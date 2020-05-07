“Serena Williams’ new Stuart Weitzman campaign is great” links
  • May 07, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Serena Williams’ new ad campaign for Stuart Weitzman is amazing. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Banksy donated new artwork to benefit a NHS hospital in Southhampton. [JustJared]
Michelle Obama shows her work. [LaineyGossip]
Hulu’s High Fidelity holds the mirror up to annoying hipsters. [Pajiba]
Kevin Spacey continues to be the worst. [Dlisted]
I didn’t love the 2012 Met Gala. [GFY]
McDonalds customer opens fire on employees because of the dining room closure. This is absolutely insane. [Towleroad]
Christina Aguilera is “feeling good.” [Seriously OMG]

8 Responses to ““Serena Williams’ new Stuart Weitzman campaign is great” links”

  1. kellebelle says:
    May 7, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    I love Stuart Weitzman shoes and boots and I love Serena.

    Reply
  2. Jules says:
    May 7, 2020 at 12:40 pm

    kevin spacey wtf.

    Reply
  3. Sumodo1 says:
    May 7, 2020 at 12:44 pm

    Serena, you give me life.

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    May 7, 2020 at 12:55 pm

    She’s gorgeous.

    Reply
  5. Andrew’s Nemesis says:
    May 7, 2020 at 1:09 pm

    Gosh, she looks stunning: regal, contemplative, fierce and powerful. Amazing images.

    Reply
    • westcoastbestcoast says:
      May 7, 2020 at 1:12 pm

      YES! sooooo much of this. The strength of her: her personality, her talent, her beauty, her physical strength. Legit goddess vibes.

      Reply
  6. Stacy Dresden says:
    May 7, 2020 at 1:31 pm

    She is an inspirational model for sure. Beautiful photos

    Reply
  7. Tiffany says:
    May 7, 2020 at 2:13 pm

    I am feeling those loafers she is wearing. I will have to look into a pair.

    And the ad is stunning but that was a given.

    Reply

