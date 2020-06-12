Prince Harry & Meghan talked about leaving the UK before their wedding

For months, the British-media’s narrative about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s exit from royal life has been centered on Meghan. What did Meghan do, what did she say, how did she manipulate Poor Harry away from his family? And yet, the narrative has also ignored Meghan in odd ways – the British media seemed obsessed, for months, with the idea of finding a way to get Harry back and only Harry. They really wanted Harry to “come to his senses” and abandon his wife and child and come running back to them. Very few people have really asked themselves: was Harry the one who wanted to GTFO? The Sun suggests that this is what will be revealed in Finding Freedom, the somewhat authorized biography of the Sussexes:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘discussed Megxit before they got married’, a new book will claim. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made headlines with their bombshell announcement in January that they were quitting the Royal Family to become financially independent. But claims have today emerged that the couple started talking about plans for a life away from the Royal Family before they even got married.
The reports are set to emerge in a new book about the couple which will be released in August. Finding Freedom – said to have been written with the couple’s knowledge – is also set to detail the couple’s plans for the future following their decision to quit the UK for a new life in LA.
A source told The Sun Online: “The book will explore the journey that Meghan and Harry went through in coming to the conclusion that they did. It will make clear that far from it being a snap decision that they took a long time to make it. The seeds of Megxit were sown before they even got married. The truth is that Harry had been deeply unhappy for a long time. And he and Meghan openly discussed going in a different direction well before they got married.”
It comes after it was revealed the book will shatter the notion the American actress is the driving force behind the pair – and instead that it was Prince Harry who wanted to make the change. A publishing insider said: “That word ‘Megxit’ in particular has always angered Prince Harry. It gives the impression that the decision to walk away from the Royal Family was Meghan’s. The reality is Harry drove that decision. The book will make that clear and explain why it had to happen. The truth is Harry had been unhappy for a long, long time.
I think Harry never liked the term “Megxit” because it began as an online racist bullying campaign to find a way to get Meghan out of the UK. There were people (racists) doing the most to smear Meghan from the word go and to “force” her out of the country. That’s what the word represents, and the British press’s adoption of the word to describe the Sussexes’ exit is very telling. But yeah, of course Harry wanted to go. I’m sure I’ve said this before, but I think Harry honestly believed that he would stay and marry Meghan and they could do their work and his family would just accept it and support them. Meghan wasn’t the reason they left – Meghan was the reason why he stayed, initially at least. But then that blew up and here we are.
In the engagement interview, they both seemed really optimistic for the future and excited about the work they were going to do. And once the smear campaign started up, they probably talked about leaving but probably during Charles’ reign. But then Archie was born and it probably just sped the timeline up a bit. Especially when Wooton leaked it.
I feel like they really wanted to try but always had a plan to leave if it got bad. But they did seem eager to work. Meghan even had the Commonwealth flowers sewn into her veil.
The British media is scared of the ‘Finding Freedom’ book which was not written by Harry and Meghan.
The British media are leaking stories left and right to get ahead of the book and change the history.
What are the tabloids playing at?
This softer turn towards Meghan along with the switch against the Cambridges e.g. Kate made herself cry at the dress fittings over tights. And did anyone see Camilla Tominey’s article basically saying how William’s employee orchestrated that whole ‘budget flight publicity stunt?
It’s like their itching to get some dirt out.
I said this yesterday but I do feel like that Tatler article was a catalyst of sorts and has resulted in the following:
a) People remembered that they’re stuck with a Duchess that barely does anything
b) People also remembered that they did not like Kate and continued to not like her up until 2 minutes of Meghan arriving on the scene
c) Journalists have seen that you can get clicks by hating on the Cambridges but instead of doing a full 180, they’re slowly going back to 2016 Cambridge coverage to avoid suspicion.
Even the Fail comments aren’t so sycophantic. In the Fail article of Kate’s new hire, if you went onto the best rated comments and got past the usual “Kate is the best”, there were some comments that said she doesn’t work with more upvotes than downvotes
@Ruby, they’re only not going overboard with the nonsense because of the lawsuits, Harry threatening to sue Dan Wooton and how there is a whistleblower and the BLM movement but I’m also convinced they’re softening coverage because they want Harry and Meghan back because the other royals are boring, and don’t bring the clicks and revenue. They’ve seen that Harry and Meghan will be fine without the rota but they miss the exclusives, attention, excitement and coverage. You can tell they want that back.
@Ruby_Woo – “And did anyone see Camilla Tominey’s article”. I tried to find this article and failed. Do you have a length? Thanks!
@Sofia – ” there were some comments that said she doesn’t work with more upvotes than downvotes”. I read about 300 of the 2.7K comments on that article about an hour after Daily Mail posted it. The majority of comments I read, not from bots and paid posters, where asking why she needed an expensive secretary in the first place since she does so little. The posters could not imagine a person of the caliber of the new secretary being happy as a scheduler of hair salon appointments and working as a personal shopper calling Kate’s favorite UK designers for racks of clothes.
Harry has stated in several interviews before Meghan that he wanted to leave the royal family.
Also once William becomes the Prince of Wales all of the Sussexes founding would be controlled by him.
I don’t think that’s true. At that point I think they would just be moved fully under Charles as king, like Edward and Anne are under the Queen. Its when William became king they would have issues.
But, I could be wrong about that.
Hopefully, they’ll no longer be reliant on Duchy funding at that point
I’m really looking forward to this book. I’m actually not that surprised that Harry was behind the push to leave. He saw how they devoured his mother and the pattern repeating with Meghan (plus all the racist bullshit).
I completely agree Kaiser. I think Harry was excited to have someone to share the load with so to speak who had the same ideals and values as him and he thought his family would be supportive of them. When that didnt happen and the press started to bully his wife he was done. Harry has been vocal in the past about not being happy. And I think seeing his wife unhappy too was the straw that broke the camel’s back.
This is The Sun so please ignore. The Sussex’s have already said that they won’t engage with the UK tabloids and also, this is the rag of the Cambridge mouthpiece Wootton who owns them. If the palace (as in KP) got an advance copy of the book then they are leaking ahead of its release.
Omid retweeted his tweet that stated any source claiming to know the content of the book is inaccurate. The British press are trying to get ahead and all these articles are just them throwing stuff at the wall to see what will stick.
Yeah exactly, so why are the Sun writing this and changing their tune? Before it was “Meghan is dragging Harry away from everything he knows and loves”.
It sounds like they are preparing for something. And not to say a bombshell came out last week that leaks to the Sun came from KP staff – something fishy is going on?
The person that did the cover art for the book said it is 100% embargo. No one has an advanced copy so these stories seem to be guesses on what’s in the book. My theory is that these tabloids know the REAL reason why they left and are trying to get ahead of the story. They probably know this book will call them out on their lies.
Meanwhile, Omid Scobie continues to say that all speculation about the contents of Finding Freedom is fiction. This has the ring of truth because it wasn’t a secret that for many years Harry was unhappy with the limitations and over-exposure of his role. It isn’t a stretch to assume he and Meghan talked about that and everything else as they were getting to know each other. 🙄
But, yes, these people are writhing over the book’s contents. It’s fun to watch!
This is the media trying to shift directions and revise the “blame Meghan” narrative that they started in response to Sussexit. There’s definitely a scramble to prepare for whatever’s coming out in that book.
I remember Meghan saying, “My friends warned me about the BRF,” in the early stages of her relationship with Harry. H&M are very heart to heart and warmed immediately to one another. I would not be surprised if both discussed an exit within months of their relationship and began planning prior to an official engagement.
I am sure they discussed it before marriage. At the very least, Harry probably said to her “being a royal isn’t that great, there are a lot of things that go along with it, I’ve wanted out but I stay for my grandmother.” They probably decided it would be a good opportunity and they could use their platform for good and to make a difference, and I imagine they were excited about that.
Harry has never really been quiet about not loving the royal life or his role as “the spare” – remember when…..Charlotte, I think?…was born? and someone asked him how he felt being farther down the line and he was like “I love it” or something.
I’ve said before on here but I think Meghan may have been the catalyst in that she was a successful person before Harry, with a strong sense of self, and had already used her bit of fame to do what good she could – UN, womens rights, etc – so she wasn’t tied to this idea of “royals do charity work.” She knew they could make a difference without being “working royals.” so I think if Harry had said “I’m not sure I want to be a working royal forever” she probably would have said “okay, well here’s what we can do instead.”
the notion that she was the one to say “we need to get out” has always struck me as sexist and racist. It was always Harry.
LOL they are really trying their hardest to get ahead of this book
It hilarious watching narratives closer to truth come out just to get ahead of a book that will likely contain the truth.
On Youtube, there is an intuitive tarot card reader from the UK named Kirstie Lewis. She did a reading for Meghan and Harry months ago and she said they talked to each other about leaving from the very beginning. Interesting!
They are just spinning Harry’s own interviews. He said in 2017 that he had previously thought of leaving his royal role but stayed to do good. He’s said a long time that he was uncomfortable with the press in England.
Going by their engagement interview whatever issues there were with the family, i guess they thought could use platform& maybe Meghan thought she could overcome doubts about her so that’s why she was keen 😉 & showed her work early with that cookbook project.
But when sabotage, internal leaks, press harassment became too difficult, started to look at workable plans that would ease tension with rest of the BRF. Again I think that’s where that April 19 shipman piece comes in.