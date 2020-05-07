“Serena Williams’ new Stuart Weitzman campaign is great” links

View this post on Instagram

I worked and finished this exciting project with Stuart Weitzman at the beginning of this year and now we can’t hold it in anymore! I hope through this campaign and Stuart Weitzman’s partnership with @VitalVoices, we can share a message of hope and optimism, and celebrate women and their ability to lift up their communities. Head to @StuartWeitzman to learn more. #SWWomen #SWPartner Photographed by @ethanjamesgreen Makeup by @natashagrossmakeupartist Hair by @angelameadowssalon