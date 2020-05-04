Karl Glusman wore a ‘Friends’ t-shirt & sweatpants when he proposed to Zoe Kravitz

I’m not too familiar with Karl Glusman as anything besides “Zoe Kravitz’s husband.” I know I’ve seen him in movies, but he seems to have that slippery kind of look of a career character actor rather than a leading man. I am not saying that with disrespect! Character actors are awesome. But my point is that who knows anything about Karl Glusman the man? I came into Karl’s Mr. Porter interview kind of blind, and now that I know some stuff about him… I still have questions. Did you know that he’s some kind of Friends superfan? LOL. Why did Zoe marry him, oh my lord?? You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
He prefers clothes with holes: “In our household, holes in your T-shirts are cool.”
What he was wearing when he proposed to Zoë Kravitz: He proposed in sweatpants and a shabby Friends T-shirt, after all. “I was on the verge of having a panic attack so I needed to get into something much more loose and comfortable.”
He claims they both love Friends: “We love Friends. I tried to convince Zoë to get the furniture from the café or [Monica and Rachel’s] apartment; that picture frame around the peephole on the door. But she is strongly against any of that, like, ‘No, absolutely not!’”
He tried to improve his style for Zoe: “When we started dating, I did feel like I needed to get nicer clothes. It’s funny, over time you relax around each other more, and that’s when Zoë started commenting that she really liked how I was dressing. I was like, ‘This is how I’ve been dressing since middle school’. You know, sneakers, baggy pants and oversized T-shirts. I could have saved myself all that money.”
He’s had dry spells where he doesn’t work for a year: “Hobbies are good. I love building up and riding bicycles. The one I’ve been spending most of my time on – my baby – is a fixed-gear Cannondale Track 1992. Some people think it’s cool, others think it’s super nerdy, but it’s a beautiful, sought-after frame. I get a lot of compliments when I go into the bike shop, but my wife looks at it and she’s like, ‘Yeah, it’s a bicycle’. I put on real flattering spandex and go fast so none of my friends recognise me.”
His wedding in Paris: “It really is the city of love. Literally, in so many ways for me. The wedding day itself was really sweet. I was really nervous that I wouldn’t even have fun at my own wedding.”
The Friends obsession is so Millennial, and Generation Z is right there too. And I don’t get it at all – I’m not trying to hobby-shame and yes, people can enjoy whatever they want to enjoy. But the continued obsession with Friends among the youths is still so utterly strange to me. Friends was a huge deal 1994-2004. Karl is 32, which means he was 16 years old when the show ended, and he probably grew up watching it too. Why is he STILL watching it? Why is he still wearing Friends t-shirts (to propose to Zoe?!?!) and wanting Monica’s ‘90s interior design? My God. So, now I know more about Karl Glusman. Now I know that he’s probably not cool enough for Zoe.
I only saw him in one movie (that I know of), I think it’s called Love. The sex scenes were real and holy crap, it was beautiful but I didn’t expect it (wasn’t my choice to watch it)
PS : I’m 23 and I have never watched friends, none of my friends do… I don’t know, french people here who are watching it?
I’m French and 36 and yes I’m obsessed by Friends. It is still the best sitcom to me and I’ve seen all episodes many times. It reminds me my teenage years. Every now and then I will watch an episode and enjoy it with nostalgia for the 90’s
I’m French and 40 and never really watched it, it always seemed kind of corny and too mainstream for me. I do laugh when i see the occasional episode, but i could never got emotional involved with the characters. I was more of a Buffy the vampire slayer type of person xD but i have friends my age who loved it !
I didn’t watch it when it was coming out because I was relatively young for most of it’s run. I watched it on Netflix fully a few years ago. It was ‘fine’. Like I get that there just weren’t many options at the time. But there are just so many other shows that are better. It’s a basic bitch show – like if a tv show could wear ugg boots and drink pumpkin spice lattes it’d be this show. Some of it was REALLY funny, but most of it was just dumb.
But I feel the same way about How I Met Your Mother. Honestly, a lot of big sitcoms just kind of suck. They have to make the jokes accessible for too wide of a group of people for things to be super clever or witty. Happy Endings and Life in Pieces and Always Sunny are infinitely better shows than HIMYM or Friends.
Sometimes I’m relatively convinced that these shows aren’t even as popular as they’re made out to be. I have a hard time believing that with all the platforms to stream and watch shows on that highschool kids genuinely find Friends funny or superior to other shows they’re watching. I think there’s just a lot of people watching it to be ‘part of something’ or whatever because a lot of people around them are talking about it. And most people have seen at least a few episodes so they can jump in with who their favorite character is or whatever without spending a lot of time watching.
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is SO FUNNY! My boyfriend turned me onto it a few years ago and I’m obsessed. I never got into Friends. It has it’s moments, but I think shows from that era like Frasier still hold up.
I did enjoy Frasier from what I’d watched. I watched Seinfeld for the first time a few months ago and enjoyed that more than Friends for the most part.
My main problem with these huge 90′s shows is that they’re just SO boring. Nothing really happens, and the studio audience or laugh tracks are just SO bad. And even the edgier ones just couldn’t ever really be edgy.
I’m firmly in the millennial category and I don’t get the obsession with friends either. I wonder though if it has something to do with it constantly being on when we were growing up? The new episodes finished up when I was a preeteen but it just gets repeated over and over on certain TV channels. So, even though a lot of us missed it’s hayday, I suppose it’s kind of comfortingly familiar for a lot of people.