Duchess Kate doesn’t want to be used as ‘a stick to beat Meghan with’…?

The Duchess of Cambridge finally realized that going on and on about Tatler’s Catherine the Great cover story wasn’t a good look. The last stories which – I feel – were directly “pushed” by Kensington Palace happened one week ago – the Sun talking about how Kate “remains hurt and upset” about the Tatler piece, and how she still feels like Meghan was behind it, plus Dan Wootton’s curious piece about how insulting it was to… Carole Middleton. Last weekend, Kate and William tried to “turn the page” from the Tatler debacle by revealing their secret volunteer work and such. They haven’t pushed any stories about Tatler all week. So… what is this?
The Duchess of Cambridge was hit hard by the remarks made in an article which graced Tatler’s July/August cover – because she ‘is very keen to stop the constant comparisons between herself and Meghan Markle’, according to a former royal editor. Kate, 38, is said to be considering legal action against the society bible magazine, with Kensington Palace saying the Catherine The Great article contained a ‘swathe of inaccuracies and false representations’.
Duncan Larcombe, a former royal editor, told New magazine, via OK!, that Kate was particularly upset by the article because she is ‘very keen’ to stop comparisons being drawn between herself and her sister-in-law.
He said: ‘It’s almost as though they want to draw a line in the sand where it’s gone a bit too far.’
He said that the constant comparisons between the two women makes it seem like ‘Kate is almost used by some outlets as a stick to beat Meghan with’.
‘We know William and Kate are very sensitive about comparisons with Meghan. The narrative of that falling out between William and Kate and Harry and Meghan touches a nerve.’
Larcombe used to work for The Sun and he was once arrested for bribery because he was paying people for information about royals and politicians. His post-Sun work has been to write shady royal biographies and appear on panel discussions about the royal family. My vibe – and I sincerely don’t care enough to do in-depth research on him – is that he is pro-Keen, pro-Cambridge. So with that vibe, what is this? His explanation makes zero sense – Will and Kate want to stop the “comparisons”? Kate doesn’t want to be used “as a stick to beat Meghan with”? That’s exactly what Kate and William both want – they want to be compared favorably to Harry and Meghan. Kate authorized Tatler to write that story – which blew up in her face – specifically to compare herself favorably to Meghan yet again, to set herself up as “the perfect duchess” compared to Meghan’s “evil duchess.” Even in all of the palace statements, Will and Kate never took issue with the stories contained in Tatler about Kate and Meghan’s beef. Kate was only upset about the other quotes.
Maybe they’re starting to realize just how petty and hateful they seem, and they’re trying to turn that ship around. It would absolutely benefit Kate to stop being so horrible to her sister-in-law…it would repair some of her public image to publicly ‘support’ Meghan instead of the BS they’re doing now. It’s too little too late, of course, but hey there’s an attempt.
I also think the BLM momentum, has sent shivers down the spines of KP.
Yeah, I agree. It could be that they realize they’ll never ‘win’ a comparison with the Sussexes.
It’s like that computer in the movie War Games who says at the end “Strange game. The only winning move is not to play.”
I agreed. Maybe they started to read the room and realized that in middle of protests about racism, keep silent about her make them look as petty racist…as i actually think hey really are.
She cannot have her cake and eat it too. The nastiness is coming to light and they don’t want it to. Too bad so sad.
Yep and that media over there knows it. William and Kate made a bad judgment call getting in bed with those papers. Harry and Meghan made the right call by not playing the game and cutting them off.
Kate thinks Meghan was behind the Tatler piece? What?? Getting in bed with papers has NEVER been Meghan’s game.
Press karma is here for these 2 – they got into bed with the wrong tabloid editors. Out of all of them, past and present, Dan Wootton is the worst – he is a nasty nasty bully. That fact that one of his team clearly is the whistleblower says it all about what his own staff think of him and that they are willing to sell him out.
You reap what you sow people!!!
I think that the sting for them (Wills and the Middleton Clan) that karma knows no boundaries. Which is hilarious.
Yeah, Wootten is nasty – forcing Scofield to come out on national television is so fucking gross. Imagine doing that to another person and thinking that it is just doing business.
He’s been nasty about Harry and Meghan but IMO forcing a person to out themselves is just horrendous. Especially since the man in question was married. Wootten threw a bomb into the private life of a family without any scruples. It is gross and Wootten is gross.
Something is going on 😂 I don’t know what but this sudden turn of events from the absolute onslaught abuse to now, everyone wanting to praise, apologize and back off the Sussexes is suspicious. The RF and media seem to be in damage control mode, they’re clearly afraid of the book, the lawsuits/BLM movement or the media miss their money maker stars or the monarchy wants them back because the interest left with them. Whatever it is, it’s not working or the least bit believable. Harry and Meghan will never likely return and they all know that. Too much has been said and done especially to Meghan that has been unforgivable.and disgusting. Now that family and media are losing and it will only be a matter of time before they turn on each other, which seems to be happening.
Also Duncan Larcombe is obsessed with Harry and has been for years. He said something really stupid that Harry would be boring if he got married or something to that affect. He, like all those other reporters want Harry back to be their drinking buddy again. It’s absolutely toxic.
There’s this weird undercurrent of “how dare Harry get married and not live like a bachelor” narrative among the RRs and it is creepy as fuck.
So now she wants to be stop being compared to Meghan? She certainly had no problems participating in that FlyBe stunt. And note how none of the articles say Kate is upset about her apparently accusing Meghan of throwing her kids under the bus.
Exactly @Sofia.
Kate was also not concerned with any comparison when they criticized Meghan for touching her pregnant belly (and praised Kate’s maternal instinct when she did it as well)
She wasn’t bothered when the tabloids accused Meghan for trying to kill Charlotte with her wedding flowers, when Kate used the same ones at her wedding.
She wasn’t bothered when the papers gave her credit for Meghan’s work with Smart Works on the Smart Collection.
She wasn’t bothered by all the rest of the times they criticized Meghan for the clothes she wore, when Kate had often worn similar things and got praised for her “Royal Style”
She wasn’t bothered about the constant comparisons in the press depicting Meghan as a rude and difficult Duchess and her a quiet “never-put-a-wrong-foot” saint.
She wasn’t bothered by the comparison when they called Meghan a middle-class (or lower), gold-digging, fame-seeking, social climber, when really Kate and her family are the biggest money/fame hungry social climbers there are.
I could go on and on about how unbothered she was by the comparison whenever she came out on top.
When are those stupid Brits going to stop with the phony articles? There is nothing they can do at this point to make the Kensington Karen and Kevin look good. There are too many articles that attacked Meghan to make Karen look better that she enjoyed. What’s changed?
@Cosmo – Karen and Kevin need to get there asses in gear because, per the Daily Fail in a story posted today, the 69 year old Princess Royal will return to “real normal Royal work” by way of an appearance with a reception to thank the COVID-19 workers currently working at the “Duke of Gloucester Barracks” on 16 June 2020. The Princess Royal has three more official appearances scheduled for the same week.
Mtec one of the best was the Sun’s article when the feud rumours first started that Meghan& Kate couldn’t get on because Meghan was more sexual& Kate is an introvert. The racist tropes jumped out!
Anyway I don’t believe Duncan is speaking for KP. Not sure why he still gets interviews. He’s knee deep in current phone hacking allegations
Oh, last I heard was she does feel hurt and like Meghan is behind the Tatler article.
She loved being the stick that beat Meghan when the outcome was she was the ‘perfect demure English rose’. But when she is just the mean girl it’s not a good look.
They need to stop trying to fix this.
Especially when she didn’t have a problem with Meghan being torn to shreds by the press. She was okay with the racism Meghan was receiving, just as long as her ‘perfect English Rose image’ was left intact. I’m here for the Windsor’s pressing the self-destruct button on themselves. Let me get the popcorn!
That is rich…that really takes the cake. Mean Girl Kate, who cannot even remain civil to Harry and Meghan during a church function, the one place you are really not allowed to treat others like shit…Keen Kate who is happy to jump on each and every photo op to uptstage her in laws like the infamous flight stunt…Work Shy Kate who takes 8 years to come up with five questions…this tone deaf, superficial, self centered, Victorian woman with a buttons fetish now is trying to jump on the “woke” train?
First is Carole the victim of classism…now Kate is do angry at being used as a prop to beat other woman wants to sue?
What is next? Is she going to order some black lives matter marshmallows?
This seems like classic gaslighting. Attack ‘unstable’ ‘homesick’ Harry and ‘rude’ Meghan, while saying they are the real victims of the these anti-Meghan leaks…
Was that why she participated in the nice little Von Trapp family Flybe stunt? If that was not meant to be a stick to beat Meghan with, then I don’t know what is.
On the most recently Royally Obsessed podcast, the hosts called out the UK press treatment of Meghan as RACIST. It is so amusing to see that despite all the panel discussions and shouting matches on ITV and other outlets, after all the gas lighting post Sussexit opinion pieces, the world outside of Britain sees the treatment of Meghan for what it was. Also a wheel graphic showing the different elements of domestic abuse was posted on Twitter as a response to the Sun’s awful domestic abuse apologist front page article. Almost every wheel spoke could also be applied to the relentless abuse endured by Meghan. The sane and reasonable world saw and still sees the abuse and knows who the abusers are. It is way too late for Kate to remove herself as a stick to beat Meghan with. Way too late!
Hopefully her new private secretary can help KP stick to a narrative. You got Richard Kay saying one thing, Dan Wootton saying another, now this. I see why Harry didn’t bother with all the “sources say” and just gave interviews or released statements outright. Who knows what W&K actually think at this point, they change their stance on H&M depending on how their last stance was received. I know H&M must be relieved to get away from all the waffling and dissembling.
This is soooo #teamboth. Whenever the kitchen gets too hot for Kate and people rightly start pointing out her bullshit, her stans start crying uncle and want to play that “can’t we stop trashing the duchesses, leave both of them alone! !”. This is so on brand. Lol
This is a non story from Daily Mail. It must be comforting for The Cambridges, that they have so many mouthpiece, and cleaners with their mop buckets, from the media/RR, who come and deligently clean up all the bullshit for them. What was one of Meghan’s sayings, ‘Allow Your Enemies, The Space To Hate, and in the Process, They Will Destroy Themselves”. The Tatler, has exposed Kate, as nothing more than a scheming Commoner, A Sheep in Wolves clothing. She ain’t seen nothing yet. The Meghan’s stories have dried up. Perform Kate for your Court.
The bots are still posting the Perfect Kate messages on social media. And trashing Meghan at the same time. So sick of the endless Meghan “came between the brothers” who were “so close” (LOL). ANd William and Kate get off scot free.
LMAO. Now that she got what she wanted and Meghan is gone, NOW she doesn’t want to be the “stick they beat Meghan with” LOL. You’re 3 years too late girlie. Should’ve nipped it in the bud when you had the chance, but then again why would you, when you gained THE MOST from Meghan’s abuse and probably facilitated a lot it.
💯
Kate doesn’t like being compared to Meghan and coming out like the lazy mediocre person that she has proven to be for years. She is perfectly fine with being portrayed as the perfect English Rose and mother while Meghan is trashed. Her silence is complicity and she showed her ass bitching about the Tatler article while remaining silent when Meghan was non stop trashed by the tabloids, many of the stories that she could have easily shut down herself with a statement. She can refute botox and hair extensions but not cry gate or tights gate or whatever the story is now, as it was still out there unrefuted last week.
Let me just fix the ellipsis “duchess kate doesn’t want to be used as a stick to beat Meghan with as her sole purpose of driving the Black duchess out of UK has finally come to fruition. Also, if some royal reporter could please somehow distort kweenie’s above mentioned decision into DUCHESS KATE SUPPORTS #BLM for she finally saved/set Meghan free from the “inferior duchess” narrative, the Middletons would send them roses.”
Flowers, but maybe not roses.
Spot on.
Maybe she’s coming to terms with the fact that her smear campaign against Meghan didn’t work at all. It flopped miserably, just like everything Kate has done in her life. The smear campaign only excelled Meghan’s fame, highlighted the diabolical racism that occurs in the UK and shone a light on all the amazing achievements Meghan has done throughout her career. It left Kate looking like the ‘doors-to-manual’ doormat she always has been.
Maybe Kate feels guilty now, or maybe she’s just as stupid as we all knew she was. Scoring PR points to save her own skin makes her look dumb.
She only wants it to stop because now she’s not smelling like roses in comparison anymore. Once Archwell launches, the duchesses be in 2 completely different lanes (both global but Meghan is in another stratosphere) and with the Cambridges having nothing to feed the tabs, things are about to get ugly for W&K, Kate especially.
Even someone with the worst case of glaucoma can see Kate Middleton is the biggest beneficiary of the abuse of Meghan. They cannot praise her alone without reminding us how bad meghan is. She’s a terrible person tbh. Meghan came and her image got refurbished she’s now a perfect mother and perfect wife and can never put it foot wrong. I honestly hope karma gets them.
Meghan came and they remembered they were white and must use their white priviledge to the max.
I mean, I wouldn’t want Kate to compare herself to Meghan, either, because it really highlights her inadequacies, but if you don’t want to be a “stick to beat her with” than don’t – be a friend and ally.
So, it seems that after the narrative that mean Meghan was behind all of Kate’s bad press, NOW they are turning it around so they can sue on behalf of Meghan? To protect her? That’s a quick turnaround and also destined to backfire.
Unbelievable this story has dragged out for WEEKS. Amateur hour.
Looks like “someone” is ducking for cover. That “someone” is either the Fail itself or a resident of Anmer Hall, or even Bucklebury Manor…take your pick.
Gawd this woman is exhausting.
They are scared of the backlash against their racism that is coming for them.
This is going to get messy af if they are already using descriptions like…the stick to beat Meghan with?!?!
A lot of people worldwide are not familiar with Meghans treatment and right now everyone’s racist past closet is getting cleaned out. If this is the level of pr that they are executing now, they might not actually make it through this.
FU Kate, the reason you’re suing has nothing to do with Meghan and everything to do with protecting YOURSELF just like protecting your naked pictures that you took on purpose than regretted and sued over. Not wanting to be a stick to beat Meghan it’s a little late for that. Stop dragging Meghan into everything, she chose a quiet private life unlike the REAL famewhore you! These pictures Kate looks so into herself. Does she look at Meghan once?
Kate desperately wants to become queen but she not real realizes that she is absolutely not ready to accomplish the duties of a queen consort. As a monarch she will have a diplomatic mission, that is to say host dinners, ceremonies, officials banks and state meeting, or it is will necessary to make a conservations to many heads of state
religious representatives, military dignitaries, scientists, economists …
She will also have to perform ceremonial tasks, both religious and traditional, such as opening parliament or Trooping color. Participate in international or national commemoration ceremonies services.
All this add to the visits of her charity patronages and of royal towers which will no longer look like tourist visits paid by taxpayers but like real diplomatic visits. Kate would absolutely not be able to do it.
She will not even be able to throw Meghan or her baby sisters (Charlotte and Louis) under the bus to have a good image because the duties of a consort must be done by the queen consort. Then if Carole imagines that once William king, she will be able to exercise her power within the royal family and on all the aristocracy establishement she will must need to go speak to Prince Philip and read the biographies of the Boleyns, Woodville and Thomas Crownell .