Donald Trump still needs two baby-sized hands to drink from a glass of water

Donald Trump spoke at West Point’s graduation on Saturday. His appearance at the graduation ceremony was entirely gratuitous – West Point students/cadets had been sent home in March, which is when all schools, colleges and universities closed. The cadets had to return to West Point two weeks ago and stay in quarantine in their dorm rooms ahead of Trump’s speech. He’s that much of an idiot narcissist. When he was speaking yesterday, this happened:
Yet another moment where Donald Trump seems physically incapable of sipping from a glass of water with one hand. He’s done this several times, but this is the first time – ?? – where we can see the shakiness of his right hand, how he seemingly cannot lift it or angle it a certain way. People are obviously saying that Trump had a stroke at some point, which would make sense. Not to be a contrarian – and I honestly DGAF – but there are other possibilities too. He could have old bunker-baby/chickensh-t draft dodger injuries involving his shoulder, arm, hand or wrist. Perhaps he pinched a nerve downing his tenth cheeseburger on Friday. We just don’t know.
Meanwhile, there were some other pieces of news. Trump had scheduled his first big Nazi rally in three months for Juneteenth in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and it was becoming a huge deal. Anti-Nazi rallies were being planned in concert with the Juneteeth MAGA sh-t. But then Trump changed the date – it will be held on June 20th, one day later. I imagine there will still be counter-demonstrations on Saturday.
In addition to that announcement, he and his administration announced that they will be rolling back ACA/Obamacare protections for transgender people, and they would make the official government policy that sex is defined by biology. It means that insurance companies can deny coverage and services to transgender people. He did this during Pride Month, on the fourth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre. I’m sure this decision made at least one person happy.
Update: Here are the videos of Trump slurring his words yesterday and then walking *very carefully* down a ramp.
Again, the rollback announcement during Pride on the Pulse anniversary has Stephen Miller’s poisonous little fingertips all over it – it has all the earmarks of his cruelty.
The Tulsa fiasco is not a shock – I would not be surprised if that was the intention all along, to dog whistle to all his KKK followers and then feign surprise about not knowing what is was. The intent – to try and incite people to protest so they can send their goons in to escalate it and the have the police start gassing and beating people – is still the same.
Oh wow, something is definitely not right and I don’t mean in the usual way for him. The water and the walking down the ramp one step at a time was really strange.
Aomeone on Twitter posted symptoms of neurosyphilis.. fits to a tee. Someone is definitely wrong. Interesting how press won’t talk about his medical issues after hitting HRC over the head with hers. Is part two of the physical completed?
The walking is due to his 3 inch lifts he has in his shoes. It’s why he tilts forward and can’t walk very far. He such a narcissist, as if appearing taller makes him better. He’s all about image.
Sadly, if an opponent of Trump exhibited these symptoms, Trump would go all in on mocking and belittling the person. Yet, no one says a word about how Trump is obviously impaired…both physically and mentally. Just for once, I wish some Democratic would be petty enough to mock Trump’s physical ailments instead of always taking the high road.
Some of his movements remind me of when my grandmother first developed Parkinson’s. Not a medical professional but just stating an observation.
And some of his movements remind me of my husband a couple of years into his Alzheimer’s.
Yeah he walks just like my dad did about three years into his Alzheimer’s. Also, the word grabbing and the inability to hold objects with one hand. There’s definitely something going on with his brain, whether Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s or something else.
Yeah, I don’t think Trump knows or cares where he is at any moment (my guess is he believes every group of people is a rally for him) but his advisors certainly knew the significance of going to Tulsa at this time, on this day. What, like Oklahoma needs a Trump rally? They were looking for a way to create outrage.
Of course this tweet is a classic of the style: no acknowledgement of the hurt inherent in the action, no responsibility for seemingly having no advisors smart enough to steer him away from this date in the first place, and a clear expectation of gratitude for changing it because his “African American friends” told him. There is a hundred percent chance he believes he is the one due an apology here.
Real talk: What if you guys vote him out in November and he refuses to give up the white house?
There is a really good article in the Atlantic that describes what will happen if he refuses to leave on Jan 21, 2021. Essentially, he stops being president at noon (or whatever time) and the military and the government here and abroad now serves Biden. He will be removed from the White House and potentially charged with trespassing. Biden and the military definitely have plans for this given that the probability it happens is not zero like with most other presidents. The article is really good if you can find it and it made me slightly less worried about that possibility. I think what is more concerning is his behavior from nov 2020 – Jan 2021. A lot of damage can and will be done then.
Thanks, Angie! I will seek that out. I worry that he has surrounded himself with supporters who will cling to him and not do the right thing, or that he will suppress voting so much that he might actually win.
This is why, for me, the purple states in play are vital. We need to demonstrate a national, state, and local rejection of the core values of racism, xenophobia, and bigotry that have come to define the GOP. Then forcibly removing bunker baby from his bunker will not be a question of “rigged” elections but national security and the will of the people.
I’m trying to remain optimistic but our nation is a mess, and Atlanta is on fire. The attempts to prevent voting in major metros are going to be insane-KLB will call Kemp on his bullshit, but I’m worried about my state.
He won’t refuse to leave. Drumpf is a bully and all bully’s are cowards. He threatens and backs down. What he will do is engage in a Twitter frenzy claiming voter fraud, GOP and Dems were sabotaging him, his base was intimidated, on and on.
The White House ushers will pack up all personal belongings and put them into moving vans precisely at noon while the Secret Service will take whatever steps necessary to remove him from the premises, using a level of force equivalent to whatever level of resistance comes from a 74 year old man who exhibits symptoms of stroke/Parkinson’s/dementia. They will not be gentle with Nagini and will treat her as an enemy combatant
I wonder what Caitlin Jenner thinks about the orange fu*kface rolling back ACA/Obamacare protection for transgender people. Does she still have her MAGA hat in her closet?
I have the impression Caitlin’s only interest is herself. The old “I got mine” attitude.
Drug abuse
Frontotemporal Dementia
Neurosyphilis
Parkinson’s
Stroke
All are possibilities. He’s been using uppers and downers on a daily basis since the 70s. He prefers unprotected sex. He’s an overweight senior citizen who abhors exercise and has a terrible diet. He’s currently in one of the most stressful jobs on the planet after living an existence that skirted all responsibility.
We will most likely only find out what’s wrong with him after he’s dead. It wouldn’t surprise me if 4 out of the 5 are at play at the same time.
Look what they did to Hillary when she had pneumonia and still went to a 9/11 ceremony and grew woozy. Look what they do to Biden about his stutter, openly mocking him, and then also, claiming he has dementia. I mean, his own kids do this on twitter.
I work very hard to remember it’s not about who they are (we know who they are) it’s about who I am. I am not going to mock any of this. Because frankly, physical limitations are not his problem. They really are not. But yeah, deep down, do I wonder about this supposed stroke, and wonder if there might be a second one? Yeah. And maybe wonder isn’t the right word either. If things go bad in November, it might be my only hope.
My best guess is Trump recently had a stroke & he also has early signs of dementia. Combine that with malignant narcissism & what you see is Trump’s health in decline. There’s a Twitter conspiracy stating this is worse case of elder abuse people have ever seen because of this. Trump should be under a doctor’s care, not President is basically the gist of it. Personally I don’t care. I want him out of office.
Everyone seems to forget that frantic hustle to get him to Walter Reed a couple of months ago. NOT for the required physical. We were never informed about that. My bet is a TIA. He’d been slurring and twitching at that point. It’d bet he’s had several more since. Not enough to take him out of the public eye for long, but the signs are there.
I am usually your classic knee jerk, soft hearted liberal, and if trump at any time in his life had exhibited just one shred of humanity, I wouldn’t mock him. But he hasn’t, so I do.
HE TWEETED ABOUT THE RAMP!!! Actually, he Tweet-blamed THE RAMP!
It’s all so unbelievable. And pathetic.
Check out twitter. Some talented wits have set the ramp walk to music. The strains of Rocky, Yakety Sax, Chariots of Fire, The End(Doors), Macho Man, and, my favorite, narration by David Attenborough(he wouldn’t want to meet that in the wild🤣). Very funny.
PS. Today is IQ45’s birthday. I have some very attractive pics of Obama queued up as gifts to him.
Do y’all remember when he disappeared for a couple of days, I think more towards the beginning of the year? I wonder if it was a stroke.
Anyhow, the hate I have for this evil man is not something I like about myself, but I honestly just wish he’d succumb fully to whatever constellation of afflictions/pill addictions he almost certainly has and disappear forever.
I watched part of his speech at West point live on CNN. He had to let every one know that his birthday was coming up. And then said it was the same day as the army formation anniversary or something. Then he grabs the podium and leans in and tilts his head up to the sky to ask if that was a “coincidence”. It was the most bizarre part of the whole poorly written speech. To whom was he posing the rhetorical question? God? Why the question to the sky? So weird. Just so weird. A convocation…but has to mention his own birthday.