Kim Kardashian & Kanye ‘have been arguing a lot during the quarantine’

Less than a week ago, we heard that Kanye West had suddenly grabbed the kids and taken them to his dome in Wyoming, leaving Kim Kardashian in Calabasas. I wondered about that. I wondered about the cover story of “Kanye wanted Kim to have some time to herself.” This lockdown is no joke and I don’t even have kids, and I can’t imagine how Kim is managing in that bland home with four kids and a dome-obsessed husband. Turns out, there was a bit more to the story, at least according to Us Weekly:

Trouble at home. The coronavirus pandemic is testing everyone right now, and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no exception. “Kim and Kanye have been arguing a lot during the quarantine,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Kanye is really getting on Kim’s nerves.” The 42-year-old rapper — who Forbes recently named a billionaire, thanks largely to his Yeezy sneaker line — has been “focused on creating” lately, according to the source. As a result, the 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star feels like “all the parenting duties are falling on her.” Kardashian and West, who tied the knot in Italy in May 2014, are the parents of North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 11 months. “Kim finds it frustrating that [Kanye] doesn’t ask her how he can help with the kids,” the source tells Us. This is not the first time that the couple have hit a rough patch. In 2016, a Kardashian friend told Us exclusively that the E! personality had “felt trapped” in her marriage “for a while.” However, she was dedicated to “being a supportive wife” on the heels of the Grammy winner’s much-publicized breakdown that November, according to the pal.

[From Us Weekly]

Yeah, I honestly still believe that Kim came very close to filing for divorce from Kanye in late 2016. Her marriage was struggling and she consulted divorce attorneys and really considered leaving. Is she going through another phase like that? Perhaps. I kind of doubt this is just about Kanye and their marriage though – my guess is that Kim’s fleet of nannies haven’t been working during the lockdown and Kim is actually having to spend more time with the kids than she ever has in her life. Thus, the strain. But this is definitely something to keep our eyes on, post-lockdown. There will be a lot of people filing for divorce this summer.