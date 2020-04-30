Celebrity dermatologist will only book his clients for Botox in the ‘late summer’

I’ve seen several pieces over the past few weeks about the lockdown and cosmetic enhancements. As in, cosmetic surgeons and dermatologists are not “essential workers” and many have suspended operations during the lockdown. I would suspect that the plastic surgeons are probably volunteering at hospitals and medical centers too, for what it’s worth. But the point is, no one is getting Botox. No one is getting fillers. No one is getting nipped, tucked, buffed or (lipo)sucked. What will all of these filler’d faces look like when all of their Botox goes away, and there’s no ‘tox top-off in the future? Page Six spoke to a “skincare guru” about his panicking clients:
Hollywood’s skincare guru is being inundated by clients frantic without their Botox and fillers amid the coronavirus lockdown. Dr. Harold Lancer tells Page Six Style that he’s getting dozens of calls a day from increasingly worried clients asking for help maintaining their looks during quarantine. And the renowned dermatologist — who looks after some of the biggest names in the biz, from Victoria Beckham to Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian West — even says he has a client who gave herself second-degree burns trying to give herself a face peel at home. No matter how well — or how badly — Botox and fillers are applied, they only last for four months.
“I’m getting around 20-45 calls a day coming through to my nurses for a variety of cosmetic and medical issues,” said Dr. Lancer. “The majority of my clients are high-profile people, whether in entertainment or politics and they require a lot of care, but most of the people I see are extremely disciplined about home skin care. It’s about ensuring care when you can’t see patients for long spurts of time.”
He calls Beckham “military” about her skin regimen, saying, “She has a firm concept of the word ‘program’ and ‘discipline’ — she’s the poster child for discipline, avoiding craziness and temptation. She follows the military concept of maintenance. I’ll absolutely see her when lockdown is over.”
Dr. Lancer says he has 1,000 appointments lined up for late summer with his regulars who are all desperate to re-do their Botox, fillers and other rejuvenating treatments — with many sending him and his nurses selfies every day. He voluntarily closed the doors of his practice on March 17, after a client visited his office after jetting in from virus hotbed Italy.
Dr. Lancer said that diet, exercise and watching sugar during lockdown all helps, but added, “You have to have the positive knowledge that it’s never too late. Whatever has passed, with time can be resorted.”
“…He has 1,000 appointments lined up for late summer…” Oh lord, if people are freaking out NOW, when we’re basically just seven weeks in, imagine what it will be like when celebrities are trying to get ready for the “first red carpet post-quarantine.” And what will that look like if the first red carpet comes before their dermy appointment? I don’t doubt that Posh Beckham is Botoxed like crazy, and Kim Kardashian’s face has been catlike for a decade now. But Beyonce? BEYONCE??? Well… it wouldn’t surprise me. It might be one way she, ahem, keeps passing as someone younger than 40.
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
That pic of Kim..that paint is poorly applied
I finally broke down and joined the lash extensions club two weeks before lockdown and boy was it hard to watch those beauties fall out never to be filled in again until June, July, or August.
And of course, Botox here too. But not worth dying over and/or getting my family really sick because I miss my lash extensions and Botox.
Botox wears off in 3-6 months depending on placement and how long you’ve been at it, filler doesn’t have to be redone nearly that often (unless you’re just full of it and various parts deflate on rotation).
Having said that, do any of us really believe these mega celebrities built on the needle are going without? How many of them are randomly quarantining with their hairdressers?
I believe some celebs are getting their Botox and other treatments. I mean, this person isn’t breaking g any rules since he’s talking to a journalist, but I’m sure some are making house calls or opening up offices.
Yes, money makes the world go round and many of these rich don’t care about anything, certainly not about the life of the person administering their botox. Many do care. But the ones who don’t are finding a way to make it happen. Some of that will leak out though, and then there will be an uproar. God forbid someone they pay off gets sick, you will see some isht then.
Not that I spend a lot of time thinking about V. Beckham’s skin, but I’ve never thought her complexion was that great. I remember reading years ago that she hates drinking water and she pops a lot of diet Cokes, and thinking it was reflected in her face. So maybe she’s conscientious about a skin care regime, but products can only do so much.
I’m putting in bets that those that can, ones who are not actively filming or need something to promote, laying low till summer.
I saw a picture of Kylie Jenner the other day, sans make up and what not, and it made me feel so much better. Without all the makeup and lighting, even she looks plain and normal.
Celebrities: just like us, but richer and access to better make up and hair people.
I just had full injectables done first week of February. They last the year for me, except for the Botox, which I planned on refreshing just prior to Memorial Day. But I can do without it. I’ll get them again, don’t get me wrong, I love injectables, and people diss them because they see celebrities who went overboard. When you don’t go overboard, they really work great. But I don’t care if I can’t even get them again this year, it’s such a nothing compared to all of the suffering going on right now. And for the foreseeable future.
One thing I will give up permanently are mani pedis. Man do I not miss those. I keep my nails very short now, very clean, and with a clear coat on them. Pedicures I still have my fav colors, but I do them myself, it’s so easy.
Yeah, I used to have bad, embarrassing nails until I started using solar oil a few years ago. Now they look just the way I want…not long, but strong and neat looking. I massage the oil in when I’m watching tv, file them a bit here and there. I don’t care about polish and I refuse to have nails that get in the way of doing things. Very pleased.
Same, I read about solar oil around here and ordered off amazon, I’ll never go back to gel or dipped nails again.
Co-sign all of this. I started getting preventative Botox in my forehead a few years ago, when I was ~28 – it makes the few tiny lines I had there almost disappear, and fingers crossed nothing new since. I look at it as an investment at this point since it only works if you keep doing it, and you better believe I’ll be back ASAP when it’s safe to do so. Subtle fillers in my future, definitely.
On the other hand, screw going to the manicurist. They told me SNS helped strengthen my nails, but then quarantine hit and the nails started growing out. One cracked in half and had to be superglued together til it was long enough to clip. I had to use acetone to remove the polish finally and what was underneath was absolutely tragic – brittle, and judging from the visible semi circles on my nails they’d buffed off more nail than polish when reapply. Sometimes the most innocent seeming treatments can cause damage, too.
People who need Botox for migraines can’t get it right now due to shortages and these visits deemed “non-essential” in some places …they *must* take priority over wrinkles when it’s safe.
The might hold off for a few weeks but not months. There’s no way Kim and the rest are letting their faces go to shit. But if you have one person coming to your house to do Botox, they most likely have been visiting other houses too. It’s not worth it, but that won’t stop them.
For the clients— imagine worrying about things like that when a world crisis is going on. Maybe looking like “themselves” would help them find comfort and stability in these hard times, but they need to chill out. It’s not worth it to risk someone else’s health. What do they think these frantic phone calls are going to accomplish?
Frantic phone calls makes a better headline, I called my ENTs office when our stay at home order expired to inquire when they would start scheduling. My first call and appointment was with my chiropractor though, my back bothered me more than the bitch ditch on my forehead. ( that’s what I call it, I don’t have elevens, I have a Klingon furrow )
Tinfoil hat time….
Think about it – why would someone with a thousand appointments lined up and some high profile clients that include BEYONCE, the A list herself, ever jeopardize their relationships and practice by spilling the beans like this?
I don’t actually know anything about this doctor, but my theory is that this person has a couple of D-list clients and got hooked up for this interview so they’re dropping names and “paper tiger-ing” to look more in demand than they are. He is looking to make the cashmoney off of readers who decide to try to get into the office to be taken care of by “the best.”