Priyanka Chopra’s grandma said: ‘Who’s going to marry her? She can’t cook’

Priyanka Chopra covers the May issue of Tatler, in a cover and interview which was conducted before the larger quarantine and self-isolation movement. Tatler even positioned this as mere escapism – just a moment to talk about a pretty actress and her privileged life. The cover is striking, but… I don’t know, I don’t really love it? Her expression is odd. I also find it odd that one of the Duchess of Sussex’s close friends would agree to appear on the cover of a magazine which has been so snotty and critical of Meghan. You can read the cover story excerpt here. Some highlights:
She can’t cook: ‘All my mother’s sisters were academics and my dad was a free-thinking creative, a musician and an artist, as well as a surgeon. My grandmother – my dad’s mum – always used to say, about me, “Who’s going to marry her? She can’t cook.” And my dad would say, “I’ll send a cook with her. She never needs to go into the kitchen.” My mum didn’t know how to cook when she got married. My dad taught her how. And he taught her everything he liked to eat. Clever man.’
She’s a staunch defender of beauty pageants: ‘It’s something that I’m extremely proud of,’ she says of her Miss World win. ‘It gave me a trampoline to my acting career. It gave me a sense of self, a sense of confidence to be able to stand in front of heads of state, to be able to speak in front of media from around the world, and actually know what I’m talking about.’
On her marriage to Nick Jonas: ‘We don’t go more than two/three weeks without seeing each other. That’s a rule. It’s too hard otherwise, and you’ve got to work on the relationship, to prioritise it.’
Whether she’s planning to have a family: ‘Right now, this year’s really packed for me in terms of the work that I’m doing and the work that I’ve taken on. But having a family is very important to me and it always has been. It is something that I definitely want to do and I’m hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it’ll happen.’
My dad always said that about me too, that no one would marry me because I didn’t know how to cook. I… don’t really like cooking for people, but I *can* cook. It might be an Indian thing, this whole “a woman will never get married if she can’t cook” thing. I imagine other nationalities believe the same thing though. As for Priyanka’s family planning… I’m not trying to womb-watch her, but I’m genuinely surprised that she hasn’t gotten pregnant yet! After their twenty-billion weddings, I thought Pri would be knocked up in three months. Guess not.
And because I don’t look like Priyanka, I learned to cook and have a sense of humor.
Priyanka doesn’t look like Priyanka. This is a paid version of her. Google her prior to plastic surgery
My grandmother, God test her soul, said the same thing. And that I needed to learn how to sew on a button on a shirt in case my husband needed it done. Hashtag: old school. Way old school.
Yes, I was always told I need to know how to sew and cook.
My mother always told us there was no such thing as women’s work, there was just work, now get to it.
Both of my brothers can cook (better than me!) and sew buttons.
My grandmothers knew better than to jump in and say otherwise…
I think it’s very much an Indian thing – my husband is half, and his father’s family gave him a lot of grief for picking a woman who largely did not cook (at least, she did not cook their food to their standards – she cooks Middle Eastern food just fine). Though my mom is German and says that’s also a thing in “old world” Europe – she was expected to learn to cook too. And it’s also worth mentioning that “cooking” often means the ability to cook for a man, not for yourself. Most women I know can prepare meals that they like, but the concern is often more cooking for a husband or children.
Honestly, I expected a pregnancy pretty quickly too. Thought she is in her late 30s – can’t discount the possibility that maybe she has struggles and just doesn’t want to say it. It’s uncomfortable to try to speculate on that stuff.
From Bend it Like Beckham, “Who will want to marry a girl who runs around kicking footballs all day, but can’t make round chapatis?”
As an indian why woman taught to cook and our mother insisted because if you keep your hubby tummy happy he wont stray from you. Wining any man’s heart via food because all man have fond memories of favorite dish cooked by their mother and easy way to win his heart and tummy. That’s why most indian parents teach their daughter to cook. Some will learn out of interest too.
My mom wanted all of us to learn how to cook, but she did mention the boyfriend/husband/kids factor more with us girls than she did with our brother. I can cook certain things as long as it doesn’t involve raw meat- I’ve refused to learn that part of cooking so far. Yuck. But she likes to playfully tease me about that now- the fact that I’ll only get prepared rotisserie chicken and things like that when it comes to dinner for my boyfriend.
I don’t think she’s that close to Meghan anymore
Didn’t she get pissy because Meg didn’t go to any of her weddings? Read that somewhere.
I don’t think they were ever that close to start with. It was more like an industry friendship.
That cover diminishes her beauty.
right? she is gorgeous, with gorgeous hair. What did they do to her?
“Anyone who thinks the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach is aiming too high!”
I don’t remember who said this decades ago.
Ha!!
I love cooking, and I especially love cooking for other people. My grandmother used to tell me it’s one of the most heartfelt and honest ways of expressing love for someone and I agree with that. There’s a reason everyone has happy childhood memories involving food. I wish that when I’m older there’s younger relatives of mine that think of my dishes like I do my grandmother’s.
That being said, it always bothered me when people made this connection of cooking with marriage. My grandmother used to say that too – how “useful” this will be for finding a husband. I wanted to get married, and have children, and happily cook for them. I just hated being told this is something that’s expected of me. That was never the reason I wanted to learn.
I agree Kelly it also bothered me to connect cooking with marriage.
I honestly didn’t enjoy cooking. I learn because I want to create the feeling of “home” for my family through meal. By no means I’m a good cook. I can now cook okay but won’t have the confidence to cook for other people. I found that I can build taste for my children and my husband grows accustomed to it. My oldest is 9 years old and once she answered her worksheet asking what her favorite food is. She wrote, anything my mom cooks.
On the “we don’t go more than two/three weeks without seeing each other” thing… anyone else find Hollywood standards kinda bizarre? My FH and I have been together almost 5 years and we had never been apart more than a week in all of that time until very recently (my father passed away and I stayed with my mom for 3 weeks to help her). And those three weeks were tough- I missed him so much!! It’s crazy to think that for some Hollywood couples seeing each other every 2-3 weeks is only accomplished through making an effort to be together. Bizarre!
Well… I am Mexican and when I was a teenager my grandma used to tell me that if I didn’t learn how to cook, do the laundry (handwash), sew a button, et cetera, my husband will “return me” to my family (as if returning something damaged to the store). I always told her that I would choose a husband who wanted a life partner, not a maid, thank you! And after almost 4 years of marriage and a toddler… I believe I have kept that promise.
I expected they’d have a baby by now, but maybe they’re having issues getting pregnant. She did say “when God wills it,” which to me means they’re not NOT trying.
I find them to be the oddest couple I’ve possibly ever seen in Hollywood, but good for them if they’re making it work.
Everyone should know how to cook period. Women are not put on this earth to serve the needs of men. Plus what about men in a gay relationship? Can’t have take out all the time. Learn how to cook period.