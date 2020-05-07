I always know that certain stories are going to be big news and big comment-generators, but sometimes I’m genuinely surprised by which stories become some big flashpoint for a week. So it is with Elon Musk and Grimes’ baby name. Elon Musk has been on a sh-tlist for a while, completely unrelated to his bonkers baby name. I sh-tlisted him for all of the shenanigans around the pandemic and lockdown – at no point did he take any of it seriously, and just last week, he was tweeting sh-t about “freeing America” as Nazis stormed state capital buildings. There was also the sh-t with the (lack of) ventilators.

Anyway, my point is that the “baby name” issue is merely the latest shenanigan for an out-of-touch billionaire. Elon and Grimes both claimed that they named their newborn son X Æ A-12. I thought it was a joke when Elon tweeted it, but then Grimes doubled down and so I guess they really are trying that sh-t. Joke’s on them though – the state of California (where little X Æ A-12 was born) wants no part in this name.

Elon Musk and Grimes can call their newborn baby son whatever they want, but on his birth certificate, X Æ A-12 is a no-go … TMZ has learned. According to a supervisor at the Department of Public Health Vital Records Office in Los Angeles — where the baby is believed to have been born — it is against California law to include numbers or symbols in a name. The law states names must only include the 26 letters of the English alphabet … obviously, the name Musk and Grimes are claiming for their boy does not meet that criteria.

People Magazine also did some research with a family-law specialist who explained the California laws:

Two days after Elon Musk and Grimes announced the arrival of their son and shared his unique name — X Æ A-12 — PEOPLE spoke with David Glass, a family law attorney who explains that while the baby boy’s name isn’t technically illegal, it won’t be accepted as valid by the state. “In California, you can only use the ’26 characters’ of the English language in your baby name,” he explains. “Thus, you can’t have numbers, Roman numerals, accents, umlauts or other symbols or emojis. Although an apostrophe, for a name like ‘O’Connor,’ is acceptable.” Glass says that if the new parents filled out X Æ A-12′s birth certificate at the hospital “with the odd numbers, dashes and symbols, it will be submitted and then rejected and they’ll be asked to submit it again. They have an opportunity to appeal the rejection of the birth certificate application but it’s unlikely that it will be granted because, again, California … has been struggling with using symbols,” he adds. “They tried to change the [rule] back in 2014 to allow certain characters, accents or umlauts — those sorts of things — and the bill got dropped because [of the cost] to upgrade their computer systems to allow these accents,” he tells PEOPLE. Glass, who also holds a PhD in clinical psychology, clarifies that the rule isn’t technically a law but is listed in a handbook issued by the California Department of Public Health’s office of vital records. “Anything that has to be filed with the state, they have a handbook that includes this particular sentence that says the birth certificate must be filled out ‘using the 26 alphabetical letters of the English language,’ ” he says. “I don’t think you can say it’s illegal — it just won’t be accepted. So your child won’t have an official name and won’t have a birth certificate and you can’t get a social security number until you have a birth certificate and on down the line.”

Fair enough – I think it’s a good rule to weed out the nutty tryhards like Elon and Grimes, although America is a nation of immigrants and I would imagine that some people legitimately want to name their kids something with an accent or umlaut officially. I guess this means that all of those Chloes and Zoes were never OFFICIALLY Chloés or Zoës. So, back to the drawing board for little X Æ A-12 Musk. They probably will go bonkers with the rename. Ash Metal Rat Drone Archangel Umlaut Musk, here we come.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, damnit. That was meant to be profound 🦔 — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020