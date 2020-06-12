Duchess Kate doesn’t want to be used as ‘a stick to beat Meghan with’…?

The Duchess of Cambridge finally realized that going on and on about Tatler’s Catherine the Great cover story wasn’t a good look. The last stories which – I feel – were directly “pushed” by Kensington Palace happened one week ago – the Sun talking about how Kate “remains hurt and upset” about the Tatler piece, and how she still feels like Meghan was behind it, plus Dan Wootton’s curious piece about how insulting it was to… Carole Middleton. Last weekend, Kate and William tried to “turn the page” from the Tatler debacle by revealing their secret volunteer work and such. They haven’t pushed any stories about Tatler all week. So… what is this?

The Duchess of Cambridge was hit hard by the remarks made in an article which graced Tatler’s July/August cover – because she ‘is very keen to stop the constant comparisons between herself and Meghan Markle’, according to a former royal editor. Kate, 38, is said to be considering legal action against the society bible magazine, with Kensington Palace saying the Catherine The Great article contained a ‘swathe of inaccuracies and false representations’. Duncan Larcombe, a former royal editor, told New magazine, via OK!, that Kate was particularly upset by the article because she is ‘very keen’ to stop comparisons being drawn between herself and her sister-in-law. He said: ‘It’s almost as though they want to draw a line in the sand where it’s gone a bit too far.’ He said that the constant comparisons between the two women makes it seem like ‘Kate is almost used by some outlets as a stick to beat Meghan with’. ‘We know William and Kate are very sensitive about comparisons with Meghan. The narrative of that falling out between William and Kate and Harry and Meghan touches a nerve.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Larcombe used to work for The Sun and he was once arrested for bribery because he was paying people for information about royals and politicians. His post-Sun work has been to write shady royal biographies and appear on panel discussions about the royal family. My vibe – and I sincerely don’t care enough to do in-depth research on him – is that he is pro-Keen, pro-Cambridge. So with that vibe, what is this? His explanation makes zero sense – Will and Kate want to stop the “comparisons”? Kate doesn’t want to be used “as a stick to beat Meghan with”? That’s exactly what Kate and William both want – they want to be compared favorably to Harry and Meghan. Kate authorized Tatler to write that story – which blew up in her face – specifically to compare herself favorably to Meghan yet again, to set herself up as “the perfect duchess” compared to Meghan’s “evil duchess.” Even in all of the palace statements, Will and Kate never took issue with the stories contained in Tatler about Kate and Meghan’s beef. Kate was only upset about the other quotes.