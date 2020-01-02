The Sussexes revealed a new photo of Archie looking super-cute in Canada

LOOK AT THIS LITTLE FACE. I’ve been saying for months that Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was just a carbon-copy of Prince Harry, only with Meghan’s eyes. But now I see so much of Meghan in Archie. Archie has her eyes, nose and mouth. He’s really starting to look so much like his mom (thank God). I bet he’s still a little ginger boy though! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted this new photo – taken in Canada, during their six weeks off – as part of an Instagram compilation of their 2019. I actually spied a few images which were new to me, but they were all about the work they did throughout the year. You can see the Instagram below, at the end of the post.

As for the Canada trip, Us Weekly had a few more details:

December was colder than usual this year — at least for the royals. While Prince William and Duchess Kate celebrated with Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of their family in England, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan made an unprecedented trip to Canada with their son, Archie, and the retired actress’ mother, Doria Ragland. “They’re using their time off to reset and spend quality time as a family,” a source says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “After a turbulent year, it’s just what the doctor ordered.” A second source reveals that the Duke, 35, and Duchess of Sussex, 38, and their 7-month-old flew to Toronto to see friends including Meghan’s bestie Jessica Mulroney. They later met up with Ragland, 63, in Vancouver.

[From Us Weekly]

So first they went to Toronto, which is what I thought anyway, but I thought Doria Ragland was there too, and they maybe spent Thanksgiving with her, as well as Christmas. Hm. Not that I would have expected Us Weekly to have all of the info anyway. As for the “reset” – I mean, I hope the British tabloids learn to chill the f–k out about the Sussexes in 2020, but who even knows. The British people and the British press have behaved so abohorently and so short-sightedly, they’ll probably double-down on all of their most deranged and racist criticisms this year.