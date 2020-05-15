Kim Kardashian ‘needs some space’ from ‘super-controlling’ Kanye West

This is the third week in a row where either People Magazine or Us Weekly has run a “Kim Kardashian & Kanye West hate each other” story. What’s interesting – to me – is that Kim Kardashian has not gone above and beyond to deny the stories. There hasn’t been a big tweet storm about how she and Kanye are fine and haters need to shut up. Kim has posted some happy-family photos (both old and new photos) on Instagram, but… I don’t know, that doesn’t feel like a lot. I think Kim legitimately can’t stand Kanye these days. Pre-quarantine, it was easy for her to live a separate life away from Kanye, and they would only spend an hour here or there together, with the kids as buffers. But spending all this time together as a family… yeah. I buy that they’re “at each other’s throats.” And more.
All is not quiet on the West front. Things between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have not improved in quarantine, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.
“Kim feels like she needs some space from Kanye,” the source says, noting the mogul also feels like she’s on her own when it comes to parenting their four kids: North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and 12-month-old Psalm. “She is trying to be a great mom, focus on law school and her work commitments and it’s hard to do all of this without Kanye helping as much as he can. ”
His “super-controlling” nature hasn’t been easy to handle either. “Kim’s been feeling as though he’s been trying to impose his views on her life,” says the source.
Us first reported in April that trouble had been brewing between the reality star, 39, and the rapper. “Kim and Kanye have been arguing a lot during the quarantine,” an insider revealed, adding that the Yeezy designer, 42, was more focused “on creating” than caring for the children. “Kanye is really getting on Kim’s nerves.”
While quarantine has certainly been a test for the pair, who’ve been married for six years, it’s also given them a chance to air out their problems. “They’ve had more time together to talk about their feelings, about the kids, her law career goals and his business ideas,” adds the first source. “She’s trying to keep her family together, especially for the kids’ sake.”
“She’s trying to keep her family together, especially for the kids’ sake.” God that annoys me. Especially since she chose to have Chicago and Psalm (via gestational carrier) with Kanye even after he had the breakdown in 2016. She was considering divorcing him back then, but the deal she made with herself (and with Kanye) is that she would stick around, have two more children and live a separate life away from Kanye. And now those band-aid babies are the reason why she’s trying to stick it out? It’s dysfunctional as all get-out. And who would have guessed that Kanye’s latest evangelical-preacher persona would be so anti-woman and anti-feminist? Oh, right. Everyone.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red, Instagram.
No matter what I think of these two (spoiler alert: very little), there is no scenario where living with a man with untreated mental illness is a good choice for children.
These particular kids have the buffer of wealth and staff between themselves and their father, but the idea that this family unit is something that should be preserved for their benefit, as long as West refuses to take the medication and get the help he needs, is repulsive.
He’s not eccentric, or controlling, or anything else—I mean, he probably is, but that’s not the underlaying issue—he’s bipolar. We let his wealth hide how awful that is for him, and everyone around him, but it’s not “genius,” it’s a serious illness that, untreated, almost inevitably leads to early death in most sufferers. No one is doing this man a favor by ignoring or indulging him, and it’s gross that it’s even portrayed that way.
I realize this is entirely hypocritical of me, but I don’t think there’s needs to be any comment on this situation but this one. So well put and so on the mark. I hope Kim invests in on-going family therapy for her and the kids, with or without Kanye in their lives. I don’t want to hear about it, I just hope it’s happening.
@S – ‘it’s not “genius,” it’s a serious illness’ – yes, thank you!
Forgive my ignorance but genuine question why does bipolar disorder lead to an earlier death? Like suicide? I have an anxiety disorder so I know that stress can lead to issues like heart attack, so is that more pronounced in bipolar cases as well?
Suicide, addiction, extreme risk taking, mania-related stress, avoidance of other health care, lack of basic care during depressive episodes.
Thank you so much for your well thought comment. I grew up with an Untreated bipolar father and looking back I am so happy that my parents divorced when I was 5 and I would only see him every other weekend.
My father still manage to hurt me in many psychological and emotional ways. The control, the outbursts, mood swings, sometimes calling me names, etc. Thinking he was the smartest in the room and making people around him think they’re stupid even though he was never able to hold a job or to be financially independent (his parents covered for him until they die)
It is a terrible illness that cause manipulative/narcissistic behaviours and it destroy the confidence and the ability to be happy in children. She is putting her children at risk to develop mental health issues later.
Hope he is not interfering with her law degree. Ever since his religious obsession it seems like he has wanted her to take on a traditional role..maybe that is starting to bother her.
You can’t get a law degree if you’re not going to law school.
Check out California laws, about law school.
I was about to say the same thing. She’s NOT in Law School! She is studying for the Bar. She can get a license to practice law. But by all means, she will not have a Law Degree.
A degree (any degree) is earned by attending and completing a course of study from an accredited educational institution. Passing the bar is a licensing procedure (and in California you have to sit an apprenticeship of 18 hours a week for four years in an attorney’s office, pass a first year law students’ ‘baby bar’, and more, before you can take the bar). Since the 1990s a total of about 300 apprentices have passed the bar. Anything else you’d like to know about California’s requirements for practicing law, @Yoyo?
Being surprised that Kayne is an a$$hat feels the same as people claiming to be surprised at Trump’s antics. How can you be surprised. When people show you who they are, believe them.
So much bad taste on display.
Feel sorry for the children.. that’s all I got
This is so not where she expected to end up when they first go together.
The minute any guy put on a MAGA hat, I’d drop him.
My sympathies and concerns are for the four children who had no choice in this matter.
I have no sympathy for the selfish woman who chose to bring four innocent children into the world, knowing that their father suffered serious mental illness and refused to treat it.
And didn’t we hear two or three weeks ago that she sent him and several of the kids off to Wyoming?
Also, speaking as an attorney, dealing with casework and the courts while in lock down is extremely difficult for most of us right now. I seriously doubt that whoever her advisor is has much time for reviewing Kim’s studies.
Doesn’t she ever need space from her controlling mother too?
The pepto pantsuit is not a good look.
Pepto pantsuit! 😂 And she has matching gloves, the whole deal, but then she’s wearing what looks like my old gardening flip flops.
There was a clip on Instagram of Kim & her staff struggling to pull that stupid outfit on. The sound of the latex skidding across her skin was gross & hilarious at the same time. Oh and at one point they thought they ripped it. The look of fear on her face was priceless