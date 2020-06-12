Prince Harry & Meghan talked about leaving the UK before their wedding

For months, the British-media’s narrative about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s exit from royal life has been centered on Meghan. What did Meghan do, what did she say, how did she manipulate Poor Harry away from his family? And yet, the narrative has also ignored Meghan in odd ways – the British media seemed obsessed, for months, with the idea of finding a way to get Harry back and only Harry. They really wanted Harry to “come to his senses” and abandon his wife and child and come running back to them. Very few people have really asked themselves: was Harry the one who wanted to GTFO? The Sun suggests that this is what will be revealed in Finding Freedom, the somewhat authorized biography of the Sussexes:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘discussed Megxit before they got married’, a new book will claim. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made headlines with their bombshell announcement in January that they were quitting the Royal Family to become financially independent. But claims have today emerged that the couple started talking about plans for a life away from the Royal Family before they even got married. The reports are set to emerge in a new book about the couple which will be released in August. Finding Freedom – said to have been written with the couple’s knowledge – is also set to detail the couple’s plans for the future following their decision to quit the UK for a new life in LA. A source told The Sun Online: “The book will explore the journey that Meghan and Harry went through in coming to the conclusion that they did. It will make clear that far from it being a snap decision that they took a long time to make it. The seeds of Megxit were sown before they even got married. The truth is that Harry had been deeply unhappy for a long time. And he and Meghan openly discussed going in a different direction well before they got married.” It comes after it was revealed the book will shatter the notion the American actress is the driving force behind the pair – and instead that it was Prince Harry who wanted to make the change. A publishing insider said: “That word ‘Megxit’ in particular has always angered Prince Harry. It gives the impression that the decision to walk away from the Royal Family was Meghan’s. The reality is Harry drove that decision. The book will make that clear and explain why it had to happen. The truth is Harry had been unhappy for a long, long time.

I think Harry never liked the term “Megxit” because it began as an online racist bullying campaign to find a way to get Meghan out of the UK. There were people (racists) doing the most to smear Meghan from the word go and to “force” her out of the country. That’s what the word represents, and the British press’s adoption of the word to describe the Sussexes’ exit is very telling. But yeah, of course Harry wanted to go. I’m sure I’ve said this before, but I think Harry honestly believed that he would stay and marry Meghan and they could do their work and his family would just accept it and support them. Meghan wasn’t the reason they left – Meghan was the reason why he stayed, initially at least. But then that blew up and here we are.