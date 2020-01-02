Zoe Kravitz finally reveals spectacular photos from her June wedding

Back in May, Zoe Kravitz quietly married Karl Glusman. That first wedding was in America, somewhere, and it served as their legal, official wedding. Then in June, Zoe and Karl had their “real” wedding in Paris, at her father’s house. It’s possible Lenny Kravitz just hosted the reception/party, although I think he really did host the whole shebang at his Paris home. What was funny to me was that Zoe seemed to pick the same Saturday as everybody else – Katharine McPhee and Sophie Turner also married their men (David Foster and Joe Jonas, respectively) on the same day. It worked in Zoe’s favor because there wasn’t an immediate clamour to see her wedding gown or any photos from her wedding.
Zoe waited and waited. We didn’t know if we were ever going to see anything from her wedding. Then on New Year’s Eve, she finally posted two Instagram galleries full of wedding photos. It was lovely! Her gown looks like a Dior affair, but no one has ID’d it as of yet. The whole vibe for her wedding look was “low-key Audrey Hepburn” from where I sit. She also included photos of her dad, her Big Little Lies costars, Alicia Keys and more. She had a real cake and real food. Lenny’s house looks amazing too. Everything looks classy as f–k, quite honestly. The photo of Lenny, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet watching her as she’s about to walk down the stairs… that’s just a gorgeous photo. I love all of this.
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
If you look on her IG – two posts prior to the wedding posts – she wishes Alexander Wang a happy birthday and it looks like her dress is hanging in the background. Anyone have better eyes than me?
Yep, it’s the same dress.
Great catch
The groom was in one of the most explicit movies ever (Love, by Gaspar Noe) and let me just say…Zoe is a lucky woman:)
He was in a porn movie.
I feel truly horrible for saying this…. but that is a terrible dress! The second pic in the fist gallery, where you can see the full length of it – she looks about 6 years old! And so weirdly proportioned? That’s not at ALL what I was expecting her to go for, she’s so stylish.
hmmm, I find the dress a bit basic but what’s that thing in her hair? It looks like sth my 4 year old niece would wear.
I don’t love the dress but it’s ok. Zoe can pull off anything. These pics are stunning!
So pretty, and I never realized how tiny she is!
I follow karl on Instagram and I think they married since April. He had a pic at city hall I think.
These photos are so sweet!
Totally. I get such a happy feeling looking at these pics. It looks like it was a wonderful celebration of two people in love. I wish my wedding was this fabulous looking!
The dress would be great if this waist wasn’t so long, why this waist is so long.
Looks a bit like Degas’ ‘Little Dancer of Fourteen Years’ might have been the inspiration.
Well it would be a gorgeous photo if Momoa’s feet were cut from it.
Guy is wearing f@#king Birkenstocks.
No picture of a formal event where a man wears this atrocities can ever be gorgeous. Never.
Ha, I went back to take a second look and he really is wearing Birkenstocks. Maybe his feet were swollen?
Birkenstocks are the hill I’m prepared to die on. I KNOW they’re almost always very ugly. But hot damn, they’re the only things that don’t make my feet hurt! They are a godsend. They are too good for this world. We don’t DESERVE birks.
Quite on brand for him.
Looks like a fun wedding! I’m actually surprised by how traditional it seems. Zoe wanted the white dress and big cake and the whole bit for her big day.
It was beautiful.
These photos are so cute. I spotted Chris Pine in that crowd shot. So sweet!
I think it’s sweet and everyone looks happy.
My first reaction was ‘Ack – Reese Witherspoon!’ I’m currently tolerating her and Steve Carell in The Morning Show, but I’m not a fan. I noticed Laura Dern too, so I get that ‘I just don’t really like you’ reaction from someone.
Drop waist and tea length ball skirt are hard to pull off for tall woman, it makes her look like a child in a ballet. Add in the hair bow, very childlike.
I’m really not a fan of the look from a style standpoint. The low waist seems out of proportion with the skirt length. Add in the shoe choice and it’s and interesting look stylistically that I don’t care for.
But she looks so very happy as does everyone in attendance.
Congrats to them both.
Her entire look is awful.