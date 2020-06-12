“David Chase accidentally revealed Tony Soprano’s fate” links
  • June 12, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

David Chase “let it slip” about what really happened to Tony Soprano. [Dlisted]
Donald Trump will accept his party’s nomination in Jacksonville on the anniversary of a KKK mob attack on Jacksonville’s black citizens. [Towleroad]
Gerard Butler goes for a bike ride & wears a helmet. [Just Jared]
More details about the Jessica Mulroney-Sasha Exeter situation. [LaineyGossip]
Marion Cotillard’s French Open skants (skirt-pants)…? [Go Fug Yourself]
Moroccan trams are “wearing” face masks too. [OMG Blog]
My mom actually explained the Betty Broderick story to me! [Pajiba]
Cops don’t care about violence against women. [Jezebel]
Dave Chappelle has a new surprise YouTube special. [The Blemish]
Which NBC shows are coming back? [Seriously OMG]

8 Responses to ““David Chase accidentally revealed Tony Soprano’s fate” links”

  1. Chelly says:
    June 12, 2020 at 1:03 pm

    I never thought he died. And unlike most people I thought the final episode was brilliant. I’m glad this is being discussed again, great show

    • Jerusha says:
      June 12, 2020 at 1:12 pm

      I thought it was a great ending. It allowed all of us to write our own story of Tony’s fate. In my story he didn’t die, either. Maybe it was because of James Gandolfini’s great performance, but I imagined Tony changing his life for the better, somehow getting out of the Mob. Haven’t worked out those details yet.

      PS. I wasn’t outraged at the Seinfeld ending either. They all ended up where they belonged- in a jail cell together. “Hell is other people.”- Sartre

    • JoJo says:
      June 12, 2020 at 1:53 pm

      Me too. I thought the ending was one of the best of all time. It was brilliantly written, and the soundtrack was perfect. This was one of the few endings I’ve seen where I was happy that it was left ambiguous. I didn’t want to know what happened to Tony!

  2. Mia4s says:
    June 12, 2020 at 1:05 pm

    I’m not mad, that is what I thought (and hoped) happened. It just made so much sense.

    Dave Chapelle’s special was great and very reminiscent in style of Nanette. So….if you see men praising this special where they gnashed their teeth about Hannah Gadsby’s special “not being comedy”….well, wouldn’t that be interesting? 😒

  3. Sean says:
    June 12, 2020 at 1:22 pm

    I always suspected Tony got whacked. That being said whether he was killed or not wasn’t the point to me; for as long as he lived, he was always going to be looking over his shoulder.

  4. KellyRyan says:
    June 12, 2020 at 1:41 pm

    “There is only two things that can happen to a guy like me death or prison,” Tony Soprano. He was under investigation, Rico Act, walls were closing in. Gandolfini had so much angst working on the series, he said it meant it, he would never return. Chase spoke to truth about both the mob and Italian culture with this series and it remains one of my favorites.

  5. Aang says:
    June 12, 2020 at 1:49 pm

    The Sopranos really conflicts me. Tony is a terrifying and violent man and deserves whatever he got. But Gandolfini made him so vulnerable at the same time that I couldn’t help but root for him. Chapelle is brilliant as always.

