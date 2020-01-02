“Julian Castro has dropped out of the presidential race” links
  • January 02, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Embed from Getty Images

Julian Castro dropped out of the presidential race, which means the primary is almost all-white (where is Cory Booker?). I can’t believe this is happening in 2020. [Pajiba]
Wilmer Valderrama is engaged to Amanda Pacheco. [Just Jared]
Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith were babymooning. [LaineyGossip]
Kim Kardashian is tacky, but not that tacky. [Dlisted]
The best fashion moments of 2019. [Go Fug Yourself]
Marilyn Monroe’s 1955 New Year’s resolutions were hardcore. [Jezebel]
Rapper YG apologized for his previous homophobia. [Towleroad]
Ricki Lake shaved her head. [Seriously OMG]
A day in the life of Nick Jonas. [OMG Blog]
Trailer for A Quiet Place Part II. [The Blemish]

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

15 Responses to ““Julian Castro has dropped out of the presidential race” links”

  1. The Recluse says:
    January 2, 2020 at 12:17 pm

    Damn. First Kamala Harris and now Castro.
    I hate how money is determining our selection process before we even get to hold a primary. And I suspect that the DNC’s requirements this time around is also a factor. It makes me angry.
    I like Warren but she has been ‘cancelled ‘ by various groups for reasons I get, but that leaves us with Biden and Sanders as well. Geezers.
    And I was really hoping for a younger candidate this time around, like Obama was younger.
    We need to reform this whole process.

    Reply
    • Oui oki says:
      January 2, 2020 at 12:54 pm

      Also Buttigieg is still in there, seems to get more headlines than Bernie

      Reply
      • Flamingo says:
        January 2, 2020 at 1:35 pm

        I like Buttigeig. I actually knew him years ago. He is incredibly bright, but also a bit dull. It is a shame that we pick our candidates based on having an exciting backstory, but I don’t see him going anywhere with the Mayo Pete nickname. That and he has a huge issue with African American voters. I could see Biden or Sanders selecting him or Castro as their young VP.

      • Dani says:
        January 2, 2020 at 1:44 pm

        Mayo Pete will not be the saving grace. He doesn’t have ‘it’ and he will never get the vote from minorities.

  2. Modiglia says:
    January 2, 2020 at 12:21 pm

    The DNC isn’t kicking people out. They’re polling low because there isn’t enthusiasm.

    From any race/age/education level group.

    Reply
    • Mac says:
      January 2, 2020 at 1:06 pm

      It takes money to build enthusiasm. Refusing to hold fundraisers with big dollar donors and declining corporate PAC money appears to only be sustainable for white candidates.

      Reply
  3. Tash says:
    January 2, 2020 at 12:21 pm

    I’ll probably get slammed for saying this but Ricki Lake felt suicidal over hair loss? 🙄 A woman in her position who has access and can afford the best of everything? I wish I have her life if that drove her almost over the edge. I know, I know…I’m being judgy.

    Reply
  4. Aang says:
    January 2, 2020 at 12:27 pm

    I want Medicare for all. Full stop. No more profit in healthcare. If it’s not part of your platform you won’t get my vote. If that means I have to choose between “geezers” Warren or Sanders I will do so. Obama was young sure but was so conscious of his legacy that I feel like he didn’t fight hard enough. 2016 was not a time to “go high”. It was a time to fight back and I feel like he, and the rest of the democratic leadership, let us down. He also dropped drones on children and at least one American citizen that did have due process before he was executed. So youth doesn’t equal progressive or bold.

    Reply
    • Ann says:
      January 2, 2020 at 1:26 pm

      Yes to everything you said. If I were a single issue voter Medicare for all would he my issue and because of that Warren and Bernie are my candidates. I like Castro a lot. I also like Beto and Kamala. Just because they are out of the presidential race doesn’t mean they can’t continue to represent their states and by extension all Americans. Beto said he wouldn’t run for Senate again and he totally should. This isn’t the end of the road for all of the dropouts, save for Tulsi who will land herself a cushy role in fox when she gives up her crusade against democracy.

      Reply
  5. Normades says:
    January 2, 2020 at 12:30 pm

    Anybody know how old Wilmer’s fiancé is (side eye)?

    Reply
  6. Amanda says:
    January 2, 2020 at 12:55 pm

    I think my crush on Cillian Murphy has started up again from that trailer.

    Reply
  7. lucy2 says:
    January 2, 2020 at 12:58 pm

    Julian Castro seems like a very smart, decent guy. I hope he runs again in the future.
    I’m for Warren, but resigning myself to the idea that it’s going to be Biden or Bernie. Sigh. I’ll vote for them, but I hope they look at it as a one term thing to beat Trump, and then step aside for the next generation.

    Reply
  8. Lily says:
    January 2, 2020 at 1:12 pm

    A lot of people are worried about Demi’s mental health after Wilmer getting engaged

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment