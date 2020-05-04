Karl Glusman wore a ‘Friends’ t-shirt & sweatpants when he proposed to Zoe Kravitz

I’m not too familiar with Karl Glusman as anything besides “Zoe Kravitz’s husband.” I know I’ve seen him in movies, but he seems to have that slippery kind of look of a career character actor rather than a leading man. I am not saying that with disrespect! Character actors are awesome. But my point is that who knows anything about Karl Glusman the man? I came into Karl’s Mr. Porter interview kind of blind, and now that I know some stuff about him… I still have questions. Did you know that he’s some kind of Friends superfan? LOL. Why did Zoe marry him, oh my lord?? You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

He prefers clothes with holes: “In our household, holes in your T-shirts are cool.” What he was wearing when he proposed to Zoë Kravitz: He proposed in sweatpants and a shabby Friends T-shirt, after all. “I was on the verge of having a panic attack so I needed to get into something much more loose and comfortable.” He claims they both love Friends: “We love Friends. I tried to convince Zoë to get the furniture from the café or [Monica and Rachel’s] apartment; that picture frame around the peephole on the door. But she is strongly against any of that, like, ‘No, absolutely not!’” He tried to improve his style for Zoe: “When we started dating, I did feel like I needed to get nicer clothes. It’s funny, over time you relax around each other more, and that’s when Zoë started commenting that she really liked how I was dressing. I was like, ‘This is how I’ve been dressing since middle school’. You know, sneakers, baggy pants and oversized T-shirts. I could have saved myself all that money.” He’s had dry spells where he doesn’t work for a year: “Hobbies are good. I love building up and riding bicycles. The one I’ve been spending most of my time on – my baby – is a fixed-gear Cannondale Track 1992. Some people think it’s cool, others think it’s super nerdy, but it’s a beautiful, sought-after frame. I get a lot of compliments when I go into the bike shop, but my wife looks at it and she’s like, ‘Yeah, it’s a bicycle’. I put on real flattering spandex and go fast so none of my friends recognise me.” His wedding in Paris: “It really is the city of love. Literally, in so many ways for me. The wedding day itself was really sweet. I was really nervous that I wouldn’t even have fun at my own wedding.”

[From Mr. Porter]

The Friends obsession is so Millennial, and Generation Z is right there too. And I don’t get it at all – I’m not trying to hobby-shame and yes, people can enjoy whatever they want to enjoy. But the continued obsession with Friends among the youths is still so utterly strange to me. Friends was a huge deal 1994-2004. Karl is 32, which means he was 16 years old when the show ended, and he probably grew up watching it too. Why is he STILL watching it? Why is he still wearing Friends t-shirts (to propose to Zoe?!?!) and wanting Monica’s ‘90s interior design? My God. So, now I know more about Karl Glusman. Now I know that he’s probably not cool enough for Zoe.