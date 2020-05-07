Donald Trump on the increase in virus deaths: ‘We have to get our country open again’

My state of Virginia will likely begin the “reopening” process this month. So far, our Democratic governor has been calm and somewhat effective, and he believes in a phased reopening. Who knows what that will look like – it feels like the situation is completely different every time I leave my house. But the general movement seems to be for a phased economic reopen over the next month across the country, with individual governors and mayors making the call for what’s best for their community. I think even if we had a smart president, that’s what would have happened. But don’t tell Donald Trump that – he’s given about fifty different explanations for when and how America will “reopen,” and he truly doesn’t realize that it’s not his call.
Confronted with America’s worst public health crisis in generations, President Trump declared himself a wartime president. Now he has begun doing what past commanders have done when a war goes badly: Declare victory and go home. The war, however, does not seem over. Outside New York, the coronavirus pandemic in the United States is still growing, not receding. The latest death toll estimates have more than doubled from what Mr. Trump predicted just weeks ago. And polls show the public is not ready to restore normal life.
But Mr. Trump’s cure-can’t-be-worse-than-the-disease logic is clear: As bad as the virus may be, the cost of the virtual national lockdown has grown too high. With more than 30 million people out of work and businesses collapsing by the day, keeping the country at home seems unsustainable. With the virus still spreading and no vaccine available until next year at the earliest, though, the president has decided that for life to resume for many, some may have to die.
“Hopefully that won’t be the case,” Mr. Trump said on Wednesday when asked if deaths would rise as a result of reopening, but added, “It could very well be the case. But we have to get our country open again. People want to go back, and you’re going to have a problem if you don’t do it.”
For a president who had staked his legacy on an economic record that was shredded by the crisis, moving on may seem like the best way to salvage his chances for re-election this fall. He tried to signal that this week by saying that his coronavirus task force would soon begin winding down. By his own admission, Mr. Trump was surprised to discover that many others thought it was too soon to do that. By Wednesday he reversed course, vowing to keep the task force going “indefinitely” and promising that health experts like Dr. Anthony S. Fauci and Dr. Deborah L. Birx would remain part of the group even as he added other members.
Even then, the president tried to pivot by redefining the task force’s mission to figuring out how to reopen the country safely and soon. “I thought we could wind it down sooner,” Mr. Trump told reporters as he hosted nurses in the Oval Office to sign a proclamation honoring National Nurses Day. “But I had no idea how popular the task force is until actually yesterday. When I started talking about winding it down, I got calls from very respected people saying, ‘I think it would be better to keep it going.’”
“People want to go back, and you’re going to have a problem if you don’t do it.” That feels like a threat. It feels like Trump will continue to signal to all of his Nazi buddies that they should continue to arm themselves and storm state capitals.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration buried a CDC guideline/document which would have provided state governments with their phased reopen. Oh, and Trump-supporting Republicans have a new talking point/conspiracy: the medical community is overinflating the infection rate and death rate for the virus to “make Trump look bad.” Which makes zero sense – if anything, the medical community has been forced to underreport infections and deaths because of lack of testing and lack of medical support.
In addition to claiming that the medical community is inflating the infection and death rates, ardent Trump supporters are now claiming that they are so very concerned about the single moms who work as waitresses and office cleaners and can’t feed their kids unless we let them go back to work, all while they argue for an end to unemployment benefits, WIC, SNAP, Section 8 and other programs that help these people.
When rural America Magats wake up to this and their lack of healthcare, I wonder if they will still do the death March to reelect him. Some of Wisconsin increase in viral cases were clearly linked to in person voting. He has know answers for or solutions, just want states to reopen so he can get back to campaigning. Mourning in America is his legacy.
There are already rumblings that casting ballots by mail may be forbidden — horrifying, since that’ll be the only way to vote safely in urban areas during an ongoing pandemic. It’s distinctly possible that only rural Americans will be able to vote.
A major trump donor has been named next Postmaster General, so vote by mail is officially screwed.
@Jerusha, truly chilling. Everything this man touches turns to s**t—can’t imagine that installing a crony to run the postal service will be any more of a success than anything else…
@Jerusha, good luck to him. Trump won’t bailout the post office and the new guy will be blamed when there is a post office no more.
Elections are determined at the state level, so don’t be surprised if a lot of blue states can vote by mail, and red states can’t.
It should be available to all, and should have been long before this pandemic, but you can’t suppress votes that way.
It’ll be interesting to where the world is going to be in twelve months time because I have no idea how this going to play out. The possibilities are endless.
So agree. But I find this more terrifying than interesting.
So in Germany, business are slowly opening again. You know what though? That doesn’t mean that people are going shopping etc. It’s just too much of a hassle. You have to wear the mask and deal with stressed customers telling you to move or shooting you annoyed looks (some, most are pretty chill). Sometime you have to wait outside and there’s always that one person who, again, makes a scene. None of that is too much to handle but it’s just no fun and people aren’t really back out there yet. I’m slowly getting used to it but it’s a lot. Employees are f*cking rock stars though, always friendly and patient.
Is this part of his reasoning? If there is such a thing with him. That if everything opens, it’s not his fault when businesses go under? Or does he really think it’s perfectly fine if this thing just ravages entire communities? Because that is not great for the economy either. Any way you look at it, it’s a sh*tshow and people will suffer. What is his endgame here?
Trump’s Endgame: Stay in White House.
That’s it. And he will sacrifice the world, without hesitation, to do so.
His endgame is to be called the greatest of all time. He is all ego and narcissism. He wants to be worshiped. At all cost. It’s that simple.
Yes but how is that going to get him there? I keep thinking it’s mostly about money for him and his mob associates. But except for a select few, nobody is making money right now. Nothing will change that. I don’t know, I’m having one of those days where I’m trying to understand him, maybe I should just get a cocktail instead.
Yes emmy, you should! hahhaa. That was so funny. Well, I have an ex who once said to me, Darla, you’re trying to make logic of something that came out of an illogical, chaotic mind. I hate giving men credit for anything, but I have to admit that stayed with me. I think he nailed that.
And my idiot governor, who reopened the state on Monday, went to several businesses yesterday without a mask on. One being the Disabled Veterans organization that showed him with some veterans. I can’t anymore. And from what I read, Trump is still pressing for the SC to declare Obama Care illegal.
The economy was headed for recession anyway because of his fiscal policies so I don’t know what he thinks forcing low-income workers back to work is supposed to do.
Narcissistic sociopaths don’t care how many bodies they leave in their wake. He wants the economy to look better so he’ll be re-elected. That’s his vision for America: he gets re-elected, no matter how many corpses it takes to do it. True American values not. Darla, you said it perfectly.
Yep, he thinks the economy will recover as soon as it’s opened. So, dead bodies are a definite worthy tradeoff to him. I think what’s happening is; that’s magical thinking. The economy will not be better. People need to feel safe and then we will begin to see them going out, shopping, etc. Well, that’s assuming they have jobs.
Anyway, logical people see this, so they can’t grasp what he’s trying to do. But there’s no logic here. Only chaos. Once you realize this, you begin to understand that, as emmy said, might as well go get a drink! We’re gonna need them!
“People need to feel safe and then we will begin to see them going out, shopping, etc.”
yeah, this. it doesn’t matter how soon stuff opens up; if people don’t feel safe, they won’t go out and spend and we all know that even if they DID, the recovery won’t happen overnight (which is what he thinks will happen). honestly, the only business that I see ROARING back to what it was is barbers and hair salons. people are desperate for that…not so much for the close quarters of a restaurant or bar.
DUMP just needs to STFU. He sounds like a complete and utter moron each time he opens his mouth.
I really found it interesting how he couldn’t restock supplies because he had to deal with the Russia inestigation, impeachment, etc. but he could go golfing every weekend. I guess everyone has their priorities. His just seemed to be only about himself.
golfing AND his nazi rallies.
The conspiracy ‘round my parts is that CV19 is being blamed for every medical issue, so the doctors and hospitals can receive more compensation than if it were a non-CV19 issue. I don’t work in medical billing or records, but I’m pretty sure no one (besides politicians and their cronies) is making a killing on the backs of CV19 hospitalizations.
lawd…I keep hearing the same kind of conspiracy about “big pharma” and vaccines from anti-vaxx/conspiracy theory folks…that is, the virus was created by “big pharma” so they can create a vaccine and get that $$$.
and I’m like THERE IS NO MONEY IN VACCINES! “big pharma” makes their money off of cancer drugs, diabetes drugs, anti-anxiety/anti-depression meds and MOSTLY FROM NARCOTIC PAIN KILLERS. it’s just so stupid and shows how critical thinking falls by the wayside for these people.
One of my daughters works in a drs. office and they are done to maybe 4 patients a day. IIRC because elective procedures are not being done, hospitals are losing money.
Up here in Canada we have a Province opening their schools. It has the highest rate of infection. It is so, so, so odd … the choices some Leaders are making. Most Provinces have closed schools for the year. Not mine though, so I am nervous.
So, so, so sorry for you all that you had to go through a Pandemic with Trump as Leader. So, so sorry.
I don’t understand Quebec’s thinking either, it makes no sense. Pineapple, do you know if their parents are okay with this?
This is not good for businesses, just governor’s who want people off unemployment. If the poll that 65% of Americans think the states are opening up too soon is correct, do you think those people will go shopping or the salon? There is no way to predict but this way if a business fails it’s not due to covid-19 lock-down and those small business owners and their employees are on their own.
I am rooting for the business to survive. But if they don’t then we will have opened the states for nothing while increasing exposure.
I can’t believe I can’t believe this, but I can’t believe that we’re living in a timeline in which the president and his goons are actually trying to demonize the medical community because a pandemic is making their numbers look bad.
A pandemic that could have been addressed so much earlier. A pandemic for which there is still a massive shortage of equipment because the GOVERNMENT is deliberately keeping it away from medical personnel. A pandemic that is going to cost more lives and rage on longer because the president LIED every single day about every single aspect of it. Who would rather incite people to take up arms against each other and the local politicians and police than take even the tiniest shred of responsibility for an unpopular decision. And the idiots who support him would still tell you that somehow Obama was the worst president in history and how this is all his fault.
Be interesting to see what happens in the next few months as the virus inevitably starts crawling into rural areas. Very easy to scream freedom when the coastal states took the hardest hits to protect everyone else.
We’re supposed to be “warriors” willing to heroically die to save his economy and presidency.
This f–ker is at Jim Jones levels of Cult leading right now. I’m so angry all the time about him, it’s scary. He’s evil personified.
And his nonsense is just gonna make things so much worse. America will become a global pariah if we don’t get rid of him.