Zoe Kravitz, Sophie Turner & Katharine McPhee all got married this weekend

World Premiere of 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald' - Arrivals

It was a big weekend for Americans getting married in Europe for some reason. Katherine McPhee married David Foster in London on Friday, then Zoe Kravitz married Karl Glusman in Paris on Saturday, and also on Saturday in France, Sophie Turner married Joe Jonas. I guess “the last weekend in June” is when all celebrities decide to have their weddings. In Zoe and Sophie’s cases, they had already done the legal-marriage thing in the US before marrying their dudes in France. I’m still waiting to see if any or all of these couples post wedding photos to their Instagram – I especially hope we get to see Zoe’s dress. Speaking of, apparently Lenny Kravitz did all of the hosting duties for his little girl:

Zoë Kravitz is tying the knot! Guests were spotted arriving Saturday to her father Lenny Kravitz’s home in Paris for the 30-year-old actress’s wedding to actor Karl Glusman. Guests, many of whom attended the couple’s rehearsal dinner, included Kravitz’s dad and mom actress Lisa Bonet, as well as Bonet’s husband, Aquaman actor Jason Momoa. Kravitz’s Big Little Lies costars Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Reese Witherspoon were also in attendance as well as director Sam Taylor-Johnson and her actor husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

An extraordinary three-story, eight-bedroom, 18th-century mansion in one of the city’s most exclusive neighborhoods, Lenny’s home features an immense side and back garden and was once owned by a government minister. The musician has owned his Paris home for 13 years. The home — which maintains a ‘shoes off’ policy — speaks luxury: mixing traditional 18th-century architectural features (a broad central marble stairwell curves from the entry; huge French doors opening out onto the garden) with contemporary function. Guests will see art from Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat along with guitars, museum pieces and selections from the singer’s own design firm.

And the cellar Kravitz converted into a to a speakeasy is stocked with bottles of Dom-Perignon.

On Friday, the couple had a rehearsal dinner that was “a tremendously joyous party,” according to Restaurant Lapérouse co-owner Grégory Lentz, who told PEOPLE exclusively that the festivities kicked into a higher gear after dinner.

[From People]

Can you even imagine having a father that cool? Imagine having access to your dad’s beautiful, historic Paris mansion and having him host your wedding there. Incredible. Anyway congrats to all of the brides and grooms. I won’t be rude and take bets on which bride will be the first to file for divorce… because it’s pretty obvious it’s McPhee, no?

Father of the bride and wedding-host/planner extraordinaire.

Photos courtesy of Instagram, WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

6 Responses to “Zoe Kravitz, Sophie Turner & Katharine McPhee all got married this weekend”

  1. FHMom says:
    June 30, 2019 at 8:08 am

    I think Joe and Sophie will last. Call me idealistic. David Foster is an insufferable a**hole. Their marriage will be in the crapper soon. I hope Katherine gets some of his cash. She will have earned it. I have no idea about Zoe’s marriage, but she inherits lots of good will from her cool parents, so I wish her and her new husband all the best. If they part, it will be on good terms.

    Reply
  2. Jane says:
    June 30, 2019 at 8:20 am

    I would have loved to have been at Zoe’s wedding and reception. Lenny Kravitz’s home sounds incredible! My best wishes to the newlyweds.

    As for David Foster…someone correct me if I’m wrong, but isn’t this his 5th or 6th marriage? I seriously doubt this one will last. He is so arrogant I do not believe he really cares about anyone other than himself. I give this marriage 3 years, tops…and that is pushing it.

    Reply
    • Granger says:
      June 30, 2019 at 8:28 am

      This is his sixth marriage. He’s 69 years old and she’s 35. I think he’s older than Katherine’s mom. She is much younger than most of his children.

      What I wonder is, does Katherine want to have kids, and does David honestly want to have them with her? Does he want to change diapers at 70???

      Yeah, three years is optimistic, in my opinion. I hate saying that about someone’s marriage but given his track record and their age difference, this is destined for failure.

      Reply
  3. Megan says:
    June 30, 2019 at 8:21 am

    Lenny is so damn hot.

    Reply
  4. Martha says:
    June 30, 2019 at 8:24 am

    There were so many celebrities at the Zoe wedding.
    I’m surpised that there weren’t GOT cast at Sophie wedding (beside Maise). Probably they didn’t like the circus of the Jonas weddings LOL

    Reply
  5. Nev says:
    June 30, 2019 at 8:29 am

    Lenny. So happening.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment