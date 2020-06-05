Kim Kardashian doesn’t want to divorce Kanye, but she’ll live separately from him

The Quarantine Divorce is a real thing, with celebrities and non-celebrities alike. Over the past two months, we’ve seen a rash of celebrities filing for divorce during the pandemic. For the most part, I feel like those marriages were already on their last legs anyway, and the lockdown was just the final nail in the marriage-coffin. So it is – sort of – with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. For two solid months, we’ve heard about how they are not used to spending this much time together, how they’ve been “arguing a lot” and “at each other’s throats” and how Kim, especially, needs some f–king space from Kanye. Well, here we go.

Kim Kardashian has told friends she ‘doesn’t want to divorce’ husband Kanye West – as ending the marriage is a ‘last option’ for her. The A-list pair have been dogged by split rumours after reports of tension in lockdown – and while the insider doesn’t deny there’s tension between the couple, friends think a formal split is the last thing on her mind. “Things are tough between Kim and Kanye because they never normally spend this much time together, but she doesn’t want a divorce,” says the insider. “She considers her marriage to Kanye and their family together a huge success – she’s the only sister who is married and thinks of herself and Kanye as a power couple. The last thing she wants is a divorce – especially because the public backlash after her second divorce was unbearable. What I think will happen is they’ll spend time apart in different houses – but not divorce.” The couple has been splitting their time between their $19m LA home and Kanye’s Wyoming ranch in lockdown – with a source telling The Sun that the couple was finding spending so much time together tough.

[From The Sun]

“I don’t want the public backlash” is not a good reason to stay married. Neither is “I still want to be part of a power couple.” But those reasons are on-brand for Kim. She just misses being able to keep Kanye at a distance and only seeing him here or there on her terms. That’s what their marriage has been like for years – performative for the cameras, but they spend tons of time apart. She misses that. So she’ll try to recreate it with separate houses. And I assume she’ll encourage Kanye to spend more time in his dome in Wyoming?