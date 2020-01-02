The Sussexes revealed a new photo of Archie looking super-cute in Canada

LOOK AT THIS LITTLE FACE. I’ve been saying for months that Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was just a carbon-copy of Prince Harry, only with Meghan’s eyes. But now I see so much of Meghan in Archie. Archie has her eyes, nose and mouth. He’s really starting to look so much like his mom (thank God). I bet he’s still a little ginger boy though! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted this new photo – taken in Canada, during their six weeks off – as part of an Instagram compilation of their 2019. I actually spied a few images which were new to me, but they were all about the work they did throughout the year. You can see the Instagram below, at the end of the post.

As for the Canada trip, Us Weekly had a few more details:

December was colder than usual this year — at least for the royals. While Prince William and Duchess Kate celebrated with Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of their family in England, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan made an unprecedented trip to Canada with their son, Archie, and the retired actress’ mother, Doria Ragland.

“They’re using their time off to reset and spend quality time as a family,” a source says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “After a turbulent year, it’s just what the doctor ordered.”

A second source reveals that the Duke, 35, and Duchess of Sussex, 38, and their 7-month-old flew to Toronto to see friends including Meghan’s bestie Jessica Mulroney. They later met up with Ragland, 63, in Vancouver.

[From Us Weekly]

So first they went to Toronto, which is what I thought anyway, but I thought Doria Ragland was there too, and they maybe spent Thanksgiving with her, as well as Christmas. Hm. Not that I would have expected Us Weekly to have all of the info anyway. As for the “reset” – I mean, I hope the British tabloids learn to chill the f–k out about the Sussexes in 2020, but who even knows. The British people and the British press have behaved so abohorently and so short-sightedly, they’ll probably double-down on all of their most deranged and racist criticisms this year.

Photo courtesy of the SussexRoyal IG.

50 Responses to “The Sussexes revealed a new photo of Archie looking super-cute in Canada”

  1. truth fairy says:
    January 2, 2020 at 7:30 am

    Not fair too cute

  2. runcmc says:
    January 2, 2020 at 7:31 am

    Archie is such a cute little one!! I’m not gonna lie, I miss the Sussexes! I mean they were consistently written about during their break but I miss them putting out their own message and continuing their own good work.

  3. Arizona says:
    January 2, 2020 at 7:32 am

    kids extremely cute, and she really knows how to pick great photos of him and use them at the right time.

    • My3cents says:
      January 2, 2020 at 8:42 am

      I don’t really understand “use them at the right time”?

      • Aang says:
        January 2, 2020 at 9:03 am

        My guess at the meaning: the price / size of the rented house is forgotten. Bad press? Drop a pic of the kids. W & K do it. Why shouldn’t H & M?

      • Mego says:
        January 2, 2020 at 9:07 am

        Or perhaps the press has no idea where they stayed and lied about it? They lie more than they tell the truth so I take that with a grain of salt.

      • Sunshine says:
        January 2, 2020 at 9:17 am

        @AANG I’ve seen no photos or proof of anything. Even with regards to this story, do you really think any of their real “friends” would speak to US Weekly. Aren’t they the same ones who said the week before that they were wheeling and dealing with Hollywood hot shots?

    • BabsORIG says:
      January 2, 2020 at 9:18 am

      Man, that’s a shitty comment. Do you say the same about the Cambs kids too? You know, Kate chugging out kids pics because of ABCD? SMDH, it’s so shitty to drag a baby because you hate the parents. Geesh, can’t help the one drop rule I suppose, leave the kids out of this mess.

  4. Becks1 says:
    January 2, 2020 at 7:32 am

    that is a great picture – the way Harry is looking at him, Archie’s hat and boots (both of which were gifts from their South Pacific tour I think) and the gorgeous scenery in the background.

    I hope they had a nice break, it will be interesting to see how the tabloids respond to their return ( but I think we all know how its going to go.)

    • Peg says:
      January 2, 2020 at 7:54 am

      The Uggs from the Governor of Australia and the hat from New Zealand.
      The two ladies that own the company ‘Make Give Love’ said someone In NZ, that was organizing the tour asked for one of the beanies, and she didn’t think it would get to them, because of all the rules about Royals accepting gifts.
      Women get together in groups to knit, it serves a couple of purposes, it help combat their loneliest, helps with mental health, For every hat sold One is given to someone in NZ in need.
      Now, ‘Make Give Love’ stock is sold out and they’re working on back orders and getting more knitters.

  5. Becklu says:
    January 2, 2020 at 7:33 am

    He is an adorable baby! Look at that little outfit and face!! I think he looks more and more like Meghan. But Harry sure looks smitten it’s sweet.

  6. helonearth says:
    January 2, 2020 at 7:38 am

    The British people and British press? Er, no.

    A small number of British people and the tabloid press have been incredibly nasty but by no means all. Most people I know aren’t fussed about the Royals and no one I know has expressed any vile opinions on the couple.

    Archie is super cute!

    • Rogue says:
      January 2, 2020 at 8:26 am

      HelonEarth it’s not just the tabloid press- broadsheets like the Times, Telegraph and breakfast shows like GMB, Jeremy Vine, Loose Women, Lorraine. ITV news twisted their words for drama straight after their documentary was debuted on their own channel and even the BBC had that ‘parody’ show of Meghan as ‘trailer trash’ threatening to knife Kate and of course they darkened up the Meghan figure. It’s been widespread negativity.

      • Brit says:
        January 2, 2020 at 8:32 am

        Exactly, You can’t tell me that this isn’t motivated by greed because the Sussexes make so much money for broadcasters and writers. It’s been a wide media campaign to either pressure access or make her leave as revenge. I’ve never seen anger over the lack of access to a small family as if the lives of these reporters depend on it. It’s absolutely bonkers to me.

  7. Loretta says:
    January 2, 2020 at 7:39 am

    Archie is too cute, so adorable!

  8. Lucy says:
    January 2, 2020 at 7:40 am

    I cannot deal with how happy Harry looks.

  9. Belli says:
    January 2, 2020 at 7:41 am

    Such a cute baby! I do think those might be ginger eyebrows…

    And the look of adoration on Harry’s face is precious!

    And I love that the (adorable!) hat is the one they were given in NZ. The organisation, Make Give Live, make 1 extra hat to go to someone in need for every one sold and have been inundated with orders after this photo. And they’re all made my community volunteers! Such a good cause to champion.

  10. Chaine says:
    January 2, 2020 at 7:42 am

    I just want to meet him and play!

  11. mellie says:
    January 2, 2020 at 7:42 am

    Such a cute little nugget!

  12. Sparkly says:
    January 2, 2020 at 7:43 am

    He’s such a cutie, and you can tell Harry & Meghan are such a happy couple. I hope it stays that way despite the h-ll the tabloids & media put them through. It’s good to have a strong, loving family in the face of such opposition. I hope their time away was very healing.

  13. Toot says:
    January 2, 2020 at 7:43 am

    Archie is so dang cute and seems like a happy baby.

    The boots he’s wearing were gifted from one of the politicians the met Australian, and the beanie was from a mental health knitting group that also donated one to a person in need in New Zealand.

  14. Rogue says:
    January 2, 2020 at 7:47 am

    When I see a blatant falsehood (calling this an ‘unprecedented trip’ (ie being away from Sandringham) I can’t take the rest seriously. Zara and Peter were also not in Sandringham and were in Australia. Zara& her family were also away in 2017. The need to constantly other and dramatise everything the Sussexes do is tiring but it gets clicks so will continue.

    A very cute picture. Harry looks delighted and nice background. Apparently the booties Archie is wearing was their first baby gift from the Australian tour and the hat (now sold out) is from this social enterprise in New Zealand where communities come together to knit and crochet as way to help mental health.

    • Ready2Go says:
      January 2, 2020 at 7:52 am

      I think the difference with Zara and Peter is that they’re not working royals, and Christmas Day is a work event.

      Also, Meghan has no events in the CC for January and February.

      • Marie says:
        January 2, 2020 at 8:01 am

        Where was this posted that she has no events? Also, the press were flipping out because it could be the Queens last Christmas so the same outrage should have extended to her other grandchildren and great grandchildren.

      • Royalwatcher says:
        January 2, 2020 at 8:01 am

        But William and Kate have also spent several years away from Sandringham at Christmas and didn’t face the same false outrage. We’re you also here commenting about them missing a work event? I somehow doubt it.

        Also events are not preemptively put on the CC so it makes sense there’s nothing listed yet. However looking at last January I’m sure we’ll get some announcements soon of Sussex engagements. Since you’re so concerned, can you please list what Kate’s January and February engagements will be? No, right, because nothing has been announced for her yet either! Once again Meghan is being held to a different standard than Kate, the FFQC. 🙄

      • dynastysurf says:
        January 2, 2020 at 8:05 am

        The new thing for the younger royals, I’m assuming because of security concerns, is that they don’t announce engagements until a few days before or the day of. Nothing is put in the CC until a day or two after it happens, so of course she has nothing in there yet, it’s only the second day of the month.

      • Rogue says:
        January 2, 2020 at 8:15 am

        @Ready2Go Christmas Day walk isn’t an engagement. And working royals Kate and William also have missed Sandringham in 2012 and 2016.

        I’ve seen it reported that Meghan doesn’t have an engagement listed for January yet. The press (and trolls) are obviously anxious for her return but I haven’t seen new engagements announced for any royals yet (only checked twitter) so why signal Meghan out?

      • Sofia says:
        January 2, 2020 at 8:37 am

        The CC never updates in advance for any of the younger royals as far as I can tell, even when they’ve been announced

      • Belli says:
        January 2, 2020 at 8:48 am

        Will and Kate don’t have any listed for the whole of 2020 in the CC yet.

        While we’re at it, neither do Princess Anne, Prince Charles or the Queen or ANY members of the family!

        And that’s not surprising, because engagements are nearly always added after they happen.

        Why are you singling out Meghan, the “insignificant” wife of the 6th in line to the throne?

  15. MrsBump says:
    January 2, 2020 at 7:47 am

    Sigh.. what a cutie pie. I’m glad Meghan’s genes are winning the fight against the windsor ones.

    • (TheOG)@Jan90067 says:
      January 2, 2020 at 9:16 am

      Harry was as cute as a button growing up, and Wandering Willie was considered a heartthrob till his (very) early 20s. Even Anne and Andy were pretty good looking until then. THAT is when the Windsor Ugly Stick gets them square between the eyes and it’s game over. Harry still looks good (save the thinning hair…bald genes from both parents’ sides; Wills got it worse!). But there is no denying those genes.

      Harry must just be SO grateful he didn’t get the Windsor horse teeth!!

  16. Peg says:
    January 2, 2020 at 7:59 am

    When Archie is much older, we will really see who he looks like, at this stage one month he looks like Harry the next Meghan, the only thing that is not going to change are his eyes.

  17. Marie says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:04 am

    My oldest son looked so much like me when he was a baby and now looks like exactly like his Dad. I think Archie will be a mix of both his parents. He is so incredibly cute! And how Harry is looking at him is so heartwarming. I’m so happy for him.

  18. Peg says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:05 am

    It was funny that US magazine is claiming to know what Archie’s Xmas gifts are, and claiming he can sit up but not crawl, did they miss their holiday card, if Archie is not on all four he is doing the army crawl.

    • (TheOG)@Jan90067 says:
      January 2, 2020 at 9:19 am

      To be fair, Archie could be “schooching” and not “crawling”. My friend’s baby did that, and went straight to walking.

      Who knows. Only thing we know for sure is tabs fabricate 99% of their crap.

  19. Joanna says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:07 am

    I think he looks like Harry. Harry and Meghan just look so happy together, it’s lovely to see.

  20. Diana says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:14 am

    He is my favorite celebrity baby!!!! That face goes right through me!!!! 😍

  21. I'm tellin ya says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:15 am

    My new UGGS say: “made in china”.

  22. Brit says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:18 am

    Archie is so adorable and Harry looks so happy and in love with his little family. I doubt a US tabloid know anything about what Harry and Meghan got Archie and most of those gifts is common sense for any seven month old. Unfortunately, I don’t see the British media stopping because Harry and Meghan aren’t dropping those lawsuits and until the access entitlement ends, It’ll more than likely be the same. They’re trying to control those two and it’s not working. At this point, I think Harry and Meghan have been burned so badly by the media and I doubt anything will make them trust or give them access. Those RR’s and commentators all know this. It’s done. The critics are quiet and some have been complimenting them even, I wonder why that is? Trying to a new tactic?

  23. Melissa says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:28 am

    FFS with all this “It could be TQ’s last Christmas!” BS. They’ve been saying that for 10 years. I remember the handwringing over it when the Cambs went to Bucklebury for Christmas in 2012. They can’t all be expected to spend every moment with her because she’s old.

    • Brit says:
      January 2, 2020 at 8:35 am

      Them trying to erase Doria was what was ticking me off. The statement blatantly said that the Queen was fine with it and they still tried to manufacture outrage. That’s how you know it’s more about the media and their need for control and profit.

  24. Miriam says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:31 am

    I see the trolls aren’t wasting time to trash Meghan🙄

    @READY2GO
    “I think the difference with Zara and Peter is that they’re not working royals, and Christmas Day is a work event.
    Also, Meghan has no events in the CC for January and February.”

    Meghan NEVER has upcoming engagements listed in royal website/CC, but what about kate??? Why did you ONLY single out Meghan and Harry???🤔

    I LOVED seeing the look of joy on prince Harry’s face. Bless him. I hope they enjoyed their break and are back with more strength & positive energy.

  25. Brooks says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:32 am

    He is so darn cute and he’s a tall baby!!

  26. Lisa says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:35 am

    Such a cute photo. Archie seems like a really happy baby.

  27. Sofia says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:42 am

    He’s adorable!!! Wish I could cuddle him

    And I hope people shut up about not being able to see him now. Harry and Meghan have given quite a few pics now

    • Royalwatcher says:
      January 2, 2020 at 9:02 am

      In fact, they’ve shared many, many more photos than were shared of any of the Camb children by similar ages. Once again, double standards, different expectations, and different media treatment for the future crown couple and their children and the “insignificant” 6th/7th in line Sussexes.

  28. TheOriginalMia says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:48 am

    Archie is adorable and there’s nothing that makes me smile more than seeing Harry with his son. So happy for him and Meghan.

  29. S808 says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:55 am

    Archie is so adorable and Harry always looks so enamored with him. LOVING his baby style so far! That coat and beanie are so freakin cute!! I think he has mom’s face but his dad’s head and hair color.

  30. stormsmama says:
    January 2, 2020 at 9:08 am

    Just came to add that I love they chose Coldplay as a soundtrack. I love Coldplay :)

