Jimmy Fallon on his at-home show: ‘My wife is the brains behind this whole thing’

As I keep mentioning, I am so impressed by Jimmy Fallon’s at home show. He has risen to the top of the late night hosts for me during lockdown. Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and other hosts (except Ellen, she’s awful) are rallying and doing a great job too, but I feel like we’re seeing a deeper side of Fallon. He has such a warm personality and you really get the sense that he cares about his guests. He tells the celebrities he misses and loves them, his little girls interrupt him and he’s patient with them, and he films from almost every room in his crazy house. Plus his monologues are still funny. You can tell he’s got a great team behind him, and of course his band, The Roots, are still working from home too. Fallon had Questlove interview The Beastie Boys! Questlove geeked out about it, and it was a joy to watch. The real brains behind Jimmy’s show, and I think the reason his show is resonating with so many people, is his wife, Nancy Juvonen. Nancy recently opened up in a Q&A segment about their years struggling to conceive. She’s been Fallon’s camera operator and she helped him pivot his show right when lockdown started in mid-March. Of course she’s a seasoned producer and writer and it really shows!
Jimmy and his youngest daughter, Frances, 5, are covering People Magazine, and he gives credit for his at-home success to Nancy. They also have daughter Winnie, 6.
On Nancy being the brains behind his show
“My wife is the brains behind this whole thing,” Fallon tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, on stands Friday. “She’s the production scout, the producer, the lighting person, the editor, the director. I could not do any of this without my wife. She is everything.”
She also inspired her husband to take a leap of faith and try the show from home, after NBC pulled the plug on the show’s production from its N.Y.C. studios March 13, amidst the coronavirus outbreak.
“It was such an odd day,” Fallon recalls. “People in the office were freaked out, and we said, ‘Look, if anyone is scared, go home. Be with your family.’ And we left right after that.”
As he joined Juvonen and the girls at home to wait for official word that the show’s production was canceled, “She goes, ‘You have to do something, right?’ And I go, ‘I do. Right?’ There was no plan but I was like, ‘Well, I have to do something,’ ” says Fallon.
Fallon says his memories of coping with the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 as a young comedian on Saturday Night Live inspired him to push forward.
“When 9/11 happened, it was such an odd and scary time, and I turned to the late-night guys, Conan O’Brien and Jay Leno and David Letterman,” says the Saugerties, N.Y., native. “Letterman had a really great line that the best thing we could do is be courageous, but sometimes even pretending to be courageous was just as good. I always liked that.”
With that in mind, Fallon called Tonight’s writers and started plotting out a YouTube-only, at-home version of the show. It would have none of the production values — and maybe none of the celebrity guests — of The Tonight Show, but it might just make people laugh. “Sometimes you’ve just got to go with your instincts,” he says. “We all need some funny right now.”
On his daughters interrupting him
“If I’m in a room where they’re close, they’re going to come in. I can’t really blame them,” he says.
“They don’t quite understand what this is,” Fallon says. “They know about coronavirus and that it’s a serious thing and so we have to stay inside. But they’re not aware that I’m broadcasting this to millions of people. So if I have them help me out with a bit, they’re very themselves, which is cool.”
I really like how he explained learning from Letterman that pretending to be courageous is just as good as being courageous. Everyone is also talking about how his daughters have interrupted him during interviews, like when Winnie burst into the room when he was interviewing Russell Wilson and Ciara to tell them that she’d lost a tooth. They were clapping for her! Halle Berry also talked to Winnie about her daughter’s hair, and that was adorable. Fallon will sometimes do his monologue with his daughters, but he hasn’t done that for a while.
The Today Show has more quotes from Jimmy’s interview with People. He told them that he’ll bribe Winnie and Frances if they’re not cooperating during a shoot. If they’re being too silly, I can say, ‘Hey, if you help me out with this, I’ll let you play an hour of the ‘Lego Incredibles’ on PlayStation.’ It’s their favorite thing in the world.” When Jimmy and Nancy do their weekly “Ask the Fallons” walk, I wonder where the girls are. Are they in the car on devices (I would do this honestly) or do they leave them at home for few minutes? Someone should ask them that for the next segment! Their last one was hilarious.
” (except Ellen, she’s awful)”
Absolutely not disagreeing with this, but there are some pretty crappy stories floating around about Jimmy Fallon too that have been reappearing on Twitter lately.
Yeah, not even lately. For like a decade. He’s a complete mess, and from what I’ve read he is a really really shitty husband.
I used to like Jimmy before he got huge. He’s just…. so unfunny for the most part now. Like he has to appeal to so many of the minivan brigade that it’s just lazy jokes for the most part.
Even just beyond the supposed personal life stories – he was a pain in the ass to people working with him on SNL. Constantly ‘breaking’ and just stealing the scene purposely by constantly laughing at his own jokes. He drove a lot of people nuts.
@Erinn:
Exactly! I’ve always found him bland, insincere & not funny.
@Erinn Agreed. I used to really like the late night show he did before the Tonight Show. And The Roots are not “his” band; they have been around for a long time and in my estimation made a gracious and good business decision to lend their star power to his efforts, for the most part the only saving grace of the TS. And I will never forgive him for normalizing T****. He did that and it made a difference. Sorry but I blame him in part for helping to get this evil elected. His ditzy facade won’t make up for that, ever.
What are the stories or where can I find them? I don’t really use Twitter.
I’m sorry but I am a bit puzzled by this sudden love for Fallon. He is a pretender, has a persona for TV and unless he was a total nut job like Bubblé of course he is going to be nice to his daughter in front of millions of people.
Also hate in when men say women are the “brains behind” whatever they’re doing because it just shows that they’re waiting for us to be the problem solvers of life. I didn’t know that that’s what a vagina did.
I don’t know…I suspect his daughters interrupt him because he genuinely is nice to them all of the time. I doubt it’s an act. I don’t get the criticism of Fallon on here. I just don’t. I don’t find him to be the funniest guy & unless I’m missing some major scandal, I don’t get it
For me he is the worst interviewer of all ages because he tries to overpower the guests all the time. When he interviewed the Beastie Boys I had to stop watching (only clicked because of them). I cannot understand for the life of me that these interviews even air.
@Slowsnow Agreed. On top of what I mentioned above re: normalization of the current evil in the WH, it’s all about him all the time.
Well, the white-washing of Jimmy Fallon has begun… I’m glad that his show has become more enjoyable during the lockdown (at least he’s actively making an effort, unlike Ellen) but we gossip-detectives do not forget his numerous faux-pas through the years…
Has he messed with his face, or is that cover photo just the result of heavy handed photoshop?
I don’t know. I don’t feel like we need to clap for these dudes doing the bare minimum. Congrats – you’re working from home guys! So proud of you – this is completely ground breaking! I mean – millions of people are also working from home, but yay ground breaking! Thanks Jimmy!
There’s a big attempt at reinventing a lot of these guys, I’m noticing. You have Fallon trying SO hard to be the family man (after years of stories about his drunken co-ed shenanigans while his wife was struggling to conceive). You have Jim from the Office doing his ‘Good News’ thing after endless attempts of making him into a leading action man like Tom Cruise.
I don’t know what to think. I do think there’s a correlation between how bored we all are in quarantine and how well these kinds of shows are doing. We’re desperate for something new to watch, and since big productions are all basically shut down, I think there are a lot of people succeeding in this avenue who normally wouldn’t.
I’ve missed probably two episodes of Late Night with Seth Meyers since quarantine began (I’m on day 56 at home, here!) and I just love it. For the first several episodes he was trying different locations in his house; now he’s trapped in his tiny attic with a hive of wasps. The drama!! (I don’t know if Seth knows this, but Terminix is considered an essential business!) His and Colbert’s shows are charming as can be, although there’s a real edge in Colbert’s voice lately. John Oliver’s production values have especially impressed me, considering he’s filming from a small home office just like the others. Sam Bee has been filming from her backyard; she apparently lives in a forest??
Yep, Seth is killing it!
I look forward to watching his clips while I get ready for work in the morning
I watch them while I get ready for bedtime! A similar process!!
Am I and Jennifer Lawrence the only ones who find Seth Meyers super sexy?
oh I’m right with you! I find him super sexy! I love the way he laughs at his own jokes.
I have a major Seth crush – have for years. He’s just dreamy haha.
He has sparkly, crinkly eyes and an impish grin, and his comedy is fearless when it counts. Definitely a hottie.
Isn’t his wife Drew Barrymore’s production company partner? Totally makes sense she can pull off a good show, she has the background and knowledge.
I’m also confused by the applause for Fallon…. I’ve never really been a fan, his late night shows aren’t my thing & I have checked out some of his YouTube shows since quarantine and they’re just….OK? I agree that his wife is the real talent here.
I prefer what Conan, Seth Meyers & Trevor Noah have been doing with their shows.
I like Kimmel. I need that edge. Also Seth.
How is Bubble a total nut job?
He recently ELBOWED his wife during an Instagram Live they were doing, and not in an “oh, you!” way.
I only watch the occasional clips of late night shows anymore, in an effort to limit the amount of political stuff I intake.
I have seen a few clips of Fallon, and I will say his energy is much more subdued and enjoyable than his regular show, which always seemed desperate and over the top.