Kim Kardashian doesn’t want to divorce Kanye, but she’ll live separately from him

The Quarantine Divorce is a real thing, with celebrities and non-celebrities alike. Over the past two months, we’ve seen a rash of celebrities filing for divorce during the pandemic. For the most part, I feel like those marriages were already on their last legs anyway, and the lockdown was just the final nail in the marriage-coffin. So it is – sort of – with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. For two solid months, we’ve heard about how they are not used to spending this much time together, how they’ve been “arguing a lot” and “at each other’s throats” and how Kim, especially, needs some f–king space from Kanye. Well, here we go.
Kim Kardashian has told friends she ‘doesn’t want to divorce’ husband Kanye West – as ending the marriage is a ‘last option’ for her. The A-list pair have been dogged by split rumours after reports of tension in lockdown – and while the insider doesn’t deny there’s tension between the couple, friends think a formal split is the last thing on her mind.
“Things are tough between Kim and Kanye because they never normally spend this much time together, but she doesn’t want a divorce,” says the insider. “She considers her marriage to Kanye and their family together a huge success – she’s the only sister who is married and thinks of herself and Kanye as a power couple. The last thing she wants is a divorce – especially because the public backlash after her second divorce was unbearable. What I think will happen is they’ll spend time apart in different houses – but not divorce.”
The couple has been splitting their time between their $19m LA home and Kanye’s Wyoming ranch in lockdown – with a source telling The Sun that the couple was finding spending so much time together tough.
“I don’t want the public backlash” is not a good reason to stay married. Neither is “I still want to be part of a power couple.” But those reasons are on-brand for Kim. She just misses being able to keep Kanye at a distance and only seeing him here or there on her terms. That’s what their marriage has been like for years – performative for the cameras, but they spend tons of time apart. She misses that. So she’ll try to recreate it with separate houses. And I assume she’ll encourage Kanye to spend more time in his dome in Wyoming?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Well. Absolutely no-one saw this coming. /sarc
Didn’t we say? She and PMK were jealous of the attention the Cavallari/Cutler split—and others—got. This way there’s a split that’s not really a split, and they can still milk it.
We’re still knee deep in the middle of a pandemic and people are being clubbed left and right (and worse) by the police, but yeah – why not take time to moan publicly about your marriage?
Wait, I mean your marriage to the jackass who still supports the guy in the White House who is stoking violence and constantly dog whistling to his Neo Nazi supporters.
There’s a cigarette-paper’s-worth of difference between Kim Kardashian and Karen Middleton, it seems. Bringing attention to what really matters in the world right now.
This really nails it @grabbyhands
As I said in another post, quarantine has been make or break
When it first started , my local sports radio station had a show one day where they discussed how the pandemic was affecting people . And the hosts were basically like “Ya know, a lot of things with this plague , it’s either or, there is no middle ground. Either you will come out of it with your relationship strengthened, maybe even have an ooops baby, or you will be divorced , period. Either you will use the time to cook and get in shape, or let it all go. Either your home.maintennancw will improve or your house will become a shambles ”
Now the latter two can be seen as an exaggeration, but I absolutely believe the first
I think half the clamoring for everything to reopen so quickly is because of folks realizing…they dont like spending so much time with their partner and/or kids. Cant stand in fact
I never understood how in this day and age with advanced communication and everything from entertainment to basic sustenance available at the click of a button without having to leave the house , how hard is it to stay home
Well……there ya go.
T
I see what you’re saying about experiencing two contrastingly different outcomes, but I also think for a lot of us who have always floated somewhere in the middle, it’s not exactly true. I know for me, I’ve been pretty active but not extremely so I’ve gained maybe a pound or two just from not getting all my steps in and eating a little more because of extra time but I still work out routinely and eat well. Same for my relationship, we argue and there’s days I wanna kill him but overall we’re going through similar things as we did before. Neither worse or better but consistently good! I see that with people I know too. This also perpetuates this idea especially for productivity that we have no excuse now that we’re not confined to our usual routine to get more done and be more fit and I think that is causing a lot of unnecessary mental health problems for people. Implying that u either let it all go or get super fit implies that everything that happens to us is obky within our discretion without considering how traumatic and impactful a pandemic of this nature can implicitly be to the course of our life. And when we don’t get good results we internalize and feel bad about ourselves and think we are the problem when there are external forces that are definitely contributing to it. I say this as someone who tries to hold myself super accountable for my life and I think these sentiments while not intended to be dysfunctional, carry a really negative rhetoric of Ur success and failure is all on you and only you when, there’s accountability from many sides. Anyways, I hope this doesn’t feel like an attack on you, I don’t mean it thay way at all, just wanted to share my thoughts.
Yep, I can see what you’re saying, too, Oatmeal. My brother and I laughed about it when it first started down here. I said to him, “Eh, it’s like the entire world has finally caught up with me.” I’d always loved being at home, and especially when all my kids were on school holidays; the weeks flew by too quickly. As soon as our lockdown began, I knew people would panic buy. too. My siblings and I chortled about that, too: “What’s wrong with people, that they don’t already have 280 rolls of toilet paper stashed away, or 8 bags of sugar/flour/rice, 10 packs of coffee or tea, 20 litres of laundry liquid etc etc?!” It’s the way our mother was, it’s the way we are. I’m loving being at home, and now I’m serious;y considering early retirement.
I think the Wests are both high maintenance narcissists, as are a lot of celebs, so two of them locked in together can only spell trouble. No one here is at all surprised. They’ve been pretending for years.
Does she really think anyone cares about her living situation, her marriage, or her image right now?
Unfortunately, just ask her 170 million (or whatever) Instagram followers. Apparently they do.
Can you imagine having to spend more than 90 seconds listening to Kanye talk about how great he is, talk in circles, talk nonsense? I’d have hit him in the head with something heavy long before now.
When they first got together he was obsessed with her- and i’m sure she enjoyed listening to him talk about her for a year or two. Though those stories about him “remaking” her and throwing away all her clothes are horrifying to me.
But yeah, once he got back to himself as the center of the universe- and being a narcissist, and an jackass, and bipolar.
She has to be exhausted.
This is actually why, when the full “receipts” of the Taylor/Kanye conversation dropped earlier this year, I couldn’t listen to it. He spends SO MUCH time talking about how amazing he is.
This actually makes me sad. I know I shouldnt, but there are some couples Im always rooting for and they are on that list. I know, thats so stupid because its Kanye, but still.
My office went WFH on March 16th. One of my coworkers with young children is begging for a date when we are going back to the office. We’ve been told that telework is our new normal. I dont think my coworker liked that response.
My daughter is now divorcing. The problems started way before the pandemic. I don’t feel sorry for Kim and Kanye. They could live in the house they are in and not see each other for days.
Yes, and they could live separately and no one would really know. But that wouldn’t give them attention, which is what they want.
I’m sorry for your daughter, I hope it’s as peaceful as possible. I know someone going through the same, the pandemic seems to have been a breaking point for a lot of people.
Meh. It’s pretty much what we’ve been saying on here for years. Nothing to see here, folks. As you were.
A lot of couples stay together for their brands cough cough Victoria Beckham?
Bey and Jay?
Major eye roll at the power couple idea. Delusional, fake, narcissistic. That’s all.
I think she just misses her pap strolls and posting 1000 selfies a day. I mean, wouldn’t this actually be a good time to divorce as people have their attention on a f*cking pandemic and racism/police brutality? Oh wait, this is a Kardashian…they want to get divorced when nothing else is going on in the world because they love to milk things for all their worth. Also, he’s worth a lot more money than her so she won’t leave him for that reason alone.
Exactly.
Whole lotta brand building going on with this family. What do we do to remain relevant and make a whole lotta money. Marriage and babies, yeah that’s it that’s the, “ticket.” Cynicism my BF.
I imagine spending so much time with someone who refuses to acknowledge he needs medication to sustain his moods, and then doesn’t take the medication is probably tiresome. He is either manic or probably depressed and is probably like another child for her to care for. I also think Kim didn’t want as many kids as Kanye did, so the lockdown coupled with her being with the kids AND Kanye 24/7 is probably A LOT for her. I imagine Kanye is also getting a dose of reality being around his own kids that often since he normally isn’t. (Which is of course why he wants a billion children….he doesn’t know the stresses of raising them) I see this marriage as doomed at some point. He seems to be getting more and more frivolous with money too as time goes on. Doesn’t he own TWO $20 million dollar pieces of property in Wyoming? Why is that even necessary? Then the $10 million condo he bought Kim for her birthday one year in Miami? I see a split happening at some point.
He sees her only when he needs to? He pays for her to come and go? He has sex with her when he feels horny? She feeds his ego?
He’s not her husband. He’s her John.
Maybe he’s become a liability for her and the brand- not the cool, talented cred she signed up for. Plus, now the show can be single mom Kim back on the scene, and few people will fault her, given how exhausting it must be to be married to Kanye.
I must have missed the words “children” and “love” im my haste to get through this shocking bullsh,it.
Jesus this is pathetic and just confirms how desperate Kim is to hang onto fame and how aware she is of how fragile her fame is.
At least Beyonce and jayz seemed to have patched things up as opposed to let’s just stay married because our relationship contributes to how famous we are. That may have been a factor for them but not entirely it. I’m not naive that they’re marriage is perfect but who’s is? But it seems better than this
Will Kim and Kanye be happy in a marriage requiring be apart so much and still not date other people then? I can’t imagine being lonely like this in your marriage and these two not finding someone else? How often do they see their kids then if they require this much time apart?