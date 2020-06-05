Buffalo, NY cops shoved a 75-yr-old white man to the ground & left him there to bleed

Embed from Getty Images

It is, um, remarkable to see how quickly this particular story moved over a 12-hour period. Gee, I wonder why. Here’s what happened – in Buffalo, New York, the Buffalo police (who are armored and armed to the teeth) were “clearing” a sidewalk from violent protesters. Only there were zero violent protesters, and the sidewalk was nearly empty except for one 75-year-old white man. The senior citizen was merely trying to walk through – ?? – the cluster of cops and for his trouble, the cops shoved him. The man lost his balance, fell on his back and his head and was lying on the sidewalk bleeding from a head wound while cops walked around him:

New Tonight: Disturbing video from @WBFO in Buffalo, NY shows an elderly man walk up to police in riot gear. An officer shoves the man…he falls backwards, hits his head…starts bleeding immediately…motionless.

Why did this happen @BPDAlerts ?

pic.twitter.com/qbTvXAAPLH — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) June 5, 2020

Within a few hours, the Buffalo police – perhaps not realizing there was video (?) claimed that the older guy just tripped or something, it wasn’t their fault. Once the video arrived on the internet, suddenly the cops’ lies weren’t good enough (you hate to see it!!). Per CBS reporter David Begnaud: “Buffalo’s police commissioner orders immediate Internal Affairs investigation into this incident: 2 officers shoving an elderly man, who walked up to them, to the ground. @news4buffalo reports the man suffered a laceration & possible concussion.”

The cop who shoved the older man is named Aaron Torgalski. He was identified within hours too. He was suspended but is not, as yet, fired. I mean, if they fire him, surely they would need to fire the *counts* eight other officers within the same eight feet who didn’t help the man or do anything when one of their brothers in blue shoved a 75-year-old man so hard that he bled from the head and looks to have a significant concussion?

Here's why you don't kneel with cops.

Yesterday. Today. pic.twitter.com/BQMqD3aAYb — Chad Loder (@chadloder) June 5, 2020

(I’m using photos from the New York City police and protests because there aren’t any recent pics of Buffalo police, plus the NYC police have been beating the sh-t out of people all f–king week too.)

