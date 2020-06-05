Buffalo, NY cops shoved a 75-yr-old white man to the ground & left him there to bleed

It is, um, remarkable to see how quickly this particular story moved over a 12-hour period. Gee, I wonder why. Here’s what happened – in Buffalo, New York, the Buffalo police (who are armored and armed to the teeth) were “clearing” a sidewalk from violent protesters. Only there were zero violent protesters, and the sidewalk was nearly empty except for one 75-year-old white man. The senior citizen was merely trying to walk through – ?? – the cluster of cops and for his trouble, the cops shoved him. The man lost his balance, fell on his back and his head and was lying on the sidewalk bleeding from a head wound while cops walked around him:
Within a few hours, the Buffalo police – perhaps not realizing there was video (?) claimed that the older guy just tripped or something, it wasn’t their fault. Once the video arrived on the internet, suddenly the cops’ lies weren’t good enough (you hate to see it!!). Per CBS reporter David Begnaud: “Buffalo’s police commissioner orders immediate Internal Affairs investigation into this incident: 2 officers shoving an elderly man, who walked up to them, to the ground. @news4buffalo reports the man suffered a laceration & possible concussion.”
The cop who shoved the older man is named Aaron Torgalski. He was identified within hours too. He was suspended but is not, as yet, fired. I mean, if they fire him, surely they would need to fire the *counts* eight other officers within the same eight feet who didn’t help the man or do anything when one of their brothers in blue shoved a 75-year-old man so hard that he bled from the head and looks to have a significant concussion?
(I’m using photos from the New York City police and protests because there aren’t any recent pics of Buffalo police, plus the NYC police have been beating the sh-t out of people all f–king week too.)
Seems like law enforcement attracts a certain type of person.
I know there are a lot of good cops, bu I have always had the feeling that law enforcement promote too often a frat environment.
The only solution for fast and long term change is for people who hate excessive use of force and love regulation of policy to become police officers immediately…be the change we hope to see. I am not personally willing to become a police officer. I, like most people, only care at the protest level. Hopefully, some people care enough to actually go through the academy and be of service.
The level of aggression I’ve seen from these so called police officers…..it’s off the fucking charts.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=96QsoZc6TDA
America seems to have some of the most violent “Law Enforcement” Officers in the world and they seem to thrive off of physically dominating others. It’s sickening.
Where are all those good cops? Why dont they stop their coworkers? Why dont they leave the force?
Nah man, ACAB.
until the good cops speak out, in mass numbers, against the bad ones, and until they try to stop the bad ones from acting bad, THERE ARE NO GOOD COPS.
I did notice that one of the cops tried to stop to help the elderly man but another one pushed him to keep him moving.
this video makes me so F*CKING angry. and it’s not the first one that I’ve seen where an old person gets shoved to the ground. Ice-T had it right. F*CK THE POLICE.
ETA: white supremacists/KKK have been infiltrating the police forces for years, getting ready for their race war. PDs need to do more to weed those people out and not let them become cops. I mean, some of them have blatantly obvious white supremacy/Nazi/KKK tattoos, and nobody says a thing.
No Bucky we dont have to become cops and become complicit in our own oppression. This is not a moment to say “If you can’t beat them, join them!”
We need to defund the police and spend money on programs and PEOPLE that will reduce the need for police in the first place
“There are no good cops until they hold the bad cops to account.”
@what What
I think you mean Ice Cube. F#ck the Police is an NWA song. ICE-T was never in NwA.
I will never vote for a Police Levy as long as I live. F#ck the Police, indeed.
no, I think I mean Ice T and Body Count.
I’m aware that NWA had a song called that, but I was referring to the song titled “Cop Killer” by the above.
But hey, they both had it right!
Part of it is that there is a former military to police pipeline, which I think has been a thing for decades, but now the police themselves are militarized.
I think that all of us getting on the horn and speaking to our mayors about our police force’s policies is of the utmost importance. We need police; we need the police to be of the communities that they serve, responsive, not a frat, and actively anti-racist.
While we are getting our local governments to remake the force, I hope they fold in dealing more intelligently and humanely with the mentally ill and not neurotypical citizens. Those are populations that suffer from violence disproportionate to their numbers.
Your point about the Police recruiting from the Military is interesting – i have extended family members who are ex army and they said its very common for those who leave the military and take up careers with the civilian police. One commented to me once that PTSD plays a part in how some ex-military guys behave within police forces – they treat is at another ‘battle ground’.
The prison services are another major recruiter for ex-military. A cousin worked in a local prison when he left the air force and then left as he couldn’t deal with the daily violence – said that it was worse than some of the war zones he’d served in.
Have you ever looked up the requirements to be accepted? Pathetic. Class B misdemeanors allowed. 2.0 GPA. You don’t even need experience in law enforcement if you’ve held any job for so many years.
You are soo right. Something I heard from a while ago. If you have too high of an IQ they don’t want you, I’d heard. They argue that those people end up wanting to leave and so it doesn’t make it worth their while to keep therm. Something to do with the LA police if I’m remembering correctly.
This is all such a nightmare. I couldn’t even sleep last night after I saw that video. But I do love how Twitter weeds these people. I hope they find the Maryland biker as well!
It appears they have — his ex identified him according to Twitter — and he’s an ex-cop, a Deputy Chief, in Montgomery County, MD.
Twitter was right… thank you for the info!
Damn really? He looked like a cop.
so much of social media sucks, but when you need a d*ckhead or a Karen ID’d…BOY does it come through. that dude is so f*cked, and I couldn’t be happier about it.
I’m glad they ID’d him. How terrifying for those kids to be assaulted like that.
The man is holding his phone recording them, so they must have had a hunch there was video. Is he carrying a helmet? It’s hard to see one officer stop to attend to him before getting deterred by another.
From looking at the video, it appears that the officer who stopped to “help” was the one who pushed him.
Edit, after watching the video again it appears that it was a different officer who pushed this man.
can’t wait for all the people to tell me that the police just acted like that because they were scared for their lives. such bullshit. and the cop who gets pushed away when he tries to check on the man? sickening. to be able to just walk over an elderly man bleeding from the head says a lot about your character.
that officer needs to be charged with assault, not just fucking suspended.
Same. I’m also tired of the “there are good cops” argument. That means nothing if they remain silent and are complicit of systemic racism and brutality. Interesting how people who use that argument are dismissive of all protesters when one of them acts up and damages property.
“I’m also tired of the “there are good cops” argument. That means nothing if they remain silent and are complicit of systemic racism and brutality.”
THIS, all day long.
I think there need to be massive re-training drives all over the country because this level of rot is just not sustainable.
The scales have been pulled back from so many people’s eyes and the damage to their reputations will be long lasting.
My heart goes out to every American that is out there, protesting and putting their lives on the line (against a pretty *brutal* adversary) in service of justice.
massive re-training, and defunding.
not COMPLETELY, just that they really don’t need the military stuff to effectively serve and protect. all that $$$ they get for that stuff could go to education or, you know, maybe medical equipment for the workers who are dealing with COVID?
BPD has always had a terrible reputation. I’m glad I don’t live in Buffalo anymore.
It looks like he is bleeding out of his right ear? That is usually a bad sign!
It is. He isn’t bleeding from a “laceration”. That is a brain bleed from a severe head injury. The blood pooled so fast that the only place for it to go was out his ear. If he survives (which I highly doubt) his life is as good as over.
It looks like he was trying to return a helmet?
Original tweet update says the man is expected to make a full recovery
@Lua – I know that is being bandied about but it isn’t true. He had a MAJOR brain bleed and the DA said this morning that the injury is so serious he isn’t able to make a statement. People regularly die from even small brain bleeds. He is not going to be making a ‘full recovery’.
Doesn’t brain swelling usually occur within hours or a day? I’m thinking of the actress Natasha’s skiing accident, and other situations I recall where brain swelling led to eventual death.
The sound of him hitting the pavement is horrible. The phone slips from his hand. I will be very surprised if he fully recovers from this.
If it’s ok, I’d also like to mention another story that is not getting much attention.
Austin police critically injured a young black man when they shot him in the head with a bean bag gun, who then hit his head on the ground. He is in a coma and has brain damage.
His name is Justin Howell.
I saw that. It’s been on Twitter a lot. Jesus. I have no words anymore.
I was completely shocked by the George Floyd murder. I couldn’t even watch it.
This video just shows if you think the police will not come after you then you are dead wrong.
I live in Buffalo. The police have been using excessive force all week. I’ve seen it with my own eyes. Pushing, hitting, chasing peaceful protesters. Monday evening I saw them tackle a black man with his hands up as he was being interviewed by the local news. There is video of that available too. We were part a peaceful march last Saturday and were caught in a cloud of pepper spray for absolutely no reason. I’m dragging myself out of bed right now to go stand in front of police headquarters with my sign. I couldn’t sleep last night after seeing that video. If an old white man isn’t safe in broad daylight with cameras rolling none of us are safe. Especially black men when no one is looking.
thank you for fighting the good fight. please be careful.
Wow, Thank you for your bravery. 💜
Beyond comprehension.
Just an overview for what the process is for discipline of law enforcement, which is separate from the investigation and prosecution of an alleged crime.
Of course, for allegations of criminal behavior, those are investigated in the normal course of business, like any other crime, and referred to the DA’s office to decide whether to prosecute. That decides whether the cop goes to jail but not if the cop keeps the job.
For the purposes of job discipline, the police commissioner must follow the terms of any union contract and governing statutes. For any report of wrongdoing, an intake is generated and sent to Internal Affairs to conduct an investigation, separate from any criminal investigation. Investigations can be lengthy and involve lots of interviews. During the investigation, the commissioner can let the cop continue to work in the same position, reassign the cop, or put the cop on administrative leave. If the investigation report says there is evidence the cop violated Department policy, the cop gets a hearing with union representation. By law, the union MUST represent or the cop can sue the union. If the hearing officer concludes that a preponderance of the evidence shows a policy violation, the case gets referred for discipline. By the contacts, it must be progressive discipline (written reprimand, short suspension, demotion, long suspension, termination) based on the cop’s record. A commissioner can only jump straight to termination only in the most horrible cases. Suspensions, demotions, and terminations all have appeal rights and the cop has choices either to go through a civil service commission or to arbitration. Arbitrators tend to reinstate fully unless progressive discipline has been closely followed. The cop or city can appeal a civil service decision to the state courts.. The union or city can appeal an arbitration decision. Arbitration decisions are extremely difficult to overturn.
How many other times have police victims “tripped and fell?” Disgusting. Fire every cop who ignored this victim and fire the person who said he tripped and fell. This man should not have to pay one cent of his hospital bill either- send the bill to Aaron Torgalski and the Buffalo PD.
“How many other times have police victims “tripped and fell?””
probably about the same number of black people murdered while they were “resisting”. SMDH.
#bluefall is trending on Twitter right now. There were quite a few videos uploaded on that Twitter feed & it’s disturbing about the level of violence police are using. Police are supposed de-escalate violence, not escalate it.
My sister is an officer in mke and you are all correct, this profession seems to attract hotheads. At her housewarming party I watched one (male) officer pepper spray another (female) officer “Bc he didn’t like a joke she made” and it eventually turned into a free for all. if they’ll do this shit to one another over something so trivial…the shit that goes on when no1s watching is what terrifies me.
This video illustrates that the police will easily attack and brutalize white Americans as they’ve been doing to us black folks for decades. We are in a police state and we should all be concerned. Who are they serving? Who are they protecting? Let us defund these cults and reinvest into underresourced communities. We need a radical shift.
Also, this officer was merely suspended. But he clearly committed assault at best, and attempted murder at worst. They act with impunity because they are protected. Bottom line is that while police brutality disproportionately impacts black people, it is also an urgent danger for white folks. The way they are acting at these protests is how they’ve been treating black communities. This is all our fight and I’ve been so pleased to see the allyship and solidarity.
You’re right, and I hope we have the political will to accomplish this. It’s going to take a lot.
He was bleeding from the ear which I thought was more alarming. Like, blood was spurting from his ear. But I’m not a doctor. I pray he recovers.
We allowed our police to become incredibly over-militarized and this really increased post-9/11 when podunk towns everywhere (and major cities of course) were getting billions from the federal government to protect us from terrorists. I mean, that they then became the terrorists wasn’t hard to predict. There was a big uproar at the time, A LOT was written against this, but, of course, the band played on.
Then, you had white supremacist infiltration of PD’s across the country. You have to look back at the 60′s. What happened to white people down South who marched for civil rights? They became “n lovers”, and were treated accordingly. Murdered beaten, etc. That’s the same thing happening now. this elderly man was out trying to add his voice to black lives matter, and so he was nothing but an n lover and he was treated accordingly.
We have such a huge, entrenched problem. It will take decades to truly reverse, and I doubt we have the long term political will for it.
I’ve seen an unbelievable amount of shocking video coverage this week. All of it is despicable. Vile.
What the hell is wrong with them.. I’m stunned at all this display of violence from the police force. Innocent black men and women, children, peaceful protesters, elderly people.. no mercy whatsoever for anyone.
Maybe I’m naive, for sure ignorant, american cops have always had a reputation for being violent, but I didn’t know it was this bad. This seems unthinkable to me. They didn’t even help him, just protecting their kind and not the people they should be protecting.
But why am I surprised, after all the senseless killing before and after George Floyd.. my heart breaks for you, I hope things will change, I hope people will vote Trump out for good and for a reform of some kind to change the police force (maybe do a psycological evaluation before hiring them).
Police are supposed to serve and protect. If you are shooting rubber bullets, gassing and assaulting peaceful protesters you are not serving or protecting your community.
@Lotus, I think that the increase of police violence has been taken to this unacceptable level since Drumpf called all of the state governors last week and told them in was paramount that the police be more aggressive and violent to the protesters to show their strength. Drumpf is portraying the protesters to be criminals, whereas the police the police are the criminals at this point as they are being directed by Drumpf to be more forceful and aggressive. This is wildly apparent in states with Republican goevnors but we also have the ones that are in Democrat held states that the police are encouraging the officers to be more aggressive. The fact that they pushed and caused these injuries to an elderly gentleman is sickening. If it hadn’t been for this video, their excuse that he tripped would have been taken for their word. I am so glad that we have people recording these disgusting actions.
@naturelover. Am not American. Not only did the cop assault this man but then lied about it in his report. Is there anything that can be done about that? I realize it’s like convicting Al Capone of tax evasion but maybe it’s a start and a way to work with the unions to get rid of these people. Wouldn’t lying on a report and covering for the liar be a firing offence?
This video depressed me so much last night. T Greg Doucette is a criminal defense lawyer on twitter who’s been consolidating a lot of the videos of the abuse and it’s just so gross. Yet even Gov Cuomo had to apologize to the police for calling out their brutality. The police have way too much power and they are abusing it horrifically.
I think positions of power attract a certain kind of people but they also corrupt quickly. Most human beings aren’t good at handling this kind of power over others and sure as hell not if they’re given weapons on top. The only way to combat that – no pun intended – is training training training and weeding out the worst before they are ever given a gun.
We have a march in my town tomorrow, and I’m bringing my kids. I’d be lying, though, if I said I wasn’t a bit nervous. It feels like nobody is safe these days.
Falls are the second leading cause of accidental death, worldwide; shoving a frail elderly person to cause a fall is a life-threatening act.
Any form of blood from the ear following trauma can indicate a bleed from or around the brain. This is a major medical emergency and even with immediate medical attention, that man has a very poor prognosis (trauma, age, loss of consciousness).
I am in deep horror at what I am seeing.
@Maggi. So true. Even if the gentleman recovers somewhat he could have lasting medical issues. Anyone living in Buffalo….maybe you can chase your government officials so that this cop (not going to honour him by calling him officer) is dealt with and hopefully charged?
Seems to me there is a certain frat, asshole, aggressive and sadist personality that is attracted to law enforcement. And then they are bonded by their “code”. I saw the initial evidence of a defense for the two of the three other officers charged in Floyd’s death yesterday – Lane and Kueng. They were both rookies, literally on their first days on the job with Derek Chauvin as their senior officer. I’m sure the argument will be, well they had to defer to him, what’s a cop supposed to do???
Be a reasonable decent human being that’s what!!!! As in, you see a man/woman dying, bleeding, needing help, YOU F**KING HELP!!!!
It sounds so logical and simple when you lay it out like that. What is happening to the police that they don’t understand this? How do so many of them participate? Why do none of them step up and say stop this isn’t right? The police departments need to be cleaned and changed from top to bottom.
All the white folks sitting in their ivory towers thinking they are special and immune to Trumps fascist agenda need to wake the f#ck up. If you are not part of the 1%, you are currently in danger of losing your rights and/or your life.
The fact that all those officers basically stepped over this man as he laid unconscious and bleeding…
Pedophiles become coaches or teachers or priests. Violent sociopaths become cops.
Agreed. I said something similar in a post. Certain personalities are attracted to certain vocations. For better OR worse. And I do think that aggressive, hot-tempered, asshole like, sadistic and domineering personality traits are attracted to law enforcement. Derek Chauvin is a f**king perfect example. I am not exaggerating here, but I truly believe that guy had some serious personality disorders at play. That murder was not emotional at all for him. He was calm, collected and he wanted to exert his control, over Floyd and the crowd and the other officers. He had some 9 minutes to stop what he was doing, and change his course of action. He chose over and over again to be a brutal murderer. And he was a police officer for like 19 years. That is vile and disgusting to me. He’s hardly just “one bad apple”…
I know there are some violent / aggressive cops in EVERY city and country. There are bad apples in EVERY police force. But Man – is it me or are American ones extra brutal?!?! . They are EXTRA everything., Extra big, extra aggressive, extra extra!! American cops are build like brickhouses, many ARE huge!! So along with their size, being a policeman seems to turn up their aggression and ego – it seems to do something to them being a cop!! I was so sad seeing HOW MANY cops walked right by and didn’t even help him up!!!!!! Not ONE stopped?!?! What are these cops like in their own lives, how can SO MANY lack empathy or compassion!?!! How would they feel if someone did this to their father?!?! How can their wives not view them differently watching them do this ( are their partners living in fear of their bully husbands and their temper?) How do they explain it to their kids when it hits the news!?! It seems American cops are THE worse and out of control!!!
Change dot org has a petition to get this guy fired. Please sign it.
From my experience in the military and growing up with law enforcement, the majority of problems start because of the Us vs Them mentality. You are told you are a brotherhood, you are told to look after each other at all costs, you spend more time with your coworkers than you do your families. It becomes a frat/sorority in a way. Anyone who has any reservations about what the group is doing is punished and made to feel like a traitor or outsider. They are blacklisted and lives made hell until they quit or move. I remember a big story in my hometown – a cop got busted for secretly video taping hookups and then showing them to people and uploading it on the internet. The issue with him being busted was that his whole department knew for a long time, they were a large portion of his audience. He only got in trouble because it turns out one of the victims was a relative of a more senior officer. It wasn’t until the other cops were personally affected that they stepped in. They were fine watching women unknowingly being uploaded onto porn sites until then.
There are a lot of good cops that I know, some of them family members that I love dearly. But until they hold each other accountable and remember that it’s the public they are serving, not each other, there will be a police brutality problem.
I’ve been following this since it went viral too. He’s still hospitalized. From the tweets I’ve seen it may be more than a severe concussion (don’t quote me on that. I’m not a dr.) bc I’ve seen he’s in serious but stable condition.
Either late last week or earlier this week, NYPD did the same to a 20 yo girl. He shoved her so hard she was thrown damn near across the street. She landed on her head (barely missing the raised curb) so hard she had a seizure. She also ended up with a stay at the hospital and concussion. Nothing was done about that officer at all even though he was identified on sm.
I’m going to join the F*** group. Never has it been more important to stop paying for police body cams than all of us filming. This man suffered a concussion. I want to see major lawsuits against these cities.