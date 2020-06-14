Megan Fox abandoned Brian Austin Green when he was ‘seriously ill’ in 2014

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are over, yet again. They reportedly separated several months ago, and we only found out about recently. BAG seems fine – he’s already talked about how he’ll always love her, and he seems to truly wish her well. This is sort of stale tea, but Megan and BAG’s relationship and marriage was never really “on solid ground.” When they were just dating, they broke up several times, then they called off their engagement at least once, and once married, they split up yet again and Megan even filed for divorce. My point is that they were always off-and-on. According to Page Six’s sources though, Megan did leave BAG one time when… he was really sick.
Insiders are furious with Megan Fox after she split from Brian Austin Green for the second time. Sources say that in 2015, the “Transformers” actress dumped her “Beverly Hills, 90210” star husband around the time he was seriously ill with a stroke-like syndrome that left him bedridden and barely able to move — only to take him back and dump him all over again a few years later. Green became sick with a terrifying undiagnosed brain condition around December 2014, and he spent more than six months in bed.
“He could barely lift his head,” said an insider. Meanwhile, Fox left Los Angeles to go to New York to shoot “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows” in the spring of 2015. Sources say that when she returned to Hollywood, she seemed suddenly very keen to end their marriage, and she filed for divorce in August.”
But then they reconciled. We’re told that after the trauma of both the illness and the breakup, Green worked to rebuild their marriage. Then — according to Green, who discussed the news on his podcast, “With Brian Austin Green” — she broke up with him again earlier this year after nearly 10 years of marriage. But we’re told that insiders haven’t forgotten that Fox dumped Green at what he called in a podcast about his illness “the worst time in my life.”
Green said they split after Fox returned from shooting a movie abroad and told him she realized that she “liked [herself] better” while she was alone on the shoot.
I mean, I think Megan is an a–hole for abandoning her ill husband when it got inconvenient to her schedule. But I also think that Megan and BAG for on-and-off constantly, as I said, and that only one of their little breakups involved her abandoning her sick husband, so cut her some slack! No, LOL, I have no idea. BAG never forgets! Well… and? He and Meghan still had kids together after that!!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
So he was unable to work or care for their children for months and his awful wife decided to earn some money to support their family. What a horrible bitch.
Who knows what goes on in people’s marriages. I’m sure she had her reasons, I obviously don’t know whether they were good ones.
This is what I thought, also. I mean, where do they get their money from? I don’t think either of them is in a position of passing up a good paying job.
Think BAG is still in massive debt from his last marriage and backed child support. They need the money and he strikes me as having a victim mentality from previous interviews.
I thought they had all sons? I know shes been vocal about them wearing whatever they want but im pretty sure they are all boys
oops …meant to reply to a different comment
Nobody ever married a child bride for their maturity and longevity.
Good lord. How much work has she had to her face.? Yikes!
How is it that their little girl has such dark roots? Did they dye that child’s hair? Look at her eyebrows and her eyelashes.
Do people actually dye their children’s hair blonde? If so, why?
You made me look. I’m going to guess that it’s a natural effect based on just a guess. I’ve seen some girls with such perfect, natural high lights in their hair that no professional hair stylist could duplicate. It’s what nature gives to children and adults try and copy.
Huh, no kidding. Wow.
I don’t have a lot of experience with little blonde children and I don’t really pay attention to them either, so when I noticed this one it really jumped out at me and I wondered.
It’s pretty common for blondes to have dark eyebrows and lashes. And their hair bleaches and changes depending on things like sun exposure. Also, a lot of kids who are blonde when they are little will have darker hair as the age.
Just for the record…they have three sons, no daughters. They choose not to cut their hair. They’ve never given any indication the boys identify as anything else. I’ll leave it at that.
So we’re going the “it’s all love” but totally unsanctioned nothing_to_do_with_me “sources” are going to try to tear into you, route? Sure Green….sure. 🙄
He got together with her when she was VERY young, and he was much older. They were on and off for years so who knows what all those reasons were – obviously they ALL were not about him being sick. There are two sides to every story LMAO so I will take this with a grain of salt
He’s clearly setting things up to paint her as an selfish woman who isn’t able to care for her children so he can get custody and money – didn’t he try this with his ex and mother of his first child?
Also wasn’t his ‘undiagnosed’ brain condition called vertigo?? He’s spoken out that in the past about how he isn’t able to work because of it.
I’ll sleep better tonight knowing BAG is the real victim here. 🙄