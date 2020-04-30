The Queen will Zoom call Princess Charlotte for her fifth birthday on Saturday

One of the funniest things to happen last week was the absolute hissy fit thrown by Beck English at the Daily Mail. Why was she so mad? Because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did a Zoom video conference call with the Queen on the Queen’s birthday, then Harry and Meghan released that information to a handful of friendly journalists. And no one from the Mail is on the Sussexes’ “friendly journalist” list. Becky English’s hissy fit was also about how, in her words, “Harry and Meghan’s rush to make the news public was at odds with the wishes of Buckingham Palace, which had expressly stated that details of any calls between the Queen and her family on the occasion of her ‘low-key’ birthday should be private.” Why bring this up? Because guess who else is publicizing their Zoom call with the Queen? LOL.
This birthday may be a little different from previous years, but when Princess Charlotte turns five next Saturday, it will still be a fun-filled occasion. With lockdown in place, she will celebrate her special day at Anmer Hall, the Norfolk home of her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, which was a wedding gift from the Queen.
Set in its own spacious grounds on the Sandringham Estate, the Georgian country house is only three miles from the home of Charlotte’s great-grandparents, the Queen and Prince Philip. Since they moved to the house, the Cambridges have renovated it, turning it into a child’s heaven. There’s a glass-topped garden room with views over the grounds, a tennis court and an outdoor swimming pool to play in. And Kate has also introduced chickens to the gardens, while the horses belonging to great-granny provide plenty of fun at the Royal Stud at Sandringham.
The 20,000-acre royal estate is so huge that the family can roam at will and still be considered in self-isolation. The family spend their time enjoying long walks and picnics – and Charlotte’s birthday will be no different. But there are some other surprises organised. A source said: “The family has arranged a Zoom party for her, so she can speak to family and friends. Then, they have put together a full plan that will give her all the fun of a birthday – including cake and games – despite the extraordinary circumstances we are faced with. Her great-grandmother will be joining the family call on the big day. As far as Charlotte is concerned, the important part is that her whole family are by her side to say: ‘Happy Birthday’. And you have to realise that she doesn’t know anything different – she’s grown up with tablets and video calls, so she won’t be fazed.”
Hopefully Prince Philip, 98, will also be able to join the call. He usually sees a lot of Charlotte because he’s lived at Wood Farm, also on the Sandringham Estate, ever since he retired from public duties in 2017. “There may be the best part of a century between them, but the two have a natural connection. It’s the mischievous streak that can’t be learned – it’s an integral part of who they both are. Philip has no shortage of descendants. The fact that he takes such a close interest in Charlotte is telling. She has a spark about her that transcends the generations,” says the source.
They make it sound like Liz and Phil are in isolation at Sandringham. They are not. They’re isolating at Windsor Castle, thus the Zoom call. And I suspect that the Queen will do more of a Zoom drop-by than actually stay on the line for any length of time. For as much as the royal press pack is super-worried about little Archie never seeing his great-grandmother, it honestly doesn’t seem like the Cambridge kids see great-granny that much either. As for the advanced hype of the Zoom call, I patiently await Becky English’s screed against this gauche publicity around a private family call.
Nice to see little kids dressed in comfy clothing – cotton and canvas, ready to play.
Does anyone believe the bit about Phil and Charlotte? He strikes me as a grumpy old man who is only paying attention half the time and can’t hear very well the other half. I’m sure neither him nor the Queen care much for a “close” relationship with a small child.
My 92 year old grandmother and 4 year old spend most of the conversation saying “what?” to each other (hilariously)
I doubt Philip is even in sound mind at this point.
It conjured images of 98 year old Phillip and 4 year old Charlotte sneaking off to play tag and climb trees together. I doubt the man has seen the girl more than twice in the past year.
That’s what I’m going to say. Philip was never close with any of his grandkids other than lady louise. I dont think he care enough to even wish .
Yeah I don’t think Philip cares much about Charlotte. I don’t think the Queen does either TBH. And not in a “they’re awful people” kind of way (although we can have that discussion too) but in a “I’m in my 90s and i’m tired and I have run out of effs to give about people” kind of way.
Charlotte is her mini me.
I don’t think so. Charlotte looks like Carole. I hope she does not look or act like the Queen. Ever.
I want her to be a combination of Carole and Diana and there will be enough Diana looks to bother the Queen. The Queen cannot override other ancestors with her genes. At least I hope not.
She really does, no matter how many people try to claim she looks like a Middleton, she looks like a very cute clone of the Queen.
I think she looks like Wills but regardless, if you have to qualify that she’s a very cute clone of the Queen then she’s not a clone.
Charlotte has the Windsor genes. Someone compared her photo to one of a young Sarah Chatto’s (Margaret’s daughter) and the resemblance was strong.
QE has always seemed blasé about the great-grandkids. I remember when everyone was waiting for George to be born and someone asked her about it and she was all, yeah I hope the baby comes soon because I’m heading up to Balmoral in a few days. Lol she wasn’t going to stick around! I still laugh at the Christmas pudding video last year wheee George was beating the crap out of the batter with a spoon and QE and just walked away quickly.
That said she does seem quite taken with little Mia Tindall. That photo of Mia holding her purse is very cute.
Becky English is mad because she probably had a story about the Sussexes ignoring the Queen on her birthday written then they announced that they zoomed.
One week till Archie’s birthday!
Archie bday “celebration”:
Willy and Kate will do some sort of announcement or keen move ,maybe even another saccharine story.
Royal Rita will publish an article on how Archie would be happier has he been allowed to stay with his family and how the Windsor’s “miss him terribly.”
Some crazy nutter in Twitter will imply Meghan is a terrible mother for separating a child from her granny- meaning keeping Harry away from Betty Petty.
Maybe Charles will have a nice pic posted ,but maybe not.
MEANWHILE IN California: Archie will have no idea what the fuss is about but he will be delighted by blowing candles!
I hope Charles has a photo with his only granddaughter released. He made such a fuss over having a granddaughter yet he has only released one on one photos with his grandsons.
The Queen is cold as heck, maybe she and Philip deserves another.
After all his years of cheating, maybe this is bitter Betty way of paying him back, not spending time with him.
One rule for the WHITE family and another for the one with the biracial🙄they don’t bother hide it
It’s why the Sussexes can’t ever win with them (except, hopefully, in court). If they don’t release anything, the story is they snubbed the Queen on her birthday. If they release the information, it’s that they aren’t as private as they say they are.
I don’t think the Queen is a very grandmotherly figure to the Cambridge kids. Really, any of them in the traditional sense of the word. She’s the strict, mean grandma who makes you grovel, bow to her, and can be petty as all get out.