“Julian Castro has dropped out of the presidential race” links

Julian Castro dropped out of the presidential race, which means the primary is almost all-white (where is Cory Booker?). I can’t believe this is happening in 2020. [Pajiba]
Wilmer Valderrama is engaged to Amanda Pacheco. [Just Jared]
Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith were babymooning. [LaineyGossip]
Kim Kardashian is tacky, but not that tacky. [Dlisted]
The best fashion moments of 2019. [Go Fug Yourself]
Marilyn Monroe’s 1955 New Year’s resolutions were hardcore. [Jezebel]
Rapper YG apologized for his previous homophobia. [Towleroad]
Ricki Lake shaved her head. [Seriously OMG]
A day in the life of Nick Jonas. [OMG Blog]
Trailer for A Quiet Place Part II. [The Blemish]
Damn. First Kamala Harris and now Castro.
I hate how money is determining our selection process before we even get to hold a primary. And I suspect that the DNC’s requirements this time around is also a factor. It makes me angry.
I like Warren but she has been ‘cancelled ‘ by various groups for reasons I get, but that leaves us with Biden and Sanders as well. Geezers.
And I was really hoping for a younger candidate this time around, like Obama was younger.
We need to reform this whole process.
Also Buttigieg is still in there, seems to get more headlines than Bernie
I like Buttigeig. I actually knew him years ago. He is incredibly bright, but also a bit dull. It is a shame that we pick our candidates based on having an exciting backstory, but I don’t see him going anywhere with the Mayo Pete nickname. That and he has a huge issue with African American voters. I could see Biden or Sanders selecting him or Castro as their young VP.
Mayo Pete will not be the saving grace. He doesn’t have ‘it’ and he will never get the vote from minorities.
The DNC isn’t kicking people out. They’re polling low because there isn’t enthusiasm.
From any race/age/education level group.
It takes money to build enthusiasm. Refusing to hold fundraisers with big dollar donors and declining corporate PAC money appears to only be sustainable for white candidates.
I’ll probably get slammed for saying this but Ricki Lake felt suicidal over hair loss? 🙄 A woman in her position who has access and can afford the best of everything? I wish I have her life if that drove her almost over the edge. I know, I know…I’m being judgy.
I feel the same. She made this big announcement as if she was going through something actually important.
I want Medicare for all. Full stop. No more profit in healthcare. If it’s not part of your platform you won’t get my vote. If that means I have to choose between “geezers” Warren or Sanders I will do so. Obama was young sure but was so conscious of his legacy that I feel like he didn’t fight hard enough. 2016 was not a time to “go high”. It was a time to fight back and I feel like he, and the rest of the democratic leadership, let us down. He also dropped drones on children and at least one American citizen that did have due process before he was executed. So youth doesn’t equal progressive or bold.
Yes to everything you said. If I were a single issue voter Medicare for all would he my issue and because of that Warren and Bernie are my candidates. I like Castro a lot. I also like Beto and Kamala. Just because they are out of the presidential race doesn’t mean they can’t continue to represent their states and by extension all Americans. Beto said he wouldn’t run for Senate again and he totally should. This isn’t the end of the road for all of the dropouts, save for Tulsi who will land herself a cushy role in fox when she gives up her crusade against democracy.
Anybody know how old Wilmer’s fiancé is (side eye)?
28
I think my crush on Cillian Murphy has started up again from that trailer.
Julian Castro seems like a very smart, decent guy. I hope he runs again in the future.
I’m for Warren, but resigning myself to the idea that it’s going to be Biden or Bernie. Sigh. I’ll vote for them, but I hope they look at it as a one term thing to beat Trump, and then step aside for the next generation.
A lot of people are worried about Demi’s mental health after Wilmer getting engaged