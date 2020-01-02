Pippa Middleton spent time on a boat in St. Barts with her two favorite Jameses

I still think that Carole and Michael Middleton went to St. Barts BEFORE Christmas, but they only got pap’d after Christmas. It’s interesting, as I said before, because the Middletons’ holiday plans usually revolve around Kate and William, and I believe that the Middletons have spent Christmas at Anmer Hall for the previous two years. But this year, everybody in the Middleton fam – except Kate – went to St. Barts, to vacation at the Matthews family’s luxury hotel, the Eden Rock. Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews had to deal with his in-laws this year for the holidays. I kind of wonder if this marriage was more than he bargained for.
A few days ago, the paps got photos of James Middleton, James Matthews and Pippa Middleton all hanging out on a boat. Carole was allegedly there too, I think maybe she’s in the background (on the boat) in some of these photos. I don’t have much to say here, honestly. Pippa has a nice, athletic figure. I wonder if she and her husband are trying for a second kid. And of course I know some of you messy, thirsty bitches will be lusting after Lord Marshmallow’s furry chest. All I’ll say is that James has a nice body. He always has had a nice body. But lord, I cannot find him attractive.
As for TMW James Matthews… did you see that conversation on Twitter a week ago about dudes who are undercover ripped? I thought TMW James would be undercover ripped, because he’s so athletic, etc. But he’s really… not. I mean, he’s fine. But my expectations were different! Also, can you see how the Middleton sisters have a type? I’ve never seen that before now, but wow, TMW James and Prince William do seem to have a similar look/vibe/energy.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Pippa looks amazing post baby. That’s all I’ve got.
Damn Pippa looks incredible, my never-had-a-baby body wishes it looked as good.
Pippa really does a lot of sport.
ENVY.
I honestly think Pippa is exactly the catch Janes wanted. Vacationing with in-laws isn’t the end of the world, and for all said Carole and Michael do seem like nice people. Also I really doubt Carole is anywhere near as involved with Pippa’s little family as she is with Kate’s.
Seriously I would loooove to have Pippa’s lifestyle…all of the wealth and privilege, none (or not as much) of the scrutiny.
Pippa looks great post baby and it’s thanks to the gene pool. Kate has a trim body too but not as long and athletic as her sister’s. I have to fight for the shape I have and it’s no where near that. NO WHERE NEAR THAT.
TMW!James does look better like this, IMO. Swim trunks and wet hair suit him. Not being snarky. Also, I love Pippa’s bathing suit.
Yeah, Pippa does look great. We know she kept fit throughout her pregnancy so I’m not surprised she looks this good now.
Their type is £££££! I agree James and bill look alike and I think James middle name is William too!!!
They went to st barts last year too. I figured as the Middleton business is struggling they’re DESPERATE to mingle with RICH people who go there this time of the year(I last read Leonardo DiCaprio is there with his 22yrs old gf! As was jeff Bezos!)
I want Pippa’s life.
Yes, Pippa looks amazing especially so soon after having a baby. But these shots only reinforce my opinion that the hype around Pippa’s backside was pointless. While nice enough, it’s not her best feature and definitely not worth the many articles and comments it spanned.
she does look great and IMO it’s good genes and doing lots of sports. I saw some pics of Carole in a bikini and their legs look almost the same.
I think James Middleton is hot and I sooo would. What I did not know was that I am messy and thirsty. Ya learn something new every day 😜
The pics of her frolicking in the ocean compared to the pics of Kate tensely doing the Christmas walk. Wow. I can definitely tell you where I’d rather be!
I’m sure Kate thinks the same.
Pippa looks good.
I think poor Pippa is very plain looking and the telephoto lens doesn’t do her any favours. These pics are an invasion of privacy.
Just goes to show that looks aren’t everything, right? I mean, she’s got it all – the family, the money, the privilege, the privacy. She’s got it so much better than her sister. Pippa is a perfect example of what being lucky means.
Does anyone think that James Matthews is richer than Will?
Well, at least the the Middletons are not the Markles. That’s definitely something more than Harry bargained for.
So defensive. Lol.
But yes, Kate was lucky to not have an abusive father and siblings. And I’m impressed by what a source of strength and support Harry has been for Meghan.
It sucks but it is true, we can’t control who is our blood family. Meghan made what she could of it, in any case.