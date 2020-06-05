Dan Wootton: The way Tatler wrote about Carole Middleton is ‘sickening’

While I don’t believe every royal and royal-media conspiracy out there, I enjoy them and I like trying to work out the various puzzles of why certain things are happening to certain people at certain times. So it is with Dan Wootton’s curious relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. For more than a year, Wootton has had an inside track on so many royal stories involving the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It’s easy enough to believe that someone high up in the Kensington Palace office is leaking quite steadily to Wootton, and that he finds it advantageous to smear the Sussexes and embiggen the Cambridges.
But Wootton also did a lot to break the story of Rose Hanbury and her alleged (!) affair with Prince William last year. Some theorize that after sort-of breaking that story, Wootton helped William and KP bury it, but there was a significant tit-for-tat involved, especially given his steady stream of Cambridge-exclusives following the Rose story. All of which to say, I was eagerly awaiting Wootton’s take on the Tatler debacle, which the Cambridges can’t stop talking about (hilariously). They’ve already run to Emily Andrews, Richard Kay and Katie Nicholl to cry salty white colonizer tears, so I figured it was just a matter of time before Wootton got a call. And how! I actually didn’t expect him to pick on the “Carole Middleton is gauche” part of the Tatler piece, but there he goes, quoting from Tatler:
Tatler has every right to report on the soap opera-like behind-the-scenes dramas that have beset the young royals. Just as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have the right to push back on aspects of the society magazine’s cover feature this month on “Catherine The Great” that they can prove are inaccurate. But, having read the article, it is the truly repulsive way this bible for the elite continues to write about the working classes that makes my skin crawl.
Take these dripping-with-bile passages about Carole Middleton, who hasn’t put a foot wrong despite being in the unenvious position of being the future queen’s mother (an unpaid role) and a successful self-made businesswoman. Long-time royal reporter Anna Pasternak wrote of Kate: “She suffered the indignity of the ‘doors to manual’ jibe (a reference to her mother Carole’s former role as an air hostess) and needles about her ‘common’ family background – Carole being ‘NQOCD’ (Not Quite Our Class, Darling) for having been born in a council flat in Southall and descended from Durham coal-mining stock… Plus, horror of horrors, Carole allegedly ‘chewed gum’ during William’s passing-out ceremony at the Sandhurst military academy.”
As a working-class lad whose paternal relatives were miners in Newcastle, it sickens me that the elite in this country still think it’s appropriate to talk about us like this. Have these stuck-up snobs learnt nothing about the dangers of judging someone because of their social background? Publishing such nonsense and allowing these toffs to think it’s OK to keep talking this way is so damaging. So if anything, Tatler should be shunned because of the vile way it perpetuates a class system that does so much damage to society. Not Quite Our Magazine, Darling.
Yeah… this was shady?? This was his first “comment” on it and all he’s got is that he too is from a working class background and people shouldn’t be so snobbish? Like, that’s THE WHOLE POINT. It’s Tatler! It’s read by all the rich bitch aristocrats! Those were the same rich bitches who decided to put Dull Kate and her social climbing family “in their place.” Besides, if Tatler had taken down Meghan in this way, I’m sure Wootton (and Nicholl, Andrews and Kay) would have delighted in it, the idea that Meghan is so terribly middle-class (and black!).
So the Tatler article is “sickening” but not all the racism toward Meghan.
Pleas shut up Dan, you’re only one of the Kensington Palace’s puppets
That was my first thought too… Really there’s no patience to read these out of touch “journalists”. The royals and their supporters sure made something clear in the last years: their racism is showing and there’s no turning back from that. Let’s hope the next generation gets to be better
That’s what I came to say. Wooton and his cohorts are disgusting. Racism doesn’t bother them.
Am still in shock from Princess Martha Louise’s Instagram post and here is Wooton caping for the white woman. I can’t, today.
Lol, right? Qwite interesting to note that it’s ok for DDoC to push back against reporting they say is false… 🤔
God forbid the biracial duchess can also do the same.
Exactly. The “straight out of Compton ” was no biggie, but god forbid the aristos look down on the Middletons.
I’m 100% positive PageSix and all of the NYPost is getting something to write disparaging stories on H&M and nothing else. NYPost will drag anyone for anything, but it almost never touches Prince Andrew. And his story is the real tea. But they will write one charming sentence about H or M and the rest of the lengthy article will be bunk. Maybe Epstein is still alive and has some tea on NYPost (ok, ending the paranoid conspiracy theories now)!
As if anyone that inherited instead of earning their money has any right to look down on anybody.
But that’s what they really and truly believe, that anyone who earned money is not worth associating with. I’ve always found that to be SUCH a strange concept. But it’s a class system that’s clearly meant to keep anyone who is not the upper upper class in their place.
I don’t believe that is a widespread attitude, actually.
I agree with your comment Linda, but its funny that Wootton is taking this stand considering how often he has defended the Cambridges and KP….when the only reason the Cambridges are anything important or special is because of inherited wealth. William and Kate have not earned a cent on their own.
@Becks1 – I took the article to be very tongue-in-cheek. It’s like this Wootton person wanted to” say something positive” but really did NOT want to say something positive. I am reading a lot of shade here but maybe there is just too much space between the lines and I am reading meaning that is not really there.
Speaking of Tatler, Did you guys see the subliminal shade they continue to throw Kate’s way:
https://www.tatler.com/gallery/smartest-tennis-clubs-to-join-now
Speaking of being a member of the “excluuuuussssiiive” 🙄 Wimbledon tennis club:
“ the easy way to get in, is to win it’. Or to marry a Prince for that matter, as the Duchess of Cambridge did” 😳
Also, Richard Dennen has Meghan in his Ig story yesterday 😂
Ooooh my!
OMG. I think I may have to follow Richard Dennen now
I think you have to have lived in Britain to understand how class and race are connected in
Britain. A self-made woman cannot be accepted as upper-class in Britain. Her children are supposed to wait for their children to gain acceptance. The Middletons did not wait their turn. And why should mothers be fair game for criticism? It’s because of the bloodline obsession. And that keeps Carol out, but it also keeps Meghan out. Race and class are deeply connected in Britain.
That’s an American view. In the US money is king. You can’t be upperclass and poor at the same time. And, if you did inherit your money, you have to do a song and dance about having a “real” job to prove you “earned it” (even if you definitely didn’t). That’s not how it works in other places.
All these people can just choke on a crumpet and drown in their weak ass tea. They tore down Meghan for months, belittled her for everything, used subtle and even overt racism to paint her as being a lesser royal, and now this guy wants us to feel bad about No Top Lip Linda’s feelings being hurt? Boi, bye. I’ve had toilet paper lint stuck up my ass with more substance.
He has some nerve to complain about the article being classist (I mean it is) when he and his colleagues constantly made jabs towards Meghan being middle/working class (along with jabs about her race)
yeah, I had a similar reaction. It’s TATLER. Of course its going to “perpetuate a class system” and encourage the toffs to keep talking that way about people. The people reading it are the ones who benefit from the class system. This reads like Wootton is taking that part really personally, and also like the barbs aimed at Carole hit home, reminding her of where she stands in the class hierarchy.
Classism is BS, but this seems like Wootton has just realized it still exists.
That’s EXACTLY what it is, I think. He’s taking it as a personal slight and jumping in to complain about it because it hit too close to home for him.
Very on-brand for right-wingers. The only “-isms” they object to or even see are those that affect them directly.
Carole isn’t tacky because she comes from a middle class background, she’s tacky because she’s openly manipulative and her ambitions for her daughters rivals the Baroness de Ghent in Ever After whole simultaneously propping her son in law up above her own daughter in her affections. It’s transparent and creepy.
They totally overplayed their hand. They relished in leveraging Meghan to embiggen Kate, forgetting that she isn’t really considered as “one of us” by that stuffy racist crowd either. Now they’ve lost their scapegoat and are clearly starting to panic about it.
Excellent points about Carole, JaneDoesWerk.
Are they trying to humanize Robot Karen, make her look more relatable by this self-victimization? The embiggening did not work, so let´s play victims now?
Now Karen is shy woman who does her best, a sensitive, dutiful wife whose mother never set her foot wrong despite being born in a council flat, a victim of social bullying, or evil aristocrats, of evil biracial woman Meghan, of evil former friend Richard Dennen, of evil, classist writer Pasternak?
What happened to never complain, never explain? What happened to sue the press is so tacky?
I would say give us a break, but this is hilarious. Just the distraction e need from you know, the real-world problems.
So this is the hill Wills and Kate are willing to die on, interesting. It’s going to be a very long next 30-40 years for them if this one article gets to them so badly.
“If you can’t stand the heat…”
Kate does have 7 kitchens to choose from! Lol
The aristocrats and royal family are the “natural superiors” to others in Britain. This is the point of an aristocracy and royalty. Their “blood lines” are superior to you and the class system systemically enforces this. This is why Carole Middleton and even Karen, sorry, Kate, will never be their equals.
The aristocrats look down on the Windsors as German upstarts.
But still curtsy to them.
I think the other denials weren’t working, so they’re trying to deflect to make the classism an issue. I legit think KP has seen the criticism of the media’s racism against Meghan & thinks they can make a similar argument about classism to shut down Tatler. They really think this is clever. I can’t….
The classism that permeates the Tatler article IS gross. However, Dan Wootten suddenly acting all affronted is hypocritical considering that he has very actively participated in a racist smear campaign against Meghan as well as blackmailed a gay man into coming out on national television. He doesn’t have a leg to stand on. Wootten may have working class roots but he’s punched downwards on other other people due to their race and sexuality. He needs to shut the fuck up.
Another promoter of the poor Cambridge’s and how they have been treated and portrayed in The Tatler. I guess that W&K have called everyone that they know to come to their defense of their despicable behaviour. Who are they going to call next? Piers Morgan who they would have to sell their soul to, as he is the devil?
I may be wrong but I really do not see this Wootton person taking up for the Keen Cambridges and Ma Middleton in this article as much as I see this as a hit piece on his competitor, Tatler.
The two publications have very different readerships.
This mess continues to be hilarious.
I don’t think it’s smart to keep taking shots at Tatler….they should’ve just let this blow over. Classism is a really issue but in this instance I laughed cause both parties are in the 1%.
Doesn’t this fit the Sun target audience though from what I understand? It’s the white working class that buys it? So the Sun will punch up at the upper classes, but punch heavily down at black people etc. Similar to the Republican playbook of attacking liberal elites, but also feeding white supremacy so that the working class population is divided politically.
Nobody would’ve cared about this story considering everything that it going on but these media lackeys keep making it worse. I guess they’re trying to make Kate relatable by making her seem like a martyr for the the middle class sector. These PR spins are horrid and cringe. I guess they realized that Meghan blame game wasn’t getting them the reaction and clicks they wanted. Oops 😂
Dan Wootten and Katie Hind revel in attacking Meghan. Like like pigs on a hot day rolling in the mud.
Dan Wootton will attack anything or anyone that generates clicks and/sells print copies of The Dim. Many in the BM and the RRs attacked Meghan specifically because she is biracial but I believed Dan Wootton attacked the Sussexes because they were “attackable” and sold newspapers-generated click$. The fact that Meghan was biracial was just the added bonus of a “cherry on top” to further stir The Dim readers into a frenzy. Many of my fellow CB cyber buddies will disagree but this is my humble opinion.
The Sun is a Murdoch paper so think “Fox News” and the frenzy they must constantly stir to ensure viewership.
^Agreed. God forbid Meghan actually was from Compton (she is not), they’d have added that as a cherry as well.
I completely believe that Kate threw a fit about “protocol” because only people who are insecure in their positions strive so hard to conform to what they think will bring them status. It’s the old saying that the poor are crazy but the rich are eccentric – the Princes can be casual about protocol because their credentials are unassailable. Kate brings nothing BUT “never putting a foot wrong” so of course she places high value on the outward indicators of belonging. Meghan didn’t have the “birth” of the Princes but all of their confidence, and that has to drive Kate crazy. If Meghan can have the confidence and grace without the birth and without the attention to performative mores, then Kate has to wonder why she has to try so hard. She and her family tear down Meghan to validate that their own lives’ purposes of trying to fit in with the upper classes have value and meaning. How dare Meghan have all that beauty and regal serenity without selling her soul?
Quite. It was interesting to observe, wasn’t it?
Kate has put many feet wrong for 10 years. If she has a new obsession with protocol regarding children’s tights? Funny she didn’t worry about protocol when
1) constantly walking in front of Charles and Camilla and having to be dragged back by William
2) refusing to weight her hems or wear a slip for 10 years because she likes flashing on the job
Lol…… sure Jan
He’s really going to go in on snotty classist comments and ignore the racism that has permeated all the media coverage including his own? He’s a fool.
The problem with trying to garner sympathy for Carole Middleton regarding the classism is that she spent her entire adult life chasing the aristos and trying to move up into a higher class because she did not value the class she was born in. This goes beyond just trying to make your life more comfortable and having a better job, nicer home, etc. She purposefully placed her daughters in the right schools and got them to hang out with the right families because her goal was for them to marry men from that class. Her daughters didn’t get jobs like other women their age but instead consistently devoted their social life to hang out with the aristo class. And once Kate was engaged to William, Carole parlayed that influence even more.
The Middletons don’t give a shit about the working class because they are clout chasers and while the snarky comments in Tatler are mean, it doesn’t undo the fact that Carole dedicated her entire life to trying to become one of them and does nothing to show that she acknowledges she wasted her time. She’s still hanging out at Wimbledon and Ascot as much as she can as if those things are meaningful events.
The Middletons would have been more like, or less disliked, if they hadn’t spent 20 years trying to be what they aren’t. They also lost a lot of everyday support when William started floating the idea of giving the Middletons titles.
Remember how they all started wearing signet rings?
A few years ago there was a Pseudo-reality show on BBC America called “Almost Royal” where two British comedians pretended to be brother/sister aristocrats. The show was broad and a little dumb but they got a lot of things right – their dimness, their cluelessness about the real world, the inbreeding, as well as the American fascination with British aristocrats (most Americans meeting them treated them like royals). Anyway, on occasion they would make snide asides about the Middletons. For all of Carole’s aspirations – the fancy picnics on school open-house days, the labels sewn into the clothes, sending the kids to the “right” schools, the occasional friend with the three-hyphenated name – the upper crust of this set was NEVER going to accept them and this article just says that out loud, after being whispered among them for almost two decades now.
Like yeah, the comment was snobbish and classicist, but like, AND? As said, it’s TATLER. That mag is the ariso society bible. And Carole Middleton has wanted to be in with these people and society her whole damn life. She pushed her daughters to have goals to marry in with these people, so SHE could join in their ranks. They’ve been saying this stuff about her for YEARS before now, and yet she STILL wanted to be in their group.
So am I supposed to feel some kind of sympathy for her over this? Because guess what? I don’t. You chose to dedicate you life – and your families life – to trying to get “in” with the aristo set. That after everything you’ve done to achieve that goal you still don’t like when people in that group are still snobby and classicist towards you? That’s on you Carole. They already showed you before what they were before now, and this was it. *shrug*
I think we now know the real nerve that has been hit – Willileaks is ‘incandescent’ over Tatler slagging of his Surrogate Mommy Dearest, rather than calling his wife a lazy mean girl. It also puts some truth to the rumours that Carole was behind the IPSO complaint over the article.
I fully expect that after this weeks shenanigans from the Mids/Cambridges, Tatler will up the ante. They are just warming up.
Oh, they did. Check out Dennen’s IG, and the nice little Tatler article about Meghan’s commencement address.
Yesterday they said MM behind the tatler piece, but now they implied that aristos behind this. But seriously, Tatler wrote that “Cate The Great” article, but the one who keep that story alive are KP PR team.
She should just keep calm and carry on, it’s only a bit of press after all. What a thin skinned family of Karens
A bit of Darjeeling for you all: a friend of a friend dated Pippa and says that Carole is indeed pushy and utterly unbearable. Tatler was spot on.
🤤🤤🤤 Anymore tea?
I’ll report back when I have some more…
All this drama to distract from one key paragraph in that article that Dan dare not discuss….
‘And the Cambridges’ glamorous Houghton Hall neighbours, Rose Hanbury and her husband, the Marquess of Cholmondeley – with whom there was an alleged falling-out last year, over Rose’s apparent closeness to William. The whole of Norfolk was agog and the story spilled over into the newspapers. No party has commented publicly on the matter.‘
As one journo put it, ‘ Suing over a silly Tatler story but not over the Rose Hanbury affair. Can’t imagine why.’….
Ingrid Seward, author of The Queen’s Speech, told Newsweek: “I think it’s far too close to the bone for comfort.’
Is Kate using classism to conjure up sympathy, like she too is being discriminated against? Is this a way of copying Meghan and the racism she’s endured? ‘Exhausted gate’ didn’t get her sympathy, ‘tightsgate’ didn’t get her sympathy, the whole ‘tatler is picking on me’ didn’t get her sympathy, ‘Meghan is slandering me’ isn’t getting sympathy is only believed by trolls. Why is kate so desperate for sympathy? I don’t get why people want to play the victim all the time.
I guess it must hurt that those aristos put her in her place and are siding with the mistress.
Nailed it, February Pisces. KP (and mouthpiece Wootton) have (stupidly) decided that classism is the defense to go with. The real, actual fact that Tatler and the toffs/aristos ARE elitist and ridiculous means literally nothing when the people to which you are comparing them are LITERALLY THE FUTURE FUTURE KING AND QUEEN CONSORT OF ENGLAND. IDGAF if uppercrust British culture looks down on the royal family; whether or not that idea flies with the rest of British society, it sure as hell sounds completely out of touch (at best!) to claim that the FFK&QC are being bullied because they’re not rich or connected enough – at least to this non-Brit.
This article smells like KP saw that their previous deflection attempts had all backfired spectacularly, and so they went to Wootton to negotiate a new angle. While the subsequent Tatler comments and other content on their site has been unequivocally shady, this piece didn’t really scream shade to me. Rather, I think that Wootton has undoubtedly worked out a quid pro quo for himself, in which he publishes this in exchange for a new exclusive. Time will tell…
Yeah, this always blows my mind. Considering the Royals are fighting a constant, uphill PR battle to prove their own relevance, I was originally surprised they didn’t embrace Meghan with open arms–it was an opportunity to make it seem like opposing Royalty = racism. They didn’t choose that route, but I think they’re going to have an even rockier time with a PR approach of “Oh, poor Kate and William: they’re so overworked AND their neighbors look down on them for not being the exact right kind of rich!!!”
My eyes, they roll.
A big thanks to Wooten for taking his time and in doing so, keeping the Tatler article alive 2 weeks later. The thing I’m stuck on is:
“ Take these dripping-with-bile passages about Carole Middleton, who hasn’t put a foot wrong despite being in the unenvious position of being the future queen’s mother (an unpaid role) and a successful self-made businesswoman.”
“an unpaid role” – WHY is making a point of this? Why even include it? What is he trying to say because highlighting that bit does nothing to help the Cambs. Lololol
(an unpaid role) That’s the money shot here. Poor poor Carole is probably near bankruptcy in real life, yet she’s an advisor to the future king (ish) and has some of her DNA in the one after that, AND DOESN’T GET PAID! The humanity!
The “never putting a foot wrong” is such bs. There is no one in this world that is perfect. We ALL put our foot wrong from time to time, even the Queen does. And often.
I hate that Kate and Carol try to come off as perfect. We don’t want perfect. We want real.
And that is why so many people ( including the Toffs ) find them so incredibly annoying.
Oh, boo hoo!
Hypocrisy without end.
“despite being in the unenvious position of being the future queen’s mother (an unpaid role)”
Eh? Why on earth would she be paid? It’s not an official role.
What I find endlessly amusing is the tabloids, who are aimed at a totally different readership from the Tatler — people who would not buy the Tatler — in their ostensible defense of Karen and her mother, are quoting many of the good bits of the “Great” article so their readers are getting the content anyway. Many will be moved to feel offense on the Midd’s behalf, but some (royalists?) will feel that the RF has been badly served by Willileaks’ choices.
The only one who came out of that piece looking good was Mike Middleton. I bet Will is angry because it made it seem Carole drags him around by his royal jewels. It’s interesting all the comments I read about how the aristos tolerate the royal family but consider them German interlopers. William is still Diana’s som and she was part of their circle. If they haven’t truly embraced him it could be something about him they don’t care for (just speculating). I don’t understand why Will hasn’t figured out that stomping his feet and yelling about the insults in this article are only going to make it much worse. They want to be normal Will & Kate but when something goes wrong they easily fall back on the, “how dare you, don’t you know who I am?” Attitude very quickly.
I am just sitting here, eating popcorn whilst reading first the Tatler article (boy oh boy) and now the reactions. Seriously, if ANYONE actually thinks Meghan somehow *made* that Tatler article happen then they are more stupid than IDK. That article smelled soo much of coming straight from High-Class British society cliques and circles and most of the hilariously written shade pretending to be praise has been around looong before Prince Harry even met Meghan.
Hmmmn, all this says to me is that Carole is (one of) Wootton’s source (conduit) in the Cambridge camp.
This is too funny. Carole has never put a foot wrong except chewing gum at William’s graduation. Well, she looked like a cow chewing that gum and her smugness was striking, even 15 years later.
If they would stop with the outrage, people would forget. There are more important things to be concerned about, but… this story is a great distraction. It’s catty and petty and pokes fun at the perfect English Rose/FFQC and her sad wanker of a husband. It calls out the social climbing nature of her family, reiterating that the Wisteria sisters did nothing but chase status for years. It’s delicious!! So, thanks KP for your continued ineptitude!
Are the Cambrigdes planning on Streisanding through this whole thing for the next six months or so?
I mean, I am game! *gets more popcorn*
Oh I hope they do. This has been a most delicious distraction during these crazy days. Pass the tea, please!
I feel like he’s maybe being a bit snide here:
“the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have the right to push back on aspects of the society magazine’s cover feature this month on “Catherine The Great” that they can prove are inaccurate.”
But the Cambridges CAN’T prove the insinuations and quotes from their friends are inaccurate, that’s why Dan had to write this piece in the first place!
And all this does is keep the insinuations alive for yet another week when they could have been buried long ago. Someday this whole ridiculous debacle will be studied in media/public relations courses as an example of what NOT to do.
Oh get over it, this is what you spent 10years helping your daughter attain this fame.
With so much going on in the world right now, we all would have forgotten about the Tatler article by now if they didn’t keep bringing it up 😂 They are their own worst enemy.
Why are they referred to as “young royals?” They’re in the end of their 30s. Do you need to be a senior and/or grandparent not be considered young anymore? I figured that designation would be for the actual kids.
Wooten is calling for Tatler to be shunned because they are judgmental and keep perpetuating the class system that is so damaging to society? This is a very creative take on the article. I imagine Wooten called up Will for his weekly leak on the Sussexes, but all Will wanted to rant about was the Tatler, and Dan said our readership doesn’t pay attention to that rag. At which point Will decides Dan has to come up with some angle to trash the Tatler anyway, and so we get this half-column about snobbishness damaging society. In a week when frustration with racism has boiled over, Wooten decides to take up the cause of snobbery? Obviously, Wooten doesn’t care about this story, Wills.
And whoever said we’ll be getting photo ops of the kids called it. There’s a new pic of Pippa strolling in London with her little boy. She hasn’t been seen since lockdown, apparently. Now we just have to wait for the happy family pics Will owes Wooten.
So that asswipe Wooten now thinks it sickening to write negative stories about Khate’s mother. Where was the hypocrite when those racist vipers were terrorizing Meghan and Doria. The ahole.
“Carole Middleton, who hasn’t put a foot wrong despite being in the unenvious position of…”
Blah, blah, blah.
So here’s the thing: In previous pieces in the Daily Mail, “anonymous sources” have used *these exact same words* to describe Kathy in contrast to The Black American Duchess.
Anonymous sources. Yeah, I’m pretty sure Danny was quoting himself and hiding behind “anonymous sources.”
It’s okay Danny. We see you. Keep talking. You just keep outing your shitty journalism – which, by the way, is precisely why you’re working for the Daily Mail: No legitimate newspaper would hire you.
The Cambridge’s and the courtiers realize that no one is feeling sorry for them the poor over worked kate story didn’t worked the tight gate story didn’t work . And now the Cambridge’s are trying to play the victim of the elite crowd that their being bullied because they come for the middle class . No one but the Cambridge’s fans are buying this no one feels sorry for carol she just as much as a snob as the crowd she and her dimwits daughter wanted so Desperately to be apart of . The Middleton’s helped bullied a newly married in woman into the royal family they were more than happy to leak untrue stories about Meghan help sow the hatred that Meghan still continues to receive to this day now they want people to feel sorry for them the social climbing family who live in a manor .