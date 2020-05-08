Zoe Kravitz isn’t going to have a baby just ‘because society says so’

Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman are about to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary. They married in Paris last June, with Lenny Kravitz acting as host at his magnificent French home. Karl and Zoe had been together for a few years before Karl proposed to her (as he wore a Friends t-shirt). But what do we really know about Karl and Zoe’s courtship? How did they even meet, and how quickly did they become a thing? Zoe Kravitz spoke about all of that and more during a chat on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. Turns out, Zoe’s friend basically brought Karl around so that he would be Zoe’s f–k buddy. Zoe also talks about babies and how she’s pissed that everyone keeps asking her when she’ll get knocked up.
On Karl Glusman: “I feel I’ve known him my entire life. He’s just one of the kindest people I’ve ever met. He’s one of the most honest people I’ve ever met and I feel like I’ve known him since I was a kid, even though I haven’t. There’s this connection where it’s like we’ve always known each other, we’ve always lived together. It doesn’t feel like this foreign thing. We have a history, it feels like,” she added. “You know how sometimes you have a weird part of your personality only your friends know from when you were young? We have that same part of our personalities, if that makes sense.”
How she was introduced to him: “When I met him I was very much going through a dry spell. I had gone through a break up and I hadn’t really met anyone that I had connected with in a while. And my friend met Karl and fully brought him to a friend’s birthday party at a bar so I could meet him and have someone to hook up with. It was kind of meant to be a really casual thing, and then we just kind of never separated.”
She’s sick of the baby question: “A lot of people ask the question, ‘When are you gonna have a baby?’ or say things like, ‘When’s the baby?’ and I really get offended by people assuming that’s something that I have to do because society says so.”
Whether she does want kids: “Right now, I’m certainly not in a place where I think I’m able to do that just ’cause of work and also just, man, I don’t know, I like my free time.”
That’s a funny and surprisingly nice meet-cute. Her friend met Karl and thought “this guy would be a good hookup for Zoe, no strings attached.” And Zoe met him and fell in love. I would watch that movie. And who was the guy she was with before Karl? Penn Badgely is my guess. They dated for several years pre-Karl.
As for the babies thing… I fully admit that my mind usually goes there too, especially when a couple is newly married. I mean… many people – not all, but many – do get married because they have a plan for when they’re starting a family and all of that. But yes, it’s an outdated and deeply personal line of questioning and I need to stop.
She’s actually talked about how they met a few times in interviews. I like what she said about being asked about having kids. It’s 2020 and it’s utterly ridiculous to me that people still think it’s okay to ask that question.
It’s a difficult question not to ask, I find. I don’t think about it as societal pressure, I just love seeing my friends and family become parents. I’m 35 and the last 10 years has brought lots of new babies in my life and I love all of them. I guess it is a rude question but I think most people ask it with good intentions.
I’m gonna play both sides. Yes it’s annoying when everyone asks when the pregnancy is coming. Yes it’s annoying when people ask about the baby’s sex. Yes it’s annoying when people ask if it’s twins. Yes it’s annoying when people ask if you’re going to breastfeed. Yes it’s annoying when people ask what extracurriculars the child is enrolled. Why they’re not walking. Binky, thumbsucking or abstinence. Homeschool, private or public. What are their grades? What collage? My point is, you might as well stay at home if you get sick of personal questions or create shirts with very clear messages lol (I can think of a few). You will be asked personal questions your entire timeline. It simply didn’t bother us when we were young.
I understand people have good intentions when they ask but how bout, just don’t.
I have friends, and I’ll include myself, who have struggled with it, whether it be trying for their first or having trouble getting pregnant a second time. And the questions, the assumptions – hurry up, and have one, where is their little brother or sister? Yes it’s well intentioned but my god, it is so, so personal and can be very painful.
I think we’ve gotten over asking single people when will they settle down because that is an out-dated mindset. How about we give family planning a rest too?
I’m glad she addressed that. I don’t think there should be assumptions that every woman’s life plan includes being a mother.
I don’t think she was referring to PB because I remember her dating some other guy for quite a while (like, it didn’t seem casual). I don’t remember his name, I don’t think he was someone famous. As for Karl and her, they seem happy together! I hope that’s truly the case.