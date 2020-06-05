VF: Duchess Meghan thought ‘long & hard’ about avoiding ‘politics’ in her BLM speech

Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair has a new piece about the Duchess of Sussex’s excellent video for the graduating class of her old high school in LA. Sidenote: I’m a little bit surprised that there hasn’t been an actual article devoted to how Meghan has been giving off pregnant vibes in this video, just like she gave off in the Archie birthday video. I suspect no one wants to focus on that right now, which… fair enough. Completely. So, back to Katie Nicholl. I wonder if Nichollhas any sources close to Meghan, or if Nicholl is just talking to randos at Kensington Palace. Who can say! You can read the full VF piece here. Some highlights:
Why Meghan did the speech: Sources close to the duchess say she has wanted to address the protests, but was unsure how to communicate a message of support and feared being attacked in the media. As a royal, she is expected to steer clear of politics; however, aides say this was a key issue for her and she has wanted to say something publicly for some time. “Like many people, Meghan has felt very raw about what has happened, this is a key issue for her. She knew whatever she said had to be communicated appropriately,” said a source. “There have been a lot of discussion. It wasn’t easy, but she was determined to say something. These are her words, her sentiments—it’s 100% her.”
The “old Meghan”: Another source who works closely with Meghan on her charity work said that the address reminded her of the “old Meghan.” “Listening to her was like hearing the old Meghan,” said the friend. “She sounds less restrained and more herself and much more how I remember her from when we first met, way back before she was a member of the royal family.”
God forbid she say something political: Before she was a duchess, she often used her platform to comment on social injustice and politics, speaking up about Brexit and attacking Donald Trump as “misogynistic” and “divisive.” However, when she married into the royal family, she was told she would have to put her political opinions to one side and channel her energy into charity work instead. Aides say she thought “long and hard” about how to address Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, which has resulted in ongoing protests across the country. While Meghan has avoided politics, her message to the students of Immaculate Heart was clear.
Yes, racism only “plagues America”: Sources close to Meghan say she was excited to be part of the virtual graduation ceremony, but knew there was no way she could speak to a group of compassionate, service-driven young women without addressing George Floyd and the racism that plagues America.
Meghan wants to speak to the school again: As one of their most famous graduates, Meghan has told the school she would like to give more addresses to its pupils. The duchess has said her time at Immaculate Heart helped her find her voice and learn to lead. “She had planned to share a heartfelt congratulations to the class of 2020, who have worked so hard over the past four years, by sharing some words of support, encouragement, and offering some memories of her own time at the school,” said a spokesman. “However, in the video message she shared, she felt compelled to directly address and speak to these young women about what’s happening in this country right now around the killing of George Floyd—as well as what’s been happening over many, many years and many, many generations to countless other black Americans.”
I am not the person to write 6000 words on why “cops shouldn’t murder black people” is somehow a political issue with two sides. Nor am I qualified to try to explain why every single thing she said or didn’t say was viewed as a political act because of her skin, how all of this hand-wringing about “politics” is just another way to silence and erase Meghan or why certain petty white colonizers were ready to muzzle Meghan from the word go. I will say this – Meghan being an American and speaking about a social justice and racial justice movement which started in America makes it even easier for the Katie Nicholls of the world to continue to keep their heads in the sand about global racism.
Also, this was sent to me by a Twitter friend – Penny Junor was one of the hateful Bs who smeared Meghan for years, then smeared her some more post-Sussexit. In March, Junor was saying that Meghan was irrelevant. In June, suddenly the royal family can take credit for Meghan’s video. Huh.
Oh, trust, now that race is a conversation that has blown over to the UK in a big way, they will find a way to suck back up to Meghan. It’ll be like the past couple years of abuse never happened. Even Piers Morgan is changing his tune now…it’s so craven.
Piers was just shading them not even 3 days ago. He’s an opportunistic mess. He like many editors and reporters saw Meghan as another Diana 2.0 when it came to access and connections especially because she was American. They’re trying to either get back in her graces in relation to the lawsuit or jumping on the BLM movement. Either way, Piers isn’t genuine at all.
Oh yeah, I forgot about the lawsuit. That plus the book really seem to have them sweating bullets behind the scenes, doesn’t it? I can’t wait to find out what they’re hiding.
You are sooo right. And that statement about the “old Meghan” is not actually true. She looked confident and strong, but nervous. What she said about being “picked apart” was heartbreaking and confirmed what we already knew, but can forget when we see her smiling and being professional. . Whilst they haven’t broken her completely, they have left her with scars.
No amount of “moon walking” and talking about how they realise the part they “unknowingly” played will ever make me want to forgive them. So many people tried to warn them and educate them about their language, and they doubled down on their rhetoric and accused Meg of playing the race card, even though she never specifically came out and said anything about race. I’m more likely to forgive their idiot followers who just believed what they were told, rather than the active perpetrators of her torture.
Exactly. Piers Morgan, Penny Junor and the rest of those hypocrites can shut it. I’m so glad Harry and Meghan left because everyone in that rota system and family are frauds and it’s all a scam because people continue to fall for.
What the UK does not understand is that Meghan was duchessing while black and the BM, the Courtiers and some members of the BRF were the “police”.
So…while Harry and Meghan made some mistakes, every single thing they did was “policed”……off the shoulder dress, hands in pocket, not using the duchess slant, colour of nail polish. Everything was seen as breaking the protocol law. Except that there are photos and records showing that these actions had been done by many in the BRF before and there was never this hue and cry.
Even the private jets which they continue to use the most because they feel that this was their most legitimate criticism….William and Kate use a helicopter though and the other royals use private jets all the time
So as the Courtiers worry about the correct way to address Meghan now she is longer using HRH (I am sure they are)..Meghan is showing them that they have not broken her, she is definitely not irrelevant and they “could’ve had a bad bitch”.
Well done Meghan…so so proud of you!!
I’m just waiting for Ingrid Seward to weigh in, and the trifecta of hypocritical and cynical grovelers will be complete.
It would’ve been nice if Michelle Obama had shared Meghan’s speech on her twitter or insta account. Hillary Clinton shared it and that was so nice to see that kind of support.
Kamala Harris just posted it on her twitter.
She used this expression ” thought about long and hard” when writing of Karen ” The Struggle” Cambridge and why she was butthurt. just last week. Either these sources are in her head or she is speaking with an automaton from KP who has no contact with Meghan and is not clever enough, rehashing the same sentiment to two very different women.
Katie Nicholl is trying really hard to stay as a US correspondent. Many of them want to follow Harry and Meghan because they know where the money is and they don’t want American journalists getting first dibs to their prince.
jokes on the racist british media because Harry and Meghan will never forget how they were treated. All the scoops about Harry and Meghan will be given to American journalists or Omid. Payback is so sweet. I can’t wait until the pandemic is over. I want to see their foundation and Invictus!
Wait, wasn’t Katie Nicholl the one that lost her tv job in the US for on-air racism? So racist she was exiled to Australian media, or something.
ETA: Nope, sorry, that was Katie Hopkins. Somehow she got worse than I remember, and even more brazenly racist.
Any of us could have written that article about Meghan, no sources required.
When I ran across the VF article, I thought, “Meghan said most of this stuff in the speech she just made”.
How does Katie Nichols stay employed? Does she have phone records proving that she speaks to the Cambridge’s? How does she source her material? Dumbfounded.
That’s basically how I feel about all of KN’s articles about Meghan. She’s just speculating and making general statements. I could do it too lol.
Katie Nicholl just rehashes the same old sh*t. I’m not really sure why VF even uses her anymore. It’s just pap for the masses. VF really went down the drain once Graydon Carter left, it used to be a really good magazine.
Aaand Katie the leech Nichols strikes again,🙄🙄🙄🙄 This b knows absolutely nothing about Harry and Meghan
I think she has got this from Omid Scobie and Harper’s Bazaar
The British media is doing all they can to wash away the global stain of racism that they put on countless celebs, immigrants and especially Meghan. They ain’t fooling anybody because yesterday when Meghan released that video, the response especially from parts of British twitter was horrid and only proved the point. Meghan will never be irrelevant and yesterday proved that. That woman trends every single time and the media knows that even more now than before. There is no doubt in my mind that the media and family will try to attach themselves to their global, charitable achievement win the future. Even Richard Dennen, had Meghan in his ig story. Like I said, I think the media are realizing they made a bad judgement and bet on the wrong team and are slowly trying to entice Harry and Meghan back and drop the lawsuits but we all know that won’t happen. Jumping on bandwagons after denying racism even existed in only showing how pathetic the media is. Don’t backtrack now.
Had this been another time and era, before the internet and social media, they might have been able to wash away all the racism they put on people, including Meghan. But it’s impossible to do in this era.
It’s just my observation from the US, but it doesn’t just seem to the the Royal Family who continue to act like it’s another time and era. I think a large majority of the British Media think and act that way as well. It’s why they, well, the RRs at least, really still thought that Harry and Meghan would never be able to get any messages they wanted to out without their help and would – at some point – drop the lawsuit and play their game.
Every racist thing they’ve said and done, especially towards Meghan for the past 3-4 years, will forever be there. They said it with their chests, and people kept the receipts of them doing so. Meghan and Harry will never forget what they did and we KNOW Harry has kept receipts about it all because he’s SAID he keeps records of everything the press say and who said it, even before he met Meghan. The majority will never apologize for what they did, and the small minority that do, it’ll only be in a performative way. If they ever feel like they can once again get away with racistly harassing Meghan – and make money doing it – they’d go right back to doing it again just a day later.
These people will forever be on the outside wrt H&M (and their global support). They did it to themselves and no amount of bandwagon jumping will change that.
The Royal Family wants a robot smiling from a balcon and behaving like a 1850 houswife.
That’s what they want, and this is why Kate is so perfect for that role.
They prefer to hide and protect pedo Andrew instead of supporting a young woman with, you know, ideas.
Katie please stop the fan fiction, applaud the excellent speech she gave and move on.
They only want us colored folks when white people have an agenda to sell.
I am done with the RF. They are a bunch of entitled bigots.
They are protecting one who is guilty of the most heinous of crimes, and have absolutely no problem with that fact. The British senior royals are filth and garbage who deserve each other.
She’s just rehashing what Meghan said in her talk& their spokesman’s comments which were in Newsweek& Harper’s Bazaar. Nicholls has no sources.
Any success they have- the royal reporters& experts will try and co-opt the royal family in even though they told us they were irrelevant. See Dampier attributing Meghan’s SmartWorks capsule success to Kate.
There was usual awful SM commentary on Meghan’s speech but saw lots of comments praising it and talking about what the Royal Family& Britain had lost.
Exactly. That’s going to be hard for the RR’s and experts to do because they’re all the way in America and that will be a hard sell. I hope they don’t try that because that’s only going to make people even more angry. Everyone saw how fast the palace took up for Kate but not Meghan. That is the ultimate privilege to take credit for someone else’s achievements and success. They better not try it.
WTF is up with that title line in the article?!? “Yes, racism only plagues America”? Are they saying that the UK doesn’t have racial disparity and conflict….. because they do. Not in the same ways, but they do.
Not saying that to deflect from the very serious systemic racism that America has fostered since it’s birth, but I’m sure people of color in the UK would disagree that the UK is somehow free of that ailment.
The bits in bold are little summaries of the paragraph from the writers here, rather than in the article itself. You’ll see it on all of the articles quoted on this site.
So here Kaiser is sarcastically pointing out that Katie Nicholl is deliberately implying racism is a uniquely American problem.
Nicholl is also a W&K plant who is fond of stating her racist coverage of Meghan wasn’t racist at all. She was Kate’s go-to tabloid contact during the dating years, and continues to act like she’s a shattered ex-girlfriend of Harry’s.
Its like someone finally tipped off british press how bad their coverage of Meghan makes them look. It’s not going to make a difference long term though.
The problem with the media is that they’re now in a bind. They got these boring, bland royals left that they have praised to the sky for being just that and now when they need to sell papers and generate money, those same royals aren’t cutting it. They’ve made it impossible to criticize William and Kate and they jumped in bed with the trolls and Megxit crowd. So now they want to jump on the BLM movement but won’t own up to any of the pain they’ve not only inflicted on Meghan but immigrants, countless celebs like Raheem Sterling, racism in football. This all about the dollar bill and their biggest dollars left the country. They want them back badly.
Yup, agreed. They made their bed and now they’re trying to get out of lying in it (sorry for the messy metaphor lol) but people have long memories.
I really don’t think the red tops see themselves as in a bind. The British tabloids have always operated in a ‘We’ ve always been at war with Eurasia’ state of mind. Particularly The Daily Mail – they’ll carry on doing what they think they need to in order to sell papers and not care at all about whether it sounds contradictory or inconsistent.
Whenever the DM have been accused of racism against Dianne Abbott, Raheem Sterling or Channel migrants they always point to their role in the Stephen Lawrence affair as if that wasn’t years ago and in no way makes up for the damage caused before and since then.
Absolutely correct, Mara.
@Mara – I don’t think they care about being inconsistent, but they do care about having something interesting to sell, and Will and Kate being boring and bland doesn’t sell. They’ve convinced a large portion of their readers that Will and Kate are perfect so when they turn on them, there will be reader backlash. Now I doubt they care overly much, but as we saw with the Tatler article, its going to be a bumpy ride.
Oh look. More fanfiction from Nicholl.
This might be true but like I’ve said in another article in the past, I’ll be damned if I believe Katie Nicholl
Rumor is she may be gone from VF very soon as a major shake up at the magazine is coming.
Footnote: Tatler has seen how USA Town&Country have dramatically increased their paid subscriptions (not really that great or large to begin with) when most magazine subscriptions rates have tanked. IMHO, Tatler is more and more targeting the North American market with it’s content and writing perspective. Hence the claim by many that the Pasternack article was written in “American English” with many non-British “Americanisms”.
They are literally trying to follow Meghan to America. They saw what she did for British Vogue and see her selling power. I remember how Dan Wooton during all that Vogue faux outrage, that she should’ve editing their newspaper 😂.
I’m a long-time subscriber (it’s an escape mechanism) and I hope they’re getting a shake-up. The current approach is terrible – the print version uses a pale and tiny font that’s illegible. They used a forty year old photo of Princess Anne for a cover shot because you can’t put someone with wrinkles on the cover.
@Marjorie, I’m a long-time subscriber, too, but that print version needs some serious revamping. I spent a couple of hours last night reading the current issue, and while I’m a dinosaur who likes real books and magazines, I have to say that I had already read two of their lead stories online two weeks ago! If there is a shake-up, not only do they need to liven up the print version, they need to turf Katie right out the door in the process. She’s not worth their investment in her.
I am getting pregnant vibes since her zoom with smart works.
I have too. If she is, we will not know until a baby is here. Meghan deserves a peaceful pregnancy and I have no doubt they will keep it secret.
Katie has no sources unless she is continuing to buy information from hackers.
Yes, Ginger. I would love her to have a stress-free pregnancy that she can really enjoy.
But if she is pregnant and her crappy brother in law finds out, Carole will tell the Daily Fail and they’ll just erupt.
Meghan and Harry are now able to work in peace and be one step ahead of everyone.
All without a social media presence!
Katie Nicholl is pathetic.
No access at all.
I pray more people are given the platform to speak out about racism in Britain.
Penny Junior has some fuckn nerve. Her and Elizabeth Holmes can STFU. Penny can be quiet cause her and TRF were in a rush to wash their hands of Meghan (cause they’re short sighted idiots) but now junior wants to claim her as part of the royal family? fuck off. Now, I know Elizabeth isn’t mentioned but I got smoke for her too. She wants to “apologize” to Meghan and her black fans after recents events. No ma’am. I do not forgive her. She ripped Meghan to shreds for YEARS in favor of Kate. Happily let the most vile comments about Meghan sit on her page. She contributed to the abuse Meghan received and thinks a measly ig will make it all better. No ma’am. I got my eye on her.
I’m not even gonna speak on Katie’s new edition of fan fiction. Keep trying to convince hope Katie, cause you won’t be convincing me.
Absolutely! EHolmes also made a ton of money off of being racist to Meghan. Like you think just an apology is going to make it okay? Where are them coins? You make money off Instagram and got a book deal for God’s sake from being racist. A simple apology will not do. I got all the smoke for EHolmes.
Elizabeth Holmes is getting dragged in her comment section. She’s blocking people, which just goes to prove she hasn’t learned a thing. Her apology was weak and self-serving. And…she never actually apologized to Meghan.
Political is definitely the wrong word. Heartfelt and thoughtful?
@Bettyrose WORD. Like, wasn’t Meg urging the new grads to go vote? Katie Nichols wants to believe that the BRF protocol nonsense is still on my duchess’ radar, no they’re not.
As for Penny Junior, she is stark raving crazy. Meghan gave a very good inspirational speech at the UN conference years before she met Harry, her first major speech was when she was in middle school, Meghan has been delivering powerful speeches way before she was a member of the BRF, non? LIL at crediting the BRF members as influence for Meghan’s achievements.
Watching Meghan’s speech where she looks straight into the camera and instructs her audience on what they are going to do it is easy to see why the Royal courtiers found her “difficult”. Meghan’s nice isn’t the sorry to trouble you, apologize six times before asking a question nice. She has an authority to her that just her presence would absolutely threaten these people whose are still living their British empire fantasy dreams of not just white supremacy, but white English supremacy.
Yeah, that steely, concentrated gaze straight into the camera during “we will rebuild and rebuild and rebuild until it’s rebuilt because the foundation is broken” was a thing of beauty. It wasn’t ugly, it wasn’t mean, it wasn’t hateful, it was “this is how it needs to happen.” I can see where the courtiers and flunkies were at a loss about how to work with her. They literally rule the Queen, as far as I can tell, but this firm, assured young Duchess was beyond anything they had ever seen, and the only thing they knew to do was resort to the usual smearing and belittling tactics that have been their go-to method for years when dealing with royals who “don’t know their place.” They bit off way more than they could chew with that tactic, with this Duchess.
Meghan will always be more relevant because she is of our time not the 1600s; it’s no longer acceptable for a family that claims to care about social justice to smile and do photo-ops instead of using their voices and taking a side – there are no two sides when it comes to racism. Meghan is well spoken and actually CARES and is passionate about what she’s saying, whereas the Keens treat it like a job and phone it in.
I used to love the monarchy. I found it interesting from an historical point of view and maybe they need to be history.
I believe they need to be part of the past, irrelevant and useless today and tomorrow. My family left England in 1632 during the Great Migration, due to political and social reasons. Settling in Massachusetts and moving throughout the east coast.
I’ll also add the BRF are grifters of the highest degree consuming money they have not earned.
Im an SO f-cking tired if people calling the killing of black people a “political issue”. It’s a great way to absolve themselves of having to look at the issue. And even IF it was a poltical issue..,so what?? POLITICS affects our lives everyday. If you are a citizen in a community you play a role in politics. And it’s a huge show of privilege to think that “politics” doesnt affect you.
What Meghan did wasn’t political. It was a black woman speaking about the fact that Black Lives Matter.
These royal reports and the Cambridge’s fans loved to shout politics when the royal refused to speak out about real life issues. But when William says he bored of racism every one is praising him for saying one word about racism. But Meghan a woman of color who has been the victim of some of the most vile disgusting racist attack’s is not allowed to speak about racism. The British tabloids no Damn well no one in America is buying their own Reverse of racism they took such sick gleefully in attacking Meghan with overly racist articles whipping up the British public in hating Meghan .
Racism is now an “accepted and expected talking point” for the BRF (for the moment…) so they’re trying to bend over backward to align themselves with the Duchess they ran out of the country because of the color of her skin….wow. I hope the entirety of the monarchy crumbles in my lifetime.
Can some of you with royal knowledge answer this question for me? When TQ makes an official statement it comes from Buckingham Palace. Will and Kate from Kensington. Where did Harry and Meghan’s come from and does it still? What about Prince Charles and his siblings?
Charles statements come from “Clarence House.” The other royals are all under Buckingham Palace so the statements come from there (like Prince Andrew’s statement in November that he would step back from royal duties.)
Harry and Meghan now presumably have a PR person who is issuing these statements to the press.
Harry and Meghan now work with a pr firm that is independant of the royal family. They are the ones who release statements. I don’t know about the rest of the royals like Anne, Edward,… tho
How dare Katie Nicholl put words in Meghan’s mouth and speak for her? All the wretched woman and her ilk have tried to do is silence Meghan and by extension black voices – now they want to jump on the bandwagon? To ‘rehabilitate’ her because suddenly she’s an attractive and compelling part of a cause? To monetise her struggles yet again? Not only disgusting, but pathetic. They will never, never ever get access to Meghan, Harry and their family.
You can clearly see how stifled and strangled Meghan was (and Harry to a lesser extent) by the BRF. A woman like her – smart, thoughtful, compassionate, hard-working – cannot be silenced. I totally understand the frustration, shock and hurt she suffered while trying to simply fulfill a role that needed to be filled, professionally and successfully. The Cambridges have a LOT to answer for in their half-assed, careless handling of their charities and foundation finances. They outright stole money from the Hub cookbook and Smart Works successes. They really are horrible people and I knew the tide would start turning against them once the Sussexes turned their back on them.
We see you Kate and William, you can run but you can’t hide.