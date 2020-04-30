Celebrity dermatologist will only book his clients for Botox in the ‘late summer’

I’ve seen several pieces over the past few weeks about the lockdown and cosmetic enhancements. As in, cosmetic surgeons and dermatologists are not “essential workers” and many have suspended operations during the lockdown. I would suspect that the plastic surgeons are probably volunteering at hospitals and medical centers too, for what it’s worth. But the point is, no one is getting Botox. No one is getting fillers. No one is getting nipped, tucked, buffed or (lipo)sucked. What will all of these filler’d faces look like when all of their Botox goes away, and there’s no ‘tox top-off in the future? Page Six spoke to a “skincare guru” about his panicking clients:

Hollywood’s skincare guru is being inundated by clients frantic without their Botox and fillers amid the coronavirus lockdown. Dr. Harold Lancer tells Page Six Style that he’s getting dozens of calls a day from increasingly worried clients asking for help maintaining their looks during quarantine. And the renowned dermatologist — who looks after some of the biggest names in the biz, from Victoria Beckham to Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian West — even says he has a client who gave herself second-degree burns trying to give herself a face peel at home. No matter how well — or how badly — Botox and fillers are applied, they only last for four months. “I’m getting around 20-45 calls a day coming through to my nurses for a variety of cosmetic and medical issues,” said Dr. Lancer. “The majority of my clients are high-profile people, whether in entertainment or politics and they require a lot of care, but most of the people I see are extremely disciplined about home skin care. It’s about ensuring care when you can’t see patients for long spurts of time.” He calls Beckham “military” about her skin regimen, saying, “She has a firm concept of the word ‘program’ and ‘discipline’ — she’s the poster child for discipline, avoiding craziness and temptation. She follows the military concept of maintenance. I’ll absolutely see her when lockdown is over.” Dr. Lancer says he has 1,000 appointments lined up for late summer with his regulars who are all desperate to re-do their Botox, fillers and other rejuvenating treatments — with many sending him and his nurses selfies every day. He voluntarily closed the doors of his practice on March 17, after a client visited his office after jetting in from virus hotbed Italy. Dr. Lancer said that diet, exercise and watching sugar during lockdown all helps, but added, “You have to have the positive knowledge that it’s never too late. Whatever has passed, with time can be resorted.”

[From Page Six]

“…He has 1,000 appointments lined up for late summer…” Oh lord, if people are freaking out NOW, when we’re basically just seven weeks in, imagine what it will be like when celebrities are trying to get ready for the “first red carpet post-quarantine.” And what will that look like if the first red carpet comes before their dermy appointment? I don’t doubt that Posh Beckham is Botoxed like crazy, and Kim Kardashian’s face has been catlike for a decade now. But Beyonce? BEYONCE??? Well… it wouldn’t surprise me. It might be one way she, ahem, keeps passing as someone younger than 40.