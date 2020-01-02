Pope Francis threw hands when a woman grabbed him & pulled him

I’m not a Catholic and I don’t really give a crap about popes or organized religion in general. I think Catholicism deserves to take a backseat, in general, because of centuries of pedophilia and cover-ups for pedophile priests. All that being said, I kind of like Pope Francis. He seems to be a genuinely kind old man who loves pizza and faithful, humble service. But never forget that before Franny got the pope gig, he used to be a bouncer for a Buenos Aires nightclub. Pope Francis will THROW HANDS if you try to f–k with him. As Jesus said, if a bitch wants to f–k with me, she’s going to get smacked. Amen. This happened on New Year’s Eve in St. Peter’s square.
Not just one smack, several smacks in succession. I mean, I’m not mad about it? People behave inappropriately and grabby with public figures all the time and it’s gross. Keep your hands to yourself. Just because someone’s a public figure or a celebrity, don’t act like you can grab them or squeeze their hand or whatever. As you can see from the video, it looked like the woman really did PULL him and he was off-balance. That’s a huge security risk too, especially for a world leader (which is what Pope Francis is).
Anyway, on New Year’s Day, Pope Francis apologized for what happened the day before, saying: “I apologize for the poor example yesterday.” He also made a speech about violence against women, saying in part:
“Women are sources of life. Yet they are continually insulted, beaten, raped, forced to prostitute themselves and to suppress the life they bear in the womb,” the Pontiff told worshipers gathered at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican on Wednesday. “Every form of violence inflicted upon a woman is a blasphemy against God, who was born of a woman.”
During his New Year address on Wednesday, the Pontiff also spoke about gender equality, telling the congregation that women “should be fully included in decision-making processes… Every step forward for women, is a step forward for humanity as a whole.”
I’m… sort of okay with this? This wasn’t a man attacking a woman out of nowhere – Francis was defending himself against a woman who grabbed him and could have been a security risk. In retrospect, perhaps he overreacted by smacking her hand (repeatedly), but on the other hand, he’s human and he had a human reaction, although I know “infallibility” is supposed be a big f–king part of the papacy. And so he was human, had a human reaction, apologized for it and then stood up for women. If “standing up for women” is basically “women are the carriers of babies, that’s the only reason they should be respected.”
ah so Pope Francis does understand bodily autonomy and consent then! Too bad he can’t apply this knowledge to the bodies of children and women that his clergy have repeatedly violated.
Pope Francis specifically has rescinded a lot of the Vatican rules set in place that protected pedophiles and he believes in turning them in, not quietly reassigning them. He’s also publicly said that you don’t necessarily have to be catholic to go to heaven (and included atheists in his statement) as long as you’re a good person.
So yeah, critique Catholicism all day but don’t dump on the ONE pope in the history of the religion that is actually trying to make a positive change.
Yup- this! Has he done enough? No, but he has taken concrete steps, unlike the popes before him.
Also, in this scenario, I am on his sides. World leaders are not property. That woman was probably excited but that does not justify that behaviour.
Could not agree more!!
He only did that after he was found to have been actively supporting pedophile priests and ranting about how it was all lies coming from people trying to take down the church. He was forced into the reforms. They aren’t in line with his personal beliefs. My mother is catholic and the head priest at her church was forced to retire because he openly said that he believed the victims and the pope was wrong. He’s a garbage human with a good PR team.
I agree with you, Ainsley7. He’s made terrible statements about homosexuality, still declares abortion to be horrific, and would cover up the scandal if he could.
I get the church is not going to be liberal, ever. But pretending like he’s an awesome person is so, so silly.
And the Pope is not a world leader, per se.
I may get dragged for this but whatever – I feel like the Pope is the one person who probably shouldn’t slap a pilgrim’s hands with the pouty face of an 8 year old. It’s the least he can do.
Maria, he has been positive about homosexuality, saying that it’s not a sin and that parents should not banish a gay child.
The disgraceful behavior of the priests who have been molesters is aberrant and is not typical of the religion just like terrorism is not typical of Islam.
I would not consider his comments to be positive. What he said was, homosexual “tendencies” are not a sin any more than a tendency to anger, and that acting on it is the sin – actually, he stresses for the parents to go to a “professional” to sort it out. His comments about gay priests are harmful and ignorant as well.
It is not typical of the religion but it is quite typical of the Church to protect sex abusers and abet them.
@Ainsley @Maria
I really don’t think y’all have been following this pope. He’s been shockingly liberal, not just for a pope but for a catholic. And yes, he has a long way to go for a “regular” woke person but considering he is the head of an incredibly conservative religious group, he’s gone well beyond anyone’s expectations.
Note: I am not catholic (raised Catholic, currently agnostic leaning towards atheist). I still find this particular singular pope to be beyond surprising in a lovely way.
I think in his position I would be thinking about the guy who used to do my job and was shot, surprised his security did not react quicker to this, they were lucky it was only a grab and tussle.
Also maybe don’t grab 83 year old people and risk them falling and breaking a hip.
Why didn’t his bodyguard intervene? Isn’t that their job? But I don’t have a problem with this. He was defending himself.
Legacy of Catholicism and papal misconduct aside, I don’t have a problem with this incident at all — I don’t even feel like he “needed” to apologize although I appreciate that he did.
Yeah, you know, it was a knee jerk reaction, I can’t say I blame him for this. I do respect this man, he has spoken out about a lot of things that other popes have shoved under the rug.
How was he supposed to react? When someone is pulling you and grabbing you against your will and your security is standing around doing nothing, you have to defend yourself!
I kept seeing the headlines about this and thought it sounded pretty bad, and then I saw the videos of it and my reaction was, “yeah she was really grabbing at him.” His reaction maybe wasn’t the best but I don’t really blame him.
You don’t pull on any 80-year old person’s arm. They’re fragile.
I don’t like being touched, I can’t imagine how celebrities and public figures deal with this.
This was kind of hilarious. But yeah, totally within his rights.
I do respect him for the changes he is making regarding the church’s response to sexual abuse. It’s always going to be a slow process to change an institution thousands of years old and involving millions of people around the world.
None of these are excuses for the way the church has dealt with clergy sexual abuse allegations, which has been atrocious, moronic, and criminal. But it’s a start.
She grabbed and pulled on him, he was being restrained to only slap her hand imo.
Let’s be honest, he reacted how any of us would have if a stranger grabbed our arm and wouldn’t let go. And he probably acted much better than most would have in that situation
I think her pulling caused him great pain. His facial response is a grimace (pain response) then anger/irritation. I don’t blame him for responding as he did.
Yeah she had that one coming. My knee jerk reaction would’ve spanked her.
This is exactly what I was thinking. At his age it would be common for him to have arthritis in various joints. I have it in my hands and shoulders and immediately thought how painful that grab and jerk looked.
I’m Catholic so I watched the video and yeah, that woman was completely in the wrong for doing what she did. She grabbed him as he was turning away to greet people on the other side of the barriers and jerked him toward her. So imagine being grabbed just as you are turning away to walk in the other direction. Your fight/flight instinct kicks in and she basically assaulted him. So yeah, he was pissed and wanted to get away from her and hit her hand repeatedly because she would not let go. I don’t think he overreacted at all. Plus like everyone said, he’s about 80ish, you don’t go jerking around senior citizens when they have their back turned. I don’t think he even needed to apologize honestly, that woman was such an ahole.
Also has anyone watched the movie on Netflix The Two Popes? Most of it is a dramatization of the relationship between Benedict XVI and Francis but I thought it was really good. Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce were amazing in it. I learned that Francis loves dancing the Argentine tango which he did frequently when he was younger and also how his reputation took a hit for his role during Argentina’s Dirty War, which I was completely unaware of before I watched the movie.
I thoroughly enjoyed that film. The back story of his younger days in Argentina is fascinating, the sets and scenery gorgeous, the acting stellar, the political maneuvering intriguing, and the ending warm and humorous.
Fight, flight or freeze. I’m a freezer and the Pope is a fighter. No one has a right to grab anyone like that and if they do can expect consequences.
I don’t blame him. The woman wasn’t letting go and she was hurting him. He had to apologize because he’s the Pope, but that woman should also be issuing one as well. She was overzealous in her adoration.
Why the f*** is this old fart a world leader?
Why do people buy into this crap?
And why is the pope always a man and never a woman?
Ugh, I hope this new decade is a time where people wake up from these religious fantasies..