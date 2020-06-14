Donald Trump still needs two baby-sized hands to drink from a glass of water

Donald Trump spoke at West Point’s graduation on Saturday. His appearance at the graduation ceremony was entirely gratuitous – West Point students/cadets had been sent home in March, which is when all schools, colleges and universities closed. The cadets had to return to West Point two weeks ago and stay in quarantine in their dorm rooms ahead of Trump’s speech. He’s that much of an idiot narcissist. When he was speaking yesterday, this happened:

Trump still hasn't totally figured out how to drink water pic.twitter.com/IO8CDXmD9i — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2020

Yet another moment where Donald Trump seems physically incapable of sipping from a glass of water with one hand. He’s done this several times, but this is the first time – ?? – where we can see the shakiness of his right hand, how he seemingly cannot lift it or angle it a certain way. People are obviously saying that Trump had a stroke at some point, which would make sense. Not to be a contrarian – and I honestly DGAF – but there are other possibilities too. He could have old bunker-baby/chickensh-t draft dodger injuries involving his shoulder, arm, hand or wrist. Perhaps he pinched a nerve downing his tenth cheeseburger on Friday. We just don’t know.

Meanwhile, there were some other pieces of news. Trump had scheduled his first big Nazi rally in three months for Juneteenth in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and it was becoming a huge deal. Anti-Nazi rallies were being planned in concert with the Juneteeth MAGA sh-t. But then Trump changed the date – it will be held on June 20th, one day later. I imagine there will still be counter-demonstrations on Saturday.

We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th – a big deal. Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday. Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2020

In addition to that announcement, he and his administration announced that they will be rolling back ACA/Obamacare protections for transgender people, and they would make the official government policy that sex is defined by biology. It means that insurance companies can deny coverage and services to transgender people. He did this during Pride Month, on the fourth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre. I’m sure this decision made at least one person happy.

Update: Here are the videos of Trump slurring his words yesterday and then walking *very carefully* down a ramp.

Trump descended a ramp extremely carefully at the end of his West Point speech today pic.twitter.com/uMG3KyB1V1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2020