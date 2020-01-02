Zoe Kravitz finally reveals spectacular photos from her June wedding

Back in May, Zoe Kravitz quietly married Karl Glusman. That first wedding was in America, somewhere, and it served as their legal, official wedding. Then in June, Zoe and Karl had their “real” wedding in Paris, at her father’s house. It’s possible Lenny Kravitz just hosted the reception/party, although I think he really did host the whole shebang at his Paris home. What was funny to me was that Zoe seemed to pick the same Saturday as everybody else – Katharine McPhee and Sophie Turner also married their men (David Foster and Joe Jonas, respectively) on the same day. It worked in Zoe’s favor because there wasn’t an immediate clamour to see her wedding gown or any photos from her wedding.

Zoe waited and waited. We didn’t know if we were ever going to see anything from her wedding. Then on New Year’s Eve, she finally posted two Instagram galleries full of wedding photos. It was lovely! Her gown looks like a Dior affair, but no one has ID’d it as of yet. The whole vibe for her wedding look was “low-key Audrey Hepburn” from where I sit. She also included photos of her dad, her Big Little Lies costars, Alicia Keys and more. She had a real cake and real food. Lenny’s house looks amazing too. Everything looks classy as f–k, quite honestly. The photo of Lenny, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet watching her as she’s about to walk down the stairs… that’s just a gorgeous photo. I love all of this.