate says in a statement. “Some desperately sad images showing the human tragedy of this pandemic and other uplifting pictures showing people coming together to support those more vulnerable. ‘Hold Still’ aims to capture a portrait of the nation, the spirit of the nation, what everyone is going through at this time. Photographs reflecting resilience, bravery, kindness – all those things that people are experiencing.” The project will focus on three core themes: Helpers and Heroes; Your New Normal; and Acts of Kindness. Kate, who is patron of the National Portrait Gallery, will take part in the curation of the exhibition, which she and the National Portrait Gallery hope to be able to show around the U.K. when the time and circumstances allow. Completely free and open to all ages and abilities, the images can be captured on phones or cameras and each image will be assessed on the emotion and experience it conveys rather than its photographic quality or technical expertise. The collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery came from discussions between Kate and the museum. “It is something she is really driving,” a royal source says. “It focuses on the human story of lockdown and their experiences. It hopes to capture a moment in time.”

It’s a good project? And of course Kate is getting credit for being the “driving force” or whatever, like she’s the only person in the world who thought “we should do portraits in lockdown,” like every single magazine editor across the Western world hasn’t had the same idea. And this goes to what I was saying before: the more this catastrophe is shown for everyone to see, in all of the vulnerability and fear, the more “real” it will be for people. I think most of these “call me a Grandma Killer” a–holes simply don’t think any of this is REAL. Or they’re “bored” with it and so they want to move on.

Completely free & open to all ages and abilities, #HoldStill2020 will capture a snapshot of the UK at this time, creating a collective portrait reflecting resilience & bravery, humour & sadness, creativity & kindness, and human tragedy & hope. Take part: https://t.co/yn9rmErfVv — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 7, 2020