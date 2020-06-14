Megan Fox abandoned Brian Austin Green when he was ‘seriously ill’ in 2014

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are over, yet again. They reportedly separated several months ago, and we only found out about recently. BAG seems fine – he’s already talked about how he’ll always love her, and he seems to truly wish her well. This is sort of stale tea, but Megan and BAG’s relationship and marriage was never really “on solid ground.” When they were just dating, they broke up several times, then they called off their engagement at least once, and once married, they split up yet again and Megan even filed for divorce. My point is that they were always off-and-on. According to Page Six’s sources though, Megan did leave BAG one time when… he was really sick.

Insiders are furious with Megan Fox after she split from Brian Austin Green for the second time. Sources say that in 2015, the “Transformers” actress dumped her “Beverly Hills, 90210” star husband around the time he was seriously ill with a stroke-like syndrome that left him bedridden and barely able to move — only to take him back and dump him all over again a few years later. Green became sick with a terrifying undiagnosed brain condition around December 2014, and he spent more than six months in bed. “He could barely lift his head,” said an insider. Meanwhile, Fox left Los Angeles to go to New York to shoot “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows” in the spring of 2015. Sources say that when she returned to Hollywood, she seemed suddenly very keen to end their marriage, and she filed for divorce in August.” But then they reconciled. We’re told that after the trauma of both the illness and the breakup, Green worked to rebuild their marriage. Then — according to Green, who discussed the news on his podcast, “With Brian Austin Green” — she broke up with him again earlier this year after nearly 10 years of marriage. But we’re told that insiders haven’t forgotten that Fox dumped Green at what he called in a podcast about his illness “the worst time in my life.” Green said they split after Fox returned from shooting a movie abroad and told him she realized that she “liked [herself] better” while she was alone on the shoot.

I mean, I think Megan is an a–hole for abandoning her ill husband when it got inconvenient to her schedule. But I also think that Megan and BAG for on-and-off constantly, as I said, and that only one of their little breakups involved her abandoning her sick husband, so cut her some slack! No, LOL, I have no idea. BAG never forgets! Well… and? He and Meghan still had kids together after that!!