“Serena Williams’ new Stuart Weitzman campaign is great” links

I worked and finished this exciting project with Stuart Weitzman at the beginning of this year and now we can’t hold it in anymore! I hope through this campaign and Stuart Weitzman’s partnership with @VitalVoices, we can share a message of hope and optimism, and celebrate women and their ability to lift up their communities. Head to @StuartWeitzman to learn more. #SWWomen #SWPartner Photographed by @ethanjamesgreen Makeup by @natashagrossmakeupartist Hair by @angelameadowssalon
I love Stuart Weitzman shoes and boots and I love Serena.
kevin spacey wtf.
Serena, you give me life.
She’s gorgeous.
Gosh, she looks stunning: regal, contemplative, fierce and powerful. Amazing images.
YES! sooooo much of this. The strength of her: her personality, her talent, her beauty, her physical strength. Legit goddess vibes.
She is an inspirational model for sure. Beautiful photos
I am feeling those loafers she is wearing. I will have to look into a pair.
And the ad is stunning but that was a given.