“Julian Castro has dropped out of the presidential race” links

Embed from Getty Images

Julian Castro dropped out of the presidential race, which means the primary is almost all-white (where is Cory Booker?). I can’t believe this is happening in 2020. [Pajiba]

Wilmer Valderrama is engaged to Amanda Pacheco. [Just Jared]

Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith were babymooning. [LaineyGossip]

Kim Kardashian is tacky, but not that tacky. [Dlisted]

The best fashion moments of 2019. [Go Fug Yourself]

Marilyn Monroe’s 1955 New Year’s resolutions were hardcore. [Jezebel]

Rapper YG apologized for his previous homophobia. [Towleroad]

Ricki Lake shaved her head. [Seriously OMG]

A day in the life of Nick Jonas. [OMG Blog]

Trailer for A Quiet Place Part II. [The Blemish]

Embed from Getty Images