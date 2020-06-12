Jessica Mulroney fired from CTV after making racist threats to lifestyle blogger

This is a complicated story, so let’s identify the two main players first. On one side, we have Jessica Mulroney, who is best known to Americans for being the Duchess of Sussex’s best friend and for being on one of the top rungs of the Canadian social scene – she’s well-connected, she’s married to the son of Canada’s former prime minister, she’s a stylist and she’s got a wedding reality show called I Do Redo. On the other side, we have Sasha Exeter, a black Canadian lifestyle blogger who is also quite popular. Exeter has been using her platforms and social media to post a lot about Black Lives Matter in recent weeks, and that’s apparently when things began:
It started, Exeter said, when she wrote call-to-action Instagram posts about Black Lives Matter and the global protests following the death of George Floyd. According to Exeter, in a series of private conversations, Mulroney assumed that Exeter’s posts amounted to public criticism of the fact that Mulroney had not posted about the racial justice movement on her own social media. Hours later, Mulroney posted an apology on Exeter’s account.
“I thought long and hard about naming this person in this video,” Exeter told her followers in an Instagram story, after unspooling a detailed account of her correspondences with Mulroney over the past week. “And I personally feel that if we’re going to hold companies accountable during this time, we need to hold individuals accountable as well. And part of this woman’s power and privilege and her last name and her family made this whole thing scary. But there was no point in speaking up and sharing this without her name being called out.” (Mulroney is married to former prime minister Brian Mulroney’s son Ben.)
Exeter explained in the initial video that she believes Mulroney “wrongly assumed that my generic call to action on my Instagram stories was a direct and blatant callout to her.” Mulroney, whose series called I Do Redo is currently airing in Canada, allegedly told Exeter that she didn’t want to post about the issues on social media for a number of reasons, including that she needed to promote a new series and did not want to be bullied.
“I was blocked from her Instagram account,” said Exeter of what happened afterward. “And [I was sent] a trail of offensive messages that ended in her saying, ‘I have also spoken to companies and people about the way you treated me unfairly. You think your voice matters. Well it only matters if you express it with kindness and without shaming people who are simply trying to learn. Good luck.’” Exeter said, “Not only is Jessica very well aware of her white privilege, but just like…Amy Cooper, she spewed out that threat so effortlessly. But I think what makes the situation really horrendous is the threat or the claim that she was going ahead and speaking to brands and companies that I potentially have worked with or am currently working with or could possible work with. That’s a threat to my livelihood. For her to threaten me, a single mom, a single Black mom, during a racial pandemic, blows my mind. It is absolutely unbelievable.”
Exeter said that Mulroney attempted to backpedal and explain her behavior over private text message. But, Exeter said, “How can you be about the Black people and be about female empowerment on the outside when you are attempting to silence a Black woman during this movement, behind closed doors?”
Exeter and her fans posted some receipts of Jessica threatening a libel lawsuit and I genuinely believe that Jessica would oh-so-casually threaten Exeter’s livelihood by contacting her sponsors and more. Jessica then commented on Exeter’s IG, writing:
@sashaexeterr, you are right when you say “this sh-t needs to stop”. As leaders, we need to join hands and call out wrongs. I know we have different experiences. And that is something that, even in the course of a heated argument, I need to acknowledge and understand. I am unequivocally sorry for not doing that with you, and for any hurt I caused. As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre. It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support black voices.
“As leaders, we need to join hands and call out wrongs” GMAFB – Exeter was literally saying “Black Lives Matter” and Jessica’s white fragility felt attacked and she began threatening Exeter for that, and now Jessica is like “we need to both admit we were wrong and join hands!” And using her friendship with Meghan… yeesh. What a terrible look. Everybody knows it’s terrible too – Jessica’s I Do Redo show was just removed from CTV “effective immediately” and the channel released a statement saying: “Recent conduct by one of our shows’ hosts, Jessica Mulroney, conflicts with our commitment to diversity and equality.” Jessica ended up posting another apology to her own Instagram which she said, in part, “I did not intend in any way to jeopardize her livelihood. We had a disagreement and it got out of hand. For that I am sorry.” Such passive language from Karen Mulroney. Just FYI – this is not “on” Meghan, and I feel like Meghan is probably appalled by this sh-t, especially since Jessica is literally using the “I have a black friend” defense. Meghan is being used as a prop in Jessica’s racist melodrama.
OH GEEZ. REALLY??!!!!!!!!
UGH.
wow wow wowwww. And she pulled the “I have a black friend” card too. wow. This is like “how to be a karen” bingo.
yep, my first thought was oh she thinks because she has a black friend she’s exempt. I’m curious what Meghan thinks about this, although obviously it’s not on her to respond for what her friend says.
And for the last two years other posters would get all up in arms whenever anyone criticized Jessica Mulroney. But a lot of Canadian’s have been saying that these two are grifters who have benefited hand over fist from their privilege. And people have been saying that they’re just not nice people for such a long time.
There was so much “you hate her because she’s friends with Meghan” but some of us have seen years of this family just coasting off the coattails of one of the most hated Prime Ministers in Canada. Guy literally had a 12% approval rating at one point – the lowest EVER achieved.
I was however surprised that THIS is what would wake people up. I never expected her to do something this level of vile. I figured if anything it would be a money scandal or something like that – I never expected it to be racism that undid her.
Thank you so much people have been calling this lady out but this site strongly believed any criticism of her is because she is Meghan closest friend. Things are about to get interesting here on!
And I’m sure there WERE instances where people were calling her out for exactly that. But I don’t think that was something that was common at all on this site in particular. Now if this was the Fail, I could see it. But I think there’s a majority of reasonable people here.
Oh I think a lot of the criticism here about JM was definitely because she was Meghan’s friend. How many times did we see “ew Meghan needs a new stylist, she needs to get rid of Mulroney” (even though she wasn’t M’s stylist) or things of that nature. I think if you already knew the JM name before, you probably didn’t pick up on it. But there were a lot of veiled comments aimed at Jessica that seemed out of nowhere.
I enjoyed Jessica’s IG because I thought it was fun and she wears fun clothes and such, but not in a “she must be an amazing person” kind of way. (not following it anymore though….) so while I used to get a fun vibe from her, its not like that’s going to make me defend her over threatening someone with a libel suit.
Well said. Jessica Mulroney is well known for being a vicious piece of work. Anytime she has been mentioned here, people get defensive because of Meghan.
The stories about threats Jessica has made to other people are really starting to come out now. I’m in an FB group where at least two people had Jessica contact their bosses based on social media comments they made.
Also the immediate support of people like Lainey and Tanya Kim on Sasha’s post, who both have worked with Ben Mulroney, tells you a lot…
This is a very canadian media story but an added note is that Sasha is the niece of Marcie Ien, one of the co hosts of the CTV show the Social and prior to that a long term CTV reporter.
Anyway this is all on Jessica. Meghan has nothing to do with this and she’s probably pissed off at being dragged into this Karen mess. But the media coverage has been very bad at trying to blame Meghan for Jessica’s Karen outburst.
I’m glad Jessica got her comeuppance but don’t appreciate how both women tried to drag Meghan’s name into it.
Yup. Neither of them should have invoked Meghan’s name. This is a situation between two people and has nothing to do with Meghan. Especially since Sasha is apparently allowing racist comments about Meghan to fester in her comment section.
Where did Exeter mention Meghan? Is it in that 11 minute video? Because I’m not watching that. I don’t see Meghan brought up at all by her in any of the posts though. Mulroney put it right out there.
@Darla: I said it my comment: Sasha’s comment section. She’s apparently deleting comments trying to defend Meghan and letting the Megxiters fester
@Darla – its in the 11 minute video.
I was kind of following this backwards (I didn’t watch the video until one of Jessica’s apologies came out) so I saw Jessica mention M first and thought “don’t do that!” and then I watched the video and Sasha mentioned her first – same way JM did, by referring to her as Jessica’s best friend.
Thanks Becks.
To be fair, Jessica has been pulling the “a good friend of mine” thinly veiled reference to Meghan for quite some time now.
So i wouldn’t blame Sasha who called her out for using the “my best friend is black” bullshit. What is unfair is that in this context it is Meghan who is the token best friend, but it is a valid point and frankly all of us POC should know who among our friends are the real allies and who is using us for white people virtue signaling.
Darla in her original video Sasha says something like “how can you do this to a Black woman when you’re friends with Meghan Markle?” As a black woman she should know that White people are able to compartmentalize their relationships with people of color and having “a black friend” does not mean someone can’t be racist. I think Sasha brought up Meghan to bring more attention without regard for Meghan’s name being associated with this mess.
Holy hell. Good thing Jessica got called out and everything backfired on her, but my god, those messages were nasty and threatening.
“FYI this is not on Meghan”
Lol I don’t believe this courtesy will be extended to Kate should it have happened to a friend of hers. This thread is about to get very interesting!
I’m already cringing at the way the press will spin this against Meghan. Because it’s coming.
Um it has. Kate’s friends with someone who throws sex parties yet people don’t really use it against Kate.
How is a sex party the same as a racist threat? lmfao
@Erinn: When did I say it was? All I was saying is that most people would not hold this against Kate the way most people are holding this against Meghan (or are trying to)
I mean would this comment section be bitchy? Oh yes. But would the general media be bitchy towards Kate? Absolutely not.
It’s just the way you brought it up, I guess. “Um it has. Kate’s friends with someone who throws sex parties” implies that there’s something inherently wrong with them doing so. Not my kind of party, but it’s not my sex life so who am I to judge? It just seemed like you were saying that the two situations are equally bad, sorry if I misunderstood.
To be fair though, I don’t for a second believe that Meghan should be blamed for any of this. Quite frankly, neither women should get flack for what their friends are doing unless they’re being hypocrites about it and joining in while pretending to be above it or something.
How about James’s nazi marshmallows then, Erinn? Is that closer for you? Because that certainly wasn’t held against Kate by any RRs or tabloids or Kate’s fans who will be all over dragging Meghan into this.
Kate’s own brother sold nazi marshmallows but she never got dragged into being blamed for that the same way the media has already tried to bring Meghan in for something a Jessica did 100% on her own.
Yep going to interesting..
@Abadin Kate’s stylist and Prince George’s godfather were pictured in brown face last year& I don’t remember Cambridges getting dragged into that. This seems v typical that a mixed race woman who has faced racism getting more abuse because of a white woman’s antics.
I’m glad jessica’s show is cancelled and some brands have dropped her for this. This is a prime example of how dangerous this Karen behaviour is. she attempted to use her white& wealth/ power privilege because of an offense when she could have just kept quiet. Thankfully in this climate there were consequences.
Sasha mentioned Meghan for clicks and think that was very cynical but it’s disgraceful that Jessica tried to use Meghan and the ‘I have a black friend’ as a shield for her behaviour especially when she claims Meghan’s experience educated her- when it clearly hasn’t. Plus she claims to be about female empowerment. That’s why it’s about your actions and how you follow through in daily life and not just what you say. That’s why I’m side eyeing a lot of brands& people jumping on BLM right now.
Times like this can show you who people really are. I’ve found out through these latest protests that a few people I have known 10 years+ has some anti black issues and I would never have picked that up as race is rarely discussed in Britain. It’s sad but eye opening.
Well, this is shocking. But on second thought, maybe not. White people have no problems with “well she’s not like the rest of them” when they really do have a black friend. I guess. Still, I’m kind of “wow” on this story. Wow.
I was wondering if this would be covered here.
White women (some, I am not labelling all) pull this crap ALL the time with black women who they feel are ‘coming into their territory’. They will literally threaten your job and livelihood and suddenly you’re be fired or let go because of ‘antics’ ‘aggressive behaviour’ THAT NEVER HAPPENED.
Jessica was threatening this women because ‘she was being treated unfairly’. White fragility strikes again. I suspect if Meghan wasn’t ‘white passing’ someone like Jessica wouldn’t give her the time of day and she most certainly wouldn’t be CLINGING for dear life if Meghan didn’t marry Prince Harry.
UGH. I need for 2020 to be over.
The white passing thing crossed my mind, but i was afraid to say it. I don’t think Meghan is really white passing exactly, but she’s quite light skinned. I mean, this story begs a question for sure. And yeah, once she started even dating Harry, Jessica probably did cling on for dear life. This is a mess, but just looking at her face I can see she’s a mess. I had no idea this is what she looks like. I know the name, but little else, as I’m not Canadian, or a royal watcher.
I knew it was only a matter of time. I hope this is the beginning of Meghan distancing herself. That “I have a black friend” bullshit would have me seriously thinking twice about continuing the friendship. I don’t think this would be such a huge story if it wasn’t for Jessica’s connection to Meghan and for her to throw Meghan out there like a shield after all she’s been through…..yuck. That Sasha girl is apparently deleting comments defending Meghan and the megxits are having a ball in her comment section so there’s that. *shrug*
I love that one, this chick was dumb enough to put this all in writing, and two, she’s too dumb to spell libel right.
I was trying to follow all this on twitter yesterday and honestly it got very messy very fast.
To be clear, Sasha, the influencer, was the first one to bring up Meghan’s name, which prompted people to use her post as an opportunity to fling insults at Meghan and there was lots of “MEGHAN NEEDS TO SAY SOMETHING” and its like…no, she doesn’t. (and she didn’t bring up her name specifically I’ll admit, but she says “Jessica’s best friend is the most famous black woman in the world….”) Yesterday she was deleting comments to her post that asked why she brought Meghan into it. And many responses to her posts are from huge anti-Meghan accounts who are LOVING this.
Anyway, I’m not surprised Jessica Mulroney is a total Karen, I am surprised that she decided to show her total Karen-ness RIGHT NOW.
+1
Neither of them should have brought Meghan into this and Meghan doesn’t need to say a damn thing publicly. This is between Sasha and Jessica and should be treated as such.
People ( by that, i mean the British Press) would have immediately picked up on the Meghan link with or without any one of the two referencing her in this dispute.
Jessica Mulroney constantly references her friendship to Meghan.
The press would have, for sure. But the anti-Meghan comments running rampant through Sasha’s IG were pretty gross, and she wasn’t shutting them down.
I don’t get how she’s posting about BLM but letting those racist comments towards Meghan sit in her comment section. She should rightfully drag Jessica’s dumb self to the pits of hell though.
Take it easy everyone, it was just ‘a disagreement and it got out of hand’.
No big deal…..
The apologies lately are near as vomitous as the acts that triggered them
How ugly. And to drag Meghan into it, and Karen her…like Meghan hasn’t had quite enough to deal with already – but perhaps JM’s ‘I have a black friend’ vileness will release her from a friendship that’s done her no favours (albeit that the vileness is incredibly hurtful)? I hate, hate, hate that Meghan is getting dragged and dragged into something that is absolutely nothing to do with her. And that this Sasha Exeter – sorry, have never heard of her before – seems to be condoning it: why?
A certain strata of elite white Toronto society is about to tie itself up in a knot of denial and self-justification.
Feeling for Meghan.