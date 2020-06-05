Third Amendment Hive, rise up: military personnel are being kicked out of DC hotels

Embed from Getty Images

I love constitutional law! I love when celebrity/political gossip strays into constitutional law and it’s not about the First Amendment (free speech/freedom of assembly) or the Second Amendment (apparently, the right to carry machine guns into any Waffle House). But what about that long-forgotten but equally important amendment, Mr. Third Amendment? Per the Bill of Rights:

Third Amendment: “No Soldier shall, in time of peace be quartered in any house, without the consent of the Owner, nor in time of war, but in a manner to be prescribed by law.”

Which basically means that Trump’s Bigly White Army can’t parachute into American towns and cities and demand food and lodging. It means that if Trump – or any governor – wants to throw the United States military into a civil rights protest on American soil, no citizen has to house those military peeps. And since corporations are people now – thanks Mitt Romney, thanks Republicans – corporate hotels can kick people out, Third Amendment style, especially when the DC Mayor orders it:

Just heard that Mayor Bowser is kicking the Utah National Guard out of all DC hotels tomorrow. More than 1200 troops from 10 states are being evicted. This is unacceptable. 1/2 — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) June 5, 2020

These brave men and women have risked their lives protecting DC for three days. Rioting, looting, arson, and vandalism have all disappeared bc these soldiers served. And now they are being kicked to the curb by an ungrateful mayor. This must be stopped. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/YYyctKvUqN — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) June 5, 2020

First of all, pretty sure that “tear-gassing, flash-grenading and violently assaulting lawful protesters, journalists and members of clergy” does not qualify as “risked their lives protecting DC.” They were the ones risking other lives, black lives, brown lives and white lives through their willingness to undertake Donald Trump’s authoritarian measures. But still, it’s a good day for Third Amendment stans.

The guy who had Third Amendment on his apocalypse bingo pic.twitter.com/oouMZuHECE — Dani K 🤍 (@dani_kerley) June 5, 2020

Third Amendment comin' in after nearly 300 years "Surprise, bitch!" pic.twitter.com/IprI4nmW89 — Mark Martinez @ BLM + ACAB (@MarkElDude) June 5, 2020

and the third amendment was there, right when America needed her most https://t.co/Mi2fb0Efrg — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) June 5, 2020

absolute fucking scholar James Madison dabbing on everyone who ever made fun of the Third Amendment pic.twitter.com/vtC8vmrNQy — GLADIO Nation (@SchrafftVortex) June 5, 2020

Third Amendment showing up like pic.twitter.com/xfvKaWMxie — The Cheese is Old and Moldy (@pal_read) June 5, 2020

2020 woke up the third amendment pic.twitter.com/Nhl8mHmR36 — . ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@darthcab) June 5, 2020

